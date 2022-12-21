Astro Bob: Ode to darkness on winter solstice

Today we mark and celebrate the winter solstice. At 3:48 p.m. Central Standard Time the sun reaches its lowest point in the sky for the year. Its daily arc is short, with sunup occurring just before 8 a.m. and sunset shortly after 4 p.m. in my hometown. That leaves a scant eight hours and 32 minutes of daylight and bountiful 15 hours 28 minutes of darkness.

Better known as the official start of winter, the solstice brings us both the shortest day and longest night of the year.

Despite the experience of 69 winters I still find it astonishing how quickly the sun goes down. Long nights follow, which make some anxious for daylight to return. I happen to like darkness. It's relaxing, a bit mysterious and on clear nights provides an essential connection to the cosmos. Walking at night I rarely use a light. Even when the moon isn't out there's plenty of light from the stars and sky to find my way.

Both humans and owls have specialized rod cells adapted for night vision, but owls' eyes are larger and up to 100 times more sensitive in low light compared to ours. Contributed / Tony Hisgett, CC BY-SA 2.0

While our eyes can't match those of owls we nonetheless evolved night vision, the ability to see reasonably well in the dark even if the view resembles grainy images on an old black-and-white TV screen. Since I'm often out under the stars I can't help but notice yard lights. Often they're left on all night even when not in use, and while the homeowners are asleep.

I understand the feeling of security we get by turning on a light. It's rooted in our primitive fear of darkness that goes back tens of thousands of years. Back then you had to be careful to not get eaten by a wild animal. Since then humans has so tamed the environment we've pretty much eliminated that possibility. Now we seem to fear each other more.

Unshielded street lights shine light on buildings, into the sky and in the eyes of drivers; only a modest amount reaches the ground where it's actually needed. Housing that shields and directs light downward is a far better lighting solution whether both city streets and homes. Contributed / Bob King

Changing how we think about darkness is no easy task. Our ancient fear leavened with magical thinking makes us believe that by leaving the lights on we're keeping the bad guys away. Studies show bad guys like light, too — the better to see their targets. Shadows from harsh, unshielded lighting also make for great hiding places. If the villain had to use a flashlight instead to find their way, we'd more likely spot them. Even better, a motion-activated light, which only turns on when it senses movement, simultaneously alerts the homeowner and surprises the would-be robber.

Here's a Duluth, Minn., success story. On the left is a scene from Superior Street before reconstruction several years ago. Unshielded sodium vapor lamps housed in clear glass fixtures threw light everywhere. New lighting (right) puts light on the street where it's needed and is glare-free. What a welcome difference! Contributed / Bob King

Although all-night lighting makes us feel safer it may not actually make us safer. There's little scientific evidence to support the assumption, often made by local authorities, that more lighting leads to a drop in crime. True, there are examples in which it's been a deterrent, as outlined in this study where the city of New York erected extra streetlights in densely populated public housing developments. In others, it's led to increased criminal activity such as car theft. Check out what happened to night vehicle-theft numbers when streetlights were turned off between midnight and 5 a.m.

This view from the International Space Station shows the U.S. Midwest at night in September 2011. Much of the light you see shines upward into space and goes wasted. Chicago glows near the center, with Kansas City in the foreground (right) and Minneapolis-St.Paul at center-left. Contributed / NASA

Crime is concentrated in big cities, which are among the brightest places on Earth, begging the question as to exactly how much of a difference lighting has made. In the last 50 years the amount of artificial lighting has increased astronomically yet crime continues to be a problem. Lighting, especially poorly shielded lights, also wastes energy by putting it in places it's not needed, including our bedroom and living room windows.

Though it's done with good intentions, it troubles me how much positive press lighting things up gets. More light reflexively equates with good, while the dark is more often associated with bad stuff and evil villains. The phrase "light up the night" appears in everything from 5K walk-runs to music festivals. Use of this and similar descriptions further cements the mindset that darkness is something to avoid.

We've done a great job at chasing away the night. Just drive through your city or neighborhood. Maybe it's time to slow down a little and shift the discussion to the value of darkness, which like the whooping crane, is quickly becoming an endangered species. Might it be that too much light is like so much noise?

I know. I probably sound like the Grinch, but something tells me you also understand the importance of darkness and night. On this longest night of the year, unsheathe your red light saber and join me here on the dark side.

Shielding a light keeps the illumination on the ground, not in your eyes or up into the sky. It's just that easy. Contributed / IDA

Turn off your yard lights when they're not in use. As a bonus, you'll save electricity. Buy a motion light — or ask for one for Christmas. Doing so might just increase bird habitat around your house. Lights shining into trees make it difficult for birds like chickadees to roost at night. They need cover and won't find it if we throw light across our yards night after night.

Once the lights are off, your yard will be a tiny bit darker and the stars that much closer. It's so easy to do. You'll also make the night a little happier for other skywatchers in the neighborhood.

For more information, visit Starry Skies North and the International Dark-Sky Association's website , which has many excellent resources .