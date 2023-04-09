Astro Bob: Just in time for Easter — Meet the Egg Nebula

Easter is about rebirth, renewal and fertility. One of its most beloved symbols is the simple egg, an entity that has both changed the world and delighted the palate through time.

You'll find eggs well-represented in the night sky. Most of them are planetary nebulae — glowing shells of gas and dust expelled by aging stars as they transition from the main sequence to the final phase of their lives as white dwarfs. A main sequence star fuses hydrogen into helium in its core at just the right rate to resist the attracting force of gravity, which would otherwise crush it. The sun has been happily fusing hydrogen — releasing the energy and heat that makes it shine — for more than 4 billion years as a main sequence star.

The bright, orange-red star Arcturus, visible in the northeastern sky at nightfall, is a red giant star about 25 times as big as the sun. In the distant future it will become a white dwarf likely surrounded by a planetary nebula. Contributed / Stellarium

Like everything, stars age and evolve. In the distant future the sun's core will heat up, start "burning" helium in addition to hydrogen, and expand into a big balloon of a star called a red giant. Solar winds will eventually blow away its large but loosely held atmosphere into space as a cloud of expanding gas and dust. The sun's core will remain but shrink to the size of the Earth and heat up to around 180,000 degrees Fahrenheit (100,000 degrees Celsius), becoming a white dwarf star.

A sampler of planetary nebulae images photographed with the Hubble Space Telescope. Ultraviolet light emitted by a white dwarf star in the center of each nebula causes the star's former — and expanding — atmosphere to fluoresce in a variety of colors. Contributed / NASA, ESA

A white dwarf is so hot that it emits copious ultraviolet (UV) light that makes the expanding shell, or "egg," glow in radiant hues of green, pink and blue. The sun — and main sequence stars like it — experience a brief, pre-planetary nebula phase, when the winds first start kicking in but before the star is hot enough to make its newly-forming nebula fluoresce. This is exactly what's happening with the Egg Nebula .

In this closer view, we can better see the fuzzy dust cloud enshrouding the central star in the Egg Nebula as well as multiple shells of dust and gas sloughed off as the star continues to evolve from the main sequence into a white dwarf. Contributed / ESA, Hubble, NASA

Located in Cygnus the Swan (a.k.a. Northern Cross) some 3,000 light-years away, the Egg is evolving from a red giant into a white dwarf, puffing away its former outer atmosphere to form an egg-shaped shell cloud of dust and gas. A dense belt of dust still hides the central star, but beams of its light manage to penetrate the thinner outer nebula like headlights shining through fog.

At this point, you might wonder why I'm talking about death on a signature day of rebirth. It's the dust. Tiny grains of material shed by aging red giants are rich in silicates (pyroxene and olivine) the main ingredients of rocks, the stuff that comprises the bulk of our planet and many others. They also contain carbon, a byproduct of fusing helium in the star's former core.

In particular, the fine, black dust lit by star beams in the Egg is largely carbon, an element critical for life as we know it. Carbon can bond with itself and other elements in long chains and complex rings to create molecules with a zillion useful functions to power life. It makes up nearly 20% of our body mass, all of it derived from dying stars.

Thanks to the Egg Nebula and others like it, carbon and other crucial elements are returned to the universe and made available for the creation of new stars, planets and living beings. Once again, nature demonstrates that in death there is life.

Happy Easter!