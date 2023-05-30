99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Astro Bob

Astro Bob: Mars gets tangled up in the Beehive Cluster

The Red Planet will cross directly in front of one the sky's most iconic star clusters this week. Watch it happen in binoculars.

Mars Beehive
Mars gets in the Beehive's business on Thursday and Friday evenings, June 1-2. The planet is far from Earth this month at a distance of about 186 million miles (300 million km), but that's considerably closer than the star cluster located 610 light-years or 3.7 quadrillion miles away! Because of the bright moon be sure to use binoculars or a small telescope to view this unique alignment.
Contributed / Stellarium
Bob King
By Bob King
Today at 7:00 PM

DULUTH — Few of us would approach a buzzing beehive without caution and proper equipment. But for Mars it's never a problem.

It can traipse in anytime it pleases, and it pleases on the evenings of June 1 and 2. That's when it will shine alongside and then cross the core the Beehive Cluster in Cancer. The event will be visible low in the western sky when it first gets dark.

Mars and Beehive in binoculars
In this simulated binocular view, Mars edges into the Beehive on June 1 and shines near its center on June 2.
Contributed / Stellarium with additions by Bob King

Be sure to bring binoculars as the planet's daring passage won't be visible without some kind of optical aid. Part of the problem is the cluster's low altitude, but the almost-full moon — and its legendary star-killing powers — will be mostly to blame. A pair of 35mm or 50mm binoculars or a small telescope will be ideal for viewing the event.

Mars is easy to find using nearby Venus. Look about 10° or one fist to the upper left of the brilliant planet, and you'll see the little, red-colored one. Venus has been chasing the desert planet for months with the gap between them slowly narrowing. At the start of June they're neighbors, but by the month's end they'll be 3.5° apart and practically friends. That's as close as it gets this time around. Just as the pair seems destined for conjunction, Venus turns back toward the sun while Mars hurries eastward. They slowly part as July starts.

Sickle and donkeys
When you face southwest at nightfall in early June you'll see the bright star Regulus and the Sickle of Leo asterism. To their lower right is M44, the Beehive Cluster, flanked by the Northern and Southern Donkey stars.
Contributed / Bob King

The Beehive Cluster , also called M44 (the 44th entry in a catalog compiled by 18th century astronomer Charles Messier) has been known since antiquity. The ancient Greeks and Romans saw a manger here attended by two straw-munching donkeys. The donkeys are represented by the stars Asellus Borealis (northern donkey) and Asellus Australis (southern donkey) located just above and below the starry bunch. That's why another the Beehive is also called Praesepe, the Latin word for manger or crib.

Praesepe Galileo
Galileo sketched Praesepe (Beehive) in 1610 using his 20x homemade telescope.
Contributed / Student History of Science Collections, Galileo

On a dark night it looks like a little misty spot to the naked eye because its faint stars blend together in a haze. If you didn't know any better you'd think it was a nebula. Galileo was the first to observe it through a telescope and immediately understood its true nature, writing “. . . not a single star but a mass of more than forty starlets.”  He experienced the same revelation when he turned his homemade instrument on the Milky Way.

We've come a long way since then. Now we observe stars and distant galaxies from Earth's orbit and send telescopes on space missions to study the surfaces of the moon and planets. NASA even has plans to build a kilometer-wide radio telescope on the far side of the moon! Astronomy has always been about travel real or imagined. I may be stuck in a chair at the moment, but my mind is totally out there.

Bob King
By Bob King
"Astro" Bob King is a freelance writer and retired photographer for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at nightsky55@gmail.com.
