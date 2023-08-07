Astro Bob: Moon party, aurora chances and a midnight conjunction

DULUTH — Skies were soupy for the recent full moon but clear on Aug. 2, the night after. I drove down to Lake Superior that evening to a nearly full parking lot at the Lester River overlooking the big lake. More than a dozen people milled about. A family had built a small fire on the pebbled beach directly below me. Kids skipped rocks and squealed while others swam or quietly awaited moonrise seated on wave-smoothed boulders and scooped rock shelves. Three parking spots down, a car's formidable sound system made the air throb with thumping bass.

The moon, one day past full, rises red-orange on Aug. 2 and leaves a broad glitter path on the surface of Lake Superior. Contributed / Bob King

I usually like my moonrises served with a side of quiet. That was not to be this time. But I embraced the party-like atmosphere and had a great time. Another car pulled up alongside mine minutes before the moon rose over the smoky Wisconsin shoreline. A woman got out and readied her cellphone for the big moment. We talked a little, acknowledging the warm night and abundant mosquitoes. Weather never fails when strangers seek a shared experience but biting bugs make for a more visceral bond.

A family pulls into the parking lot to take photos of the rising moon on Aug. 2. Contributed / Bob King

Finally, a little later than expected because of intervening wildfire smoke, we both saw the remarkable, eclipse-orange moon at the southeastern horizon. Its sudden appearance and striking color made us each exclaim out loud. I said something like "oh, wow, there it is," while she remarked about the beauty of nature. Pretty soon the glowing coppery orb had everyone's attention. People pulled out their phones and took pictures as the bass thumped on.

Once the cheese-colored moon rose higher it caught the attention of passing drivers. Some of them pulled over and hopped out of the car to photograph the little orange disk shining over the lake's dark enormity. After a time I negotiated the rocky path to the beach using the combined light of the moon and my flashlight. Toting a camera with a heavy lens made this a delicate balancing act. Once on level ground I took pictures of people enjoying what had brought all of us together that night.

The Earth may bind the moon to its orbit, but that irresistible orb compels us to look. We've been doing this since the earliest humans witnessed their first moonrise. We are all in its thrall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jupiter joins last quarter moon

A pale last quarter moon hangs in the western sky at 11 a.m. on Aug. 7. Contributed / Bob King

It's been almost week since that night. The moon has continued pacing east along its orbit, rising later and later each night while also waning from full to half. Half-moon is also called the quarter moon by a different definition. The first quarter moon has traveled one quarter of the way around its orbit. The third or last quarter moon has completed three quarters of its orbit. At either quarter phase half of the nearside face of the moon is lit by the sun.

On the morning of Aug. 8 you can enjoy a close conjunction of the last quarter moon and Jupiter. A pair of 10x binoculars or a small telescope will show up to four of the planet's bright moons. Contributed / Stellarium

Monday night's last quarter moon rises around 11:30 p.m. local time in the northeastern sky followed by the planet Jupiter about 10 minutes later. You may not see both right away unless you have an unobstructed eastern horizon. But by 12:30 the pair will look amazing. They'll be closest around 1 a.m. CDT just 1.5 degrees (three moon diameters) apart. Anticipation of the sight might just convince you to stay up late. If not let me give you another reason to do so.

Space weather forecasters predict a G1 (minor) geomagnetic storm late Monday night, Aug. 7, with a fair chance for Upper Midwest observers to see the aurora. The best part of the storm is expected between 1 and 4 a.m. Tuesday morning. Maybe we'll get lucky and it will begin a hour or two earlier before the moon and her planet pal steal the scene.