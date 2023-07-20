Astro Bob: New Essentia hospital helps reduce light pollution

DULUTH — Any effort to make the sky darker and the stars brighter is worth applauding.

That's why I want to share a success story.

Back in early April, Kate Hage of Duluth, a long-time resident of the city's Central Hillside overlooking downtown, was concerned about excess lighting streaming from the newly constructed Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center building.

Bright signage was an issue, but more importantly, interior lights were left on all night with window shades wide open. Hage described the sight as "a massive, 18-story light bulb illuminating the city of Duluth and Lake Superior."

Just days after Hage contacted Essentia's chief executive officer David Herman, he directed staff to draw the shades on most of the new hospital's more than 340 rooms and dimmed signage by 60 percent. The difference between the before-and-after photos is plain to see. Contributed / Kate Hage

For months Hage had worked with representatives from the hospital to reduce the amount of light the new facility produced. They were empathetic, but no changes were made. In a last-ditch effort, she contacted David Herman, the president and chief executive officer of Essentia Health, and received a quick response. Herman, an amateur astronomer and member of the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA), understood the issue but explained that lighting was necessary because of vandalism concerns. Undeterred, Hage sent a second email thanking him for his response but continued to drive home her point.

"Our request is simple and should not impede your business operations or security. We are not asking you to turn the interior lights off. We are asking that the shades be drawn and that the brightly lit signs near the roof of the building are addressed," she wrote.

Three days later, Herman replied with unexpected but welcome news.

On July 7, 2023 the Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center building was still a minimal source of light pollution. Notice that while many more of the shades are open, lights are off in the majority of rooms, preserving the building's dark character. The hospital will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 21. It officially opens on July 30. Contributed / Bob King

"Kate, a quick update for you. You should now notice that the shades are pulled which should reduce the light profile of the building. We also have the sign team here this week to reduce by 50 percent the lumens produced by the signage, and going forward our team should have the capability to make adjustments as needed. Also, when fully installed the helipad lighting will be controllable by either our staff or the flight crew to keep that lighting to a minimum until several minutes before the ETA of the flight crews."

The $900 million Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center rises 340 feet above Superior Street in downtown Duluth. Contributed / Bob King

The once glaring edifice now donned a remarkably low-lit profile. Hage was thrilled. "He changed the lighting profile overnight," she said. "It's such a great example of what impact a business and city alike can make on light pollution."

Todd Burlet of Maple Grove, Minnesota and president of Starry Skies North , the Minnesota chapter of the IDA, was ecstatic. "It says the CEO recognizes that not only is this important to the community but also important as corporate citizens to support and further the quality of life of the citizens that it serves."

Check out these fantastic light fixtures the city of Duluth installed along upper Woodland Avenue. Metal lamp shades keep the light directed downward where it's needed on the road. There is virtually no spillage outward or upward. This type of lighting really helps keep the sky dark. Contributed / Bob King

Not that the hospital didn't have to meet certain lighting standards to start.

"All the exterior lights are 2,700°K and point down to avoid light-polluting the night sky," said Herman.

The temperature refers to color. The lower the temperature the warmer the light. Harsh, blue-tinged lights, like the ones you'll see along some city streets and the majority of home security lighting, shine at 5,000°K. Air scatters blue light more — the same reason the sky is blue — so these lights actually pollute more than warmer, yellower varieties.

This is the same scene in daylight, so you can see the simple design of a properly shielded light fixture. Shielded lights are also available at hardware stores for home lighting. Good lighting puts illumination where it needs be while preserving the darkness. Yes, we can have both. Contribute / Bob King

Poorly designed lights have other issues as well. If a light isn't properly shielded by a lamp housing or doesn't point downward to illuminate the ground (where it's needed), much of that illumination goes wasted and ends up in the sky. Properly shielded lights — that are on when needed and off when not — make an enormous difference in sky brightness and our ability to see the stars and aurora borealis.

Here are some familiar types of lighting fixtures and the effect of properly shielding them to put the light where it's needed. Modern LED lights are often adjustable — you can put lights on a timer or dim them according to need. Contributed / IDA

"I've never talked to anyone who wasn't amazed by the stars," said Herman. "I think the biggest thing is awareness. I remember the days when people ran sewage into rivers. No one is doing this maliciously (referring to poor lighting choices). They're just unaware."

Fritted glass used in the windows of the Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center helps to mitigate bird strikes. Fritted glass is created by printing the window surface with ceramic frit (bits of glass). Contributed / Bob King

Shielded lighting and the ability to control its brightness also helps in protecting birds at night, especially during the spring and fall migrations. Brightly lit tall buildings disorient birds, which can fly into them and die from impact. The new hospital follows Audubon standards by using 36 patterns of fritted glass designed to reduce bird collisions. Patterns in the glass break up its reflectivity, helping birds avoid crashes.

Vandalism is an understandable concern of business owners. But properly shielded lighting can both adequately illuminate a building, parking lot and walkways while at the same time minimizing spillage into neighboring homes and the sky.

"I think (lighting) deters crime," said Herman. "We have cameras everywhere. People know they can be caught. Safety and psychological comfort are also important."

That's why the hospital conducts a "pulse survey" three times a year to assess the needs of the employees. When the building opens on July 30 and patients are moved into the rooms, Herman will take it a step at a time when it comes to balancing room lighting with the need to keep shades drawn.

In the photo at left, outdoor building lights glare into the night. At right, shielded lights direct the light where it's needed — on the ground. I see a lot of bright, outward-directed home lighting at night. The spillage is hard on both the eyes and stars. Illuminating large areas also discourages birds from nesting in nearby trees and reduces firefly habitat. Contributed / IDA

Hage still hopes that the bluer 4,000°K interior lighting will also be replaced by warmer 2,700°K lights to further reduce the building's light footprint. "It's just light bulbs and a drop in the bucket" compared to the facility's $900 million price tag.

The lamps shown at middle and right are good examples of home lighting that doesn't pollute. Contributed / Bob King

Effective lighting can be a win-win. We need it for safety, comfort and navigation at night. But we also need to be aware of how it's being used and how much is necessary. That way all of us can continue to enjoy the stars, northern lights and all the good things the night sky bestows.

For context, consider that in 2022 the U.S. Department of Energy reported that "well under 1 percent of light generated by luminaires (light fixtures) reaches the occupant's eye."

Think about that.

Nearly all the light produced by artificial lighting is not used by people for nighttime activities but instead illuminates buildings, clouds and escapes into space. The report goes on to suggest that "additional energy savings can be achieved by improving optical delivery efficiency, which means putting light only where it is useful."

Herman aptly summed it up. "Make sure your lights are lighting what needs to be lit and nothing else."

Amen, brother.