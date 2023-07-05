Astro Bob: Remembering Comet NEOWISE

Comet NEOWISE swept past Earth three years ago this month. Discovered by NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) in March that year, it rapidly brightened as it approached and then rounded the sun on July 3. First appearing at dawn in early July, the comet gradually worked its way into the evening sky where it became accessible to millions of eager viewers. Although it never became as brilliant as Hale-Bopp in 1997 — the last bright northern hemisphere comet — NEOWISE swelled to magnitude 0 and was a fantastic naked-eye sight from a dark sky with a long, obvious tail.

In the latter half of July it tickled the furry paws of the Great Bear in the northwestern sky at dusk. I recall a night during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when a slew of cars packed with hopeful comet-watchers filled a local soccer field parking lot. You could feel and hear the quiet excitement as people got their first glimpses of the icy visitor. Comets of yore were thought to cause or augur pandemics, plagues, fires and deaths. But all I heard that night were oohs and aahs of appreciation.

Comets are typically just a mile or two across and made mostly of water ice. They loop around the sun on elongated, cigar-shaped orbits. When closest, they really feel the heat! Sunlight vaporizes dust-impregnated surface and subsurface ice. The resulting gas and dust jet away from the "nucleus" to form one or more tails. NEOWISE had three — one composed of sunlight-reflecting dust particles, one of glowing carbon monoxide gas and a third of sodium atoms.

Comet NEOWISE takes a long time to go around the sun. It's currently located a bit beyond Saturn and won't reach the opposite end of its orbit until around 5400 A.D. Then it will slowly travel back to the inner solar system and possibly be visible to Earth's inhabitants again about 6,800 years from now. Contributed / NASA, HORIZONS

At the opposite end of their orbits comets can reach incredibly remote distances. This week, Comet NEOWISE sits just over a billion miles (1.7 billion km) from the sun — just beyond the orbit of Saturn — where temperature hovers around 300° below zero Fahrenheit (-184° C). If you could see it now it you wouldn't even recognize it. Bitter cold and tail-less, it would look like a small asteroid about 3 miles (5 km) across covered in layers of black, carbon-rich dust. It won't heat up and sprout a tail again until it turns back toward the sun and revisits the inner solar system in about 6,800 years.

Comet NEOWISE displays a delicate beauty at dawn on July 19, 2020. Contributed / Bob King

Comets are one of the reasons I wish I could live to a much riper old age. If so I'd get to share the next appearance of Halley's Comet with my kids in 2061 or catch another transit of Venus in front of the sun on December 10, 2117. I wouldn't mind seeing a bunch more total solar eclipses either. With enough under my belt I might finally be able to watch one with hands tucked behind my head instead of monitoring a camera.

All we have is the present and living there is tricky enough. The other night I stood in the door of my shed looking at the cloud-shrouded moon rise and keenly felt the moment. The past can be fun to recall but you can't return there. The future is filled with hoped-for outcomes. The only real thing is the present. Like you I try to be aware of the moment or flow of moments. I know I've arrived when time disappears, mundane events become precious and everything fizzes with life.

But we were talking about comets. Earlier this year some of us enjoyed views of Comet ATLAS (C/2022 E2), a.k.a. the Green Comet, which was faintly visible without optical aid from the countryside. At the moment there are only a few moderately bright comets crossing the sky, all of which require a 6-inch or larger telescope to see.

NASA's Deep Impact (EPOXI) spacecraft took this closeup of Comet Hartley from a distance of about 430 miles (690 km) away during a flyby in 2010. The comet body, made of ice, dust and small rocks, is a little more than a mile across and shaped like a bowling pin. Jets of dust from vaporizing ice shoot out from either end of the comet. For an even closer look at a comet, watch the video below. Contributed / NASA, JPL-Caltech, UMD

Long-period comets like NEOWISE appear unannounced, while short-period comets reliably return within a predicted time frame. Two of these, 103P/ Hartley and 2P/Encke ,will both be visible in 50mm or larger binoculars this fall. The "P" stands for a returning or periodic comet. The number preceding the P is the order in which the comet had its orbit calculated. 2P/Encke is the second comet with a known orbit; Hartley is the 103rd. Hartley reaches peak brightness from mid-September through mid-October as it races from Perseus through Gemini in the morning sky. At best, it will climb to magnitude 8 and look like a small fuzzball through binoculars. Hartley returns every 6.5 years, so it's possible to see it on multiple returns.

Comet 2P/Encke will hover low at dawn during the first weeks of October. It's expected to reach magnitude 7.5. 2P/Encke has one of the shortest orbits of all comets, circling the sun in just 3.3 years. Then there's Comet 62/Tsuchinshan which some sources predict could brighten to magnitude 7 in December this year or January 2024. Looking ahead to next year, Comet PanSTARRS (C/2021 S3 — the "C" indicates a non-periodic comet) may crack magnitude 6, the naked-eye limit. We'll have a great view of it from January through April as it tracks from Scorpius to Aquila in the morning sky.

No naked-eye comets are expected until April when we might glimpse returning comet 12P/Pons-Brooks around magnitude 5 low in the western sky at dusk. Some have high hopes for Tsuchinshan-ATLAS (C/2023 A3), which could blossom to magnitude 3 or brighter in the fall of 2024. Barring unforeseen discoveries it could become the brightest comet to appear in the next year.

Due to their porous, fragile nature, comets are known to break apart. They can also brighten or fade unpredictably when buried ices heat up, vaporize into gas and break through the surface. As we get closer to each comet's time of best visibility I'll be sure to provide you with maps and instructions to find them. Any one of them may do something unexpected — just one of the reasons we wait for each with anticipation.