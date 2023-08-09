Astro Bob: Party with the Perseid meteor shower on Aug. 12-13

In August summer hangs in the balance. Shorter days, longer nights and a thin quality to the air hint at the coming transition to fall. Before we get there it's only right to celebrate with a party. A Perseid party. Every year starting in late July and continuing through August the Earth crosses the debris-strewn path of Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. Each mote of dust, grain of comet sand and crusty pebble we encounter in its wake strikes the atmosphere around 133,000 miles per hour (60 km/second), etching the sky with needle-like meteors.

This illustration depicts the Earth passing into the debris stream from Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle on the peak night of Aug. 12-13. For a live, interactive visualization of the scene, go to meteorshowers.org. Every 133 years the comet enters the inner solar system. Ice and dust boiled off by the heat of the sun falls back behind the comet and creates a ring of dust along its orbital path. Contributed / Peter Jenniskens, Ian Webster with additions by Bob King

Before they reach our atmosphere comet particles are known as meteoroids. Once they drill down into the atmosphere we call them meteors, and if one should ever land on the ground it would become a meteorite. No known meteorites have ever been collected from a meteor shower. There are a couple reasons why. The particles are typically very small and crumbly and their speedy entry rapidly heats and dissipates them. Most meteoroids end up as fine soot, some of which lingers in the upper atmosphere. Much of it slowly settles back to Earth.

A Perseid fireball flares over Kakwa, Alberta on August 19, 2019. The Perseid meteor shower pitches more fireballs — meteors as bright or brighter than Venus — than any other annual shower. Contributed / Catalin Tapardel

The familiar bright streaks we see are several kilometers in length but narrow with a diameter of just a few feet (1 meter). They form when a dust particle compresses and heats the air in its path. Despite its small size a comet crumb possesses an enormous amount of energy because it's moving so fast. That energy gets transferred to nearby air molecules causing them to glow and form an ionization trail — that's the meteor streak. Some of these streaks, called trains, can take a second or more to dim as the molecules and atoms gradually return to their rest states.

An early Perseid slices across the constellation Andromeda on Aug. 7. The Andromeda Galaxy appears above center. Contributed / Bob King

When to watch

Now that you know the science behind the Perseids let's talk about when it's best to see them. The shower is active for weeks but Earth traverses the central and densest part of the stream Saturday night/Sunday morning, Aug. 12-13. This is the peak viewing time. Meteors will shoot from the constellation Perseus located in the northeastern sky below the W of Cassiopeia. If the weather's bad that night don't give up. You'll still see a good number of meteors the night before and after.

You can begin watching as soon as it gets dark around 10 p.m. local time, but because Perseus will still be low in the sky many potentially visible meteors will be cut off by the horizon. Go for it anyway especially if you have kids and need to get them to bed. If you're willing to stay up late (or wake up early), the best viewing time is from midnight till dawn Sunday morning. That's when Perseus stands high in the northeastern sky with nothing to block the view of the shower. From a dark, rural sky you'll see a meteor a minute or more. Closer to the city, where light pollution interferes, expect half or a third that number.

No special equipment is necessary for watching a meteor shower. A comfortable chair and maybe a coat to keep warm as temperatures drop during the night will do. Contributed / NASA

I've watched the Perseids for many years from a semi-rural location and typically see about 20-40 meteors per hour when no moon spoils the show. Good news! The moon won't rise until around 3 a.m. local time on Sunday as a thin crescent in Gemini. Instead of subtracting from the scene it will grace the dawn sky at the shower's conclusion. My usual Perseid plan is to watch early, get to bed by 11:30 and then rise again around 2:30 a.m. for the grand finale. This year I'll be joining the folks at Voyageurs National Park for a big public star party so sleep may have to wait!

Just find the darkest, most easily accessible place and give the shower at least an hour of your time. Unlike composite photos that depict meteors raining down from the sky, the "real-time" meteor shower comes in short bursts of activity separated by 1-5-minute-long lulls. Although meteors radiate from a spot in Perseus they'll appear all over the sky so you can look in any direction you like. I always say the best direction is the one that's darkest from your location.

A reclining chair is the most relaxing way to watch the shower. Snacks, bug repellent, friends and family are nice to have around, too. And by all means share this special event with your children if you have them. Alone or together this annual drizzle of comet dust is a wonderful way to connect with nature and enjoy a peaceful, device-free night.