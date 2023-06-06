Astro Bob: Oldest Earth rock found — of all places — on the moon

In a rock-the-world discovery, a team of researchers may have found the first chunk of Earth on the moon. Just as amazing it's older than any rock found — on Earth! The discovery first made headlines in 2019, but since it's not common knowledge, and with the next round of crewed moon missions imminent, I can't resist sharing the story.

Apollo 14 astronaut Alan Shepard Jr. assembles scientific equipment on the moon in February 1971. He and Edgar Mitchell touched down in the moon's Fra Mauro region, a rugged landscape rich in rock ejected during the formation of the Sea of Showers (Mare Imbrium) about 3.9 billion years ago. Although they didn't know it at the time they also brought home a tiny Earth rock. Contributed / NASA

Apollo 14 astronauts Alan Shepard and Edgar Mitchell collected a football-sized stone, christened Big Bertha , in February 1971. Weighing in at 20 pounds (9 kg) it's the third largest sample returned to Earth after Big Muley and Great Scott . The astronauts found it among the rocky debris blanketing the perimeter of the 1,080-foot-wide (330 meters) Cone Crater located about a mile (1.5 km) from the landing site.

Meet lunar sample 14321, better known as Big Bertha and named after the World War I German howitzer "Big Bertha." The lighter-colored fragment, called a felsite clast, once resided on the Earth but an impact delivered it to the moon about 4.1 billion years ago. Felsite is fine-grained volcanic rock composed primarily of feldspar and quartz. The oldest Earth rocks are found in Canada and date to about 4.0 billion years. Contributed / NASA

While studying Big Bertha back in the lab an international team of scientists found evidence that the rock was launched from Earth by a large impacting asteroid or comet about 4 billion years ago. The impact lobbed material into space, some of which collided with the moon. Back then the moon was only 80,000 miles (130,000 km) away, three times closer to Earth than it is now.

After arrival the chunk suffered additional impact events including a particularly massive one that excavated the Sea of Showers (Mare Imbrium), one of the "eyes" of the Man in the Moon. That occurred 3.9 billion years ago and partially melted the rock and likely buried it as well.

Cone Crater, seen here from orbit, is about a fifth of a mile across. Notice the boulders inside and around the crater's rim. A small asteroid excavated and scattered the rock in the process of blasting out the crater some 26 million years ago. Contributed / NASA, LRO

Hidden for eons, it finally saw the light of day again when a small asteroid excavated Cone Crater 26 million years ago and hurled tons of broken rock — including our earthly visitor — into a halo of rocky ejecta around the fresh impact hole. Like most Apollo astronauts Alan Shepard used tongs to collect lunar rocks. Bending down to pick up samples in a bulky spacesuit was no easy task. But Big Bertha was too big for tongs, so Shepard had to crouch to fetch it with his hands. Check out a transcript of the conversation he had with fellow astronaut Mitchell during the recovery at history.nasa.gov.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in the lab, research scientist Jeremy Bellucci, Alexander Nemchin and team identified a tiny, 1.8-gram (.07 ounce) rock clast (fragment) along one edge of the sample. Inside that fragment they found a granite-like mix of quartz, feldspar and zircon, all minerals common to Earth but extremely rare on the moon. Chemical analysis showed that the chip had formed at low temperature in a water- and oxygen-rich environment about 12 miles (20 km) underground — a great match for an earthly origin.

This artistic rendering depicts the early Earth during a period of intense bombardment by small and large asteroids around 4 billion years ago. Impact craters, some flooded by shallow seas, cover large swaths of the Earth’s surface. The excavation of those craters ejected rocky debris, some of which hit the Moon. Contributed / Simone Marchi, SwRI, SSERVI, NASA

When the clast formed 4.0 to 4.1 billion years ago both the Earth and moon were undergoing intense asteroid bombardment. The impacts blasted out tons of rock from deep within our planet's crust, some of which was delivered to the moon . . . and vice versa. As of early June 2023 scientists and collectors have discovered and classified 619 different lunar meteorites. Most are found in deserts and Antarctica. It's not a stretch to imagine that a careful survey of the moon's surface will one day turn up hundreds if not thousands of fragments of Earth.

The famous rock rests on the moon's dusty surface before being collected and returned to Earth. The tracks in the lunar soil (called regolith) are from a rickshaw-type equipment transporter. Contributed / NASA

Now it's possible the sample formed inside the moon, but if so it would be under very unusual circumstances. Based on its granite-like composition it would have had to crystallize 105 miles (170 km) below the lunar surface — far too deep for that kind of rock to form. The extreme depth also conflicts with the estimated depth (19-40 miles) of the impact scar dug out after the Imbrium impact 3.9 billion years ago. That blast lofted the boulder to the future Apollo 14 lander site.

Earlier I described that the rock contained grains of zircon, a key source of the element zirconium. It turns out that the zircon grains teased out by the scientists are unlike those found in all other moon rocks but closely resemble the ones on Earth. The simplest explanation favors formation in Earth's upper crust and transport to the moon through impact.

If you want to dive into the details check out the freely available research paper in the Journal "Earth and Planetary Science Letters."

To our best knowledge the moon formed from material blasted into space when a Mars-sized body collided with the early Earth 4.4 billion years ago. Gravity gathered the pieces into a small, rocky globe that melted as it contracted (radioactive decay also turned up the heat) to form the moon we know today. A good share of that bright orb once belonged to our planet. Since they we've stayed in touch by pitching occasional rocks each other's way.