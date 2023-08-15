Astro Bob: Orion's return, new comet and kid-friendly aurora activity

After a busy week of Perseid-watching, it's nice to sit and reconnect as a fan blows cooling air through the room. Early Tuesday morning, Aug. 15, I got up to view a new comet only recently discovered by Japanese observer Hideo Nishimura in photos he took Aug. 11. I tracked it down — a small patch of glowing haze, brighter in the center — low in the sky in the constellation Gemini at the start of dawn. Astronomers are still working on an orbit but preliminary data suggests it will brighten as it approaches the sun.

I'll have more on the new Comet Nishimura (C/2023 P1) soon, including whether it might become visible in small telescopes. Experienced comet hunters can use this nightly ephemeris to pinpoint the object's location.

Through a telescope the new comet looks like a fuzzball with a bright core. In this photo taken Aug. 15, you can also faintly see a spike-like tail sticking out to the right (west). Contributed / Michael Jaeger

It often happens when we plan to see a certain event in the night sky something unexpected also catches our attention. Intellectually, I knew Orion would be visible around 4 a.m. local time Tuesday morning, Aug. 15, but I wasn't prepared for the sight. I turned east and stopped cold. Orion stood there ready to conquer.

Before anything else, I set up the camera and made a few time exposures of the grand figure clearing the horizon. Despite clouds, mosquitoes and cold, astronomy finds a way to fill our cups. I should have my fill of Orion at my age, but it ain't happening. Its return every August makes my heart thump.

Rafael Ferrando of Valencia, Spain, composited five hours of 20-second exposures to create this stunning portrait of this year's Perseid meteor shower. The bright "star" is the planet Jupiter. Contributed / Rafael Ferrando

I hope you saw a few Perseid meteors over the weekend. We had lots of clouds in northern Minnesota during the Voyageurs Star Party , but during brief spells of clear sky the comet sparks flew! Since clouds covered the northern and eastern sky we faced south and watched as one after another Perseid seared the sky.

Sharing the shower with a bunch of people was a great experience. Every meteor inspired "oohs" and "aahs" — our combined enjoyment made the experience that much more enriching and fun. Watching alone is nice if you're in a contemplative mood, but people add zing.

Clouds interrupt the streak of a Perseid meteor over Voyageurs National Park late Aug. 12. At left, the Milky Way glows brightly through an opening in the clouds. Contributed / Bob King

Another highlight from the party was park ranger Jenny Martin's "Dancing with the Stars: the Motion of the Aurora Borealis." Until Jenny's presentation, I had never seen an aurora activity that combined hard science with pure fun. In fact, I've never seen a shared aurora activity ever.

Created from scratch, Martin used hoops to represent the sun and Earth and string to outline Earth's magnetic field. She passed out green, red, pink and blue scarves to both kids and adults. All were instructed to wave the colorful fabric squares up and down in the air and imagine them as streaks as beams and shafts of aurora. She explained how each color was related to an element — green and red for oxygen and blue for nitrogen.

Under the direction of park ranger Jenny Martin, left, parents and kids shake their colorful scarves to get in the mood. Contributed / Bob King

Then the children lied down next to the sun pretending to be sleepy protons and electrons while parents — who represented gases in Earth's atmosphere — took positions along the planet's magnetic field lines. When Martin gave the cue, the children erupted from the sun in a solar storm and raced to join the adults astride Earth's magnetic field. Again on cue, the entire group gathered close, jumped up and down and waved their colorful scarves in the air to simulate a lively aurora above the planet's polar regions.

At left: Children, pretending to be sleepy protons and electrons, wait to be launched toward Earth, top, in a solar eruption. When they arrive, right, they strike the air molecules (adults) and a wild and colorful aurora ensues. Contributed / Bob King

The whole thing was brilliant and touching. Martin was like a big kid and her boundless enthusiasm encouraged all to join in the uninhibited display of magnetospheric joy. Honestly, I wanted to cry a little. It was that inspired.

My cup is full now. Even spilling over.