Astro Bob: Incoming Comet Pons-Brooks pops its top

Comets are like friends who get crazy ideas. They're always interesting to be around. Long ago these fateful fuzzballs arrived unpredictably and generally scared the dickens out of people. That is until Isaac Newton lassoed them with his laws of gravitation. English astronomer and polymath Edmund Halley used Newton's work to correctly predict the return of a previously-observed comet. When it arrived as scheduled in 1758 it was now Halley's Comet. Astronomers have been calculating orbits and telling us where to look ever since.

Some comets drop by completely unannounced after cooling their heels for millions of years in the distant Oort Cloud . Many are discovered each year and most are faint. After a few days of careful observation scientists can determine a new arrival's orbit and provide a reasonably accurate prediction of its future behavior. Other comets orbit the sun on relatively tight leashes and are observed time and time again. These are the periodic comets. Comet 2P/Encke has one of the shortest periods, completing an orbit every 3.3 years. Look for it to make an appearance in the morning sky this October. Halley's Comet takes about 76 years to return.

Sketches of Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks made in January 1884 when it reached a peak brightness of magnitude 3. Then as now, the comet underwent several bright outbursts during its appearance. Contributed / Henry Cooper Wilson

French astronomer Jean-Louis Pons discovered his comet in July 1812. When American astronomer William Brooks accidentally rediscovered it in 1883 Comet Pons became Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks. The "12" means it was the 12th comet to have its orbit determined, and the "P" stands for periodic, the appellation given to comets that orbit the sun in less than 200 years.

The comet's steeply-tilted orbit — inclined 74° to the plane of the solar system — takes it nearly to Neptune before cycling back toward the sun every 71 years. Contributed / NASA HORIZONS

12P/Pons-Brooks takes 71 years to circle the sun. Like Halley's Comet, most of us will see it just once in our lifetime and only when it passes relatively near the Sun and becomes bright enough to show in binoculars, or if we're lucky enough, with the naked eye. It last appeared in 1953-4, when you could get a hamburger for 15 cents.

Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks currently lies beyond the orbit of Mars as it speeds towards the inner solar system traveling at more than 73,000 miles per hour (20 km/sec). In the coming weeks and months, it will brighten and develop a tail. We'll see the comet best next April in the western sky at dusk when it could glow as bright as 4th magnitude — luminous enough to catch with the naked eye.

Prior to its outburst, the comet was much too faint to see in most amateur telescopes. On July 20 it appeared on the scene looking exactly like a star; one night later it had expanded into a small, glowing ball with a bright core. Contributed / Bob King

Prior to July 20, the 12P/Pons-Brooks was very faint (as predicted) and only visible in large telescopes. But overnight it underwent a sudden outburst and brightened by 100 times! On the night of July 20 I pointed my scope to its location in Draco the Dragon and saw a moderately bright telescopic star. No fuzz, no tail. Despite the comet's relatively large size of 19 miles (30 km) it was too far away to see anything except the fresh (but tiny!) cloud of expanding dust and rocky debris illuminated by sunlight.

The very next night brought an equally remarkable sight. Instead of a star, the comet had expanded into a bright, fuzzy, dense disk about half the apparent size of Jupiter. It's been expanding ever since as it slowly crawls southwest toward the head of Draco. I wish it were visible in a small telescope, but at magnitude 11.5 you'll need an 8-inch or larger instrument to discern its soft, milky presence.

So what is the origin of the explosive outburst? And why does the comet have such a strange shape? To our best knowledge, the core of 12P/Pons-Brooks harbors methane-rich, icy magma (called cryomagma). Carbon monoxide (CO) and carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) dissolved in the cold liquid acts like the carbon dioxide that's under pressure in a can of soda. Shake the can, pop the top and a powerful gusher of bubbly will spray you in the face.

Solar heating weakens the comet's overlying crust, causing dissolved CO and CO 2 to escape to the surface in an explosive eruption that releases gobs of fresh dust, rock and ice. Comets with long rotation periods are prone to this type of eruption because their long "days" mean lengthy exposure to sunlight. During the cold, drawn-out nights, the eruption scar reseals, setting the stage for another outburst cycle.

As for the prongs or horns sticking out of the fuzzy glow, they're not a sign of the devil. What we're seeing is the comet's solid nucleus acting as a shield blocking debris from the explosion headed in the northward direction. That's why there's a dark gap there. Amazing, right? The nucleus itself is too small to see except by say, a visiting spacecraft, but its effect on the debris flow is behind the comet's peculiar shape.

Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks is currently moving slowly across the constellation of Draco and visible as soon as it gets dark. From much of the U.S. it remains visible all night. For a detailed nightly map go to skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/see-comet-12p-pons-brooks-in-outburst Contributed / Stellarium

We can expect the the Pons-Brooks comet to fade in the coming nights, but not to worry. It will gradually brighten again as it closes in on the sun. Come February 2024, that small scope of yours should show it just fine. We just have to hang in there. During previous appearances the comet treated observers with several fine outbursts, so we're off to a good start with hopefully more down the line.

Some have suggested that we might spot the comet during next April's total solar eclipse during those few minutes when the moon hides the sun. If it behaves according to predictions, it will be too faint for that, but if it's in the midst of another explosive flare, maybe so!