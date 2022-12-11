SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Astro Bob: Splashdown! Orion spacecraft returns to Earth after successful mission

NASA's Artemis I mission ends with the U.S. one giant step closer to returning astronauts to the moon.

Orion splashdown!
Slowed by its parachutes, NASA's Orion capsule splashes down on schedule in the Pacific Ocean west of Mexico's Baja Peninsula on Sunday morning, Dec. 11.
Contributed / NASA video
Bob King
By Bob King
December 11, 2022 01:30 PM
After traveling 1.4 million miles (2.1 million kilometers) on a mission lasting 25 days, 10 hours, 54 minutes, NASA's Orion space capsule successfully splashed down in the Pacific Ocean west of Mexico's Baja Peninsula at 11:40 a.m. CST Sunday, Dec. 11.

Orion view of Earth
Orion took this photo of Earth several hours before it reentered the atmosphere Sunday, Dec. 11.
Contributed / NASA

About 40 minutes before the capsule landed, it separated from the European Service Module that had provided the spacecraft with electricity, propulsion and temperature control throughout the Artemis I mission. Orion began its reentry into Earth's atmosphere 25 minutes later at an altitude of 400,000 feet (121,900 meters). This would prove a crucial test for the module's heat shield.

Orion reentry
Orion's heat shield bears the brunt of reentry as compression of the air in its path heats the surface to 5,000 degrees F.
Contributed / NASA

With the capsule traveling at 24,464 mph (39,370 kilometers per hour), heat from friction and skyrocketing air pressure as the craft pushed against the atmosphere during its downward plunge raised the shield's temperature to 5,000 degrees F (2,760 degrees C), half as hot as the surface of the sun. During the Artemis II mission, planned for launch in May 2024, three astronauts will be aboard, and they'll be counting on that fragile barrier to keep them alive.

On its way down, Orion performed a unique "skip entry," the first for a human spacecraft. Like skipping a rock across a pond, the capsule skimmed through the upper atmosphere, losing some of its speed and energy but getting a kick from the air — which briefly bounced it back out of the atmosphere — before it reentered for a second time. NASA performed the maneuver to further bleed off heat acquired during the descent as well as to assist in a pinpoint landing.

Orion capsule reentry
Artist view of the Orion capsule during reentry.
Contributed / NASA

In the end, the capsule's speed was reduced to an easygoing 20 mph through the deployment of 11 different parachutes. The landing was pure textbook. Phew — I can finally catch my breath! To watch the recovery of the capsule in the coming hours, tune into NASA Live TV .

"Astro" Bob King is a freelance writer and retired photographer for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at nightsky55@gmail.com.
