Astro Bob: Meet Antares, stellar ruby and future supernova

What's bigger than Betelgeuse and just as likely to explode as a supernova? That would be Antares, often referred to as the heart of Scorpius the scorpion. I've always thought this was a poetic reference, but I looked it up and discovered that scorpions do have hearts. Just like ours they transport blood to the internal organs. In a million years or so Antares will beat one last time. Astronomers predict the giant star will have a catastrophic heart attack and pump out as much light as the full moon.

While stars don't circulate blood they appear to pulse or flicker on nights of turbulent air. For observers in mid-northern latitudes Antares never gets very high in the sky so it's more strongly affected by minute temperature and pressure variations present in the lower atmosphere. On late June and early July nights it twinkles almost constantly. That and the fact that it's the only bright, red-orange star in the lower half of the southeastern sky make it easy to identify.

Mars passes near Antares at dawn on Jan. 20, 2020. Contributed / Bob King

Antares is the brightest star in the constellation Scorpius , whose claim to fame is stinging the prideful Orion to death. The ancient Greek gods did not take boasting lightly. Its name comes from Ant(i) + Ares (Greek god of war) which most sources interpret as "rival of Mars." "Anti" can also mean "like" or "similar to" which seems an even better fit. Both Mars and Antares share the same color and have a similar brightness. Mars also makes regular passes of the star as it wends its way around the zodiac. When its brightness equals or exceeds Antares I definitely pick up rivalry vibes.

To the star's upper right, three somewhat fainter stars outline the arachnid's head, while to the left and below Antares a half-dozen suns trace the tail which curves south and east toward the horizon. At its tip you'll find a pair of stars — Shaula and Lesath — which form the stinger poised to strike at any false move.

From mid-northern latitudes the scorpion drags its tail just above the southern horizon. To see the entire constellation find a place with a wide-open southern exposure. To the upper right of the scorpion's head look for diamond-shaped Libra the scales and its two brightest stars, the mellifluous-sounding Zubenelgenubi (Alpha Librae) and Zubeneschamali (Beta Librae). Alpha is an easy binocular double star — the fainter 5th magnitude companion shines close to the upper right (northwest) of the main star. Contributed / Stellarium

Trees or low haze often hide the bottom of the tail and stinger for observers in the northern states. Farther south in Mississippi and Louisiana the entire scorpion clears the horizon with room to spare and looks convincingly like the real thing.

Antares shines with a strong red tint. It’s a comparatively cool red supergiant star in the late stages of its life and close enough to show a shape in powerful telescopes. Astronomers recently mapped the star’s surface to show heat bubbles rising up from below its surface. In about a million years the star will run out of fuel and explode as a supernova. Contributed / ESO

Like Betelgeuse in Orion, Antares is a red supergiant star approaching the end of its life. It's about a dozen times as massive as the sun and 680 times its diameter — even larger than Betelgeuse. Massive stars use up their nuclear fuel reserves quickly because their core temperatures are hotter. Higher temperatures make for faster burning.

Cooler stars like the sun go through fuel more slowly. Antares is just 15 million years old with maybe a million years of life left, while the sun's age is 4.6 billion years (375 times older). In human terms it's middle-aged with half a lifetime left to burn.

A supergiant star is big and hot enough to forge elements all the way up to iron in its core. Other lighter elements, also created by the star, burn in nested shells around the core. Unfortunately, once iron is made, fusion stops, the core collapses and a supernova explosion ensues. Contributed / NASA, CXC, S. Lee

Stars create energy and light by fusing lighter elements such as hydrogen into heavier ones like helium, carbon and oxygen. The pressure and heat inside the sun's core are optimal for squeezing hydrogen nuclei (protons) together to make helium. In the future, its core will shrink a bit and get hot enough to fuse helium into carbon and oxygen as well. Then fusion will stop and the core will compress further into a white dwarf star. In the process the sun will shed its outer layers to form a beautiful, glowing shell of fluorescing gases called a planetary nebula .

Massive stars create more complex elements from simpler ones through nuclear fusion in their cores. The energy produced prevents gravity from crushing the star. When a star runs out of fusible material it can collapse and explode as a supernova, right, releasing freshly forged elements into space. Contributed / NASA (left) and ESO

With its hotter, more massive core, Antares will push past helium and fuse carbon and more complicated elements all the way up to iron. At iron, fusion stops because it sucks up energy without giving back in return. Iron in a star's core is like a knife to the gut. Without fusion to beat back the crushing force of gravity the core collapses and unleashes a massive shock wave that tears the star apart in a supernova explosion. Despite its distance of 550 light-years astronomers expect the scorpion's heart to rival the full moon in brightness for up to several months. Can you imagine?

I encourage you to get acquainted with a flickering but less tumultuous Antares the next clear night.