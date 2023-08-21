Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Astro Bob

Astro Bob: Impostor moon drops in on Jupiter

For the next few nights a moon lookalike may befuddle Jupiter-watchers.

Jupiter moons
Jupiter has lots of moons but the biggest and brightest are the four original ones discovered by Galileo in 1610 with his homemade telescope. They're known (no surprise) as the Galilean moons and easily visible in a small telescope. This week a star of identical brightness joins the quartet, making it look like Jupiter has an extra. From left back to fore: Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto
Contributed / NASA, JPL-Caltech images arranged by CactiStaccingCrane, CC BY-SA 4.0
Bob King
By Bob King
Today at 7:50 PM

Jupiter has a large and diverse family with 95 known moons. You're probably already familiar with the biggest ones discovered by Galileo back in 1610 — Callisto, Ganymede, Europa and Io. The other 91 don't get near the attention from observers because they're exceptionally faint. Even dedicated amateurs see no more than four Jovian moons unless they have access to a larger telescope (at least 12.5 inches) and detailed map. Thus equipped one might add one additional moon to their life lists, the vanishingly faint Himalia . That's why I perked up Friday night (Aug. 18) when an observer at the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society's annual Starfest casually mentioned that his telescope showed five moons.

Jupiter Aug. 20
Use this chart to spot the impostor moon Sigma Arietis on Sunday night, Aug. 20. South is up in this and all the other maps to match what you'll see through a typical reflecting telescope. Moon positions are shown for around midnight Central Time.
Contributed / Stellarium

I came over for a look. Sure enough. Three moons gleamed to the east of Jupiter and two to the west. One immediately aroused my suspicion because it wasn't quite in line with the others. A quick check revealed the interloper as the star Sigma in the constellation Aries, or simply Sigma Arietis. Its brightness matched the other Galilean moons and the alignment with the others close enough to trick a novice observer.

Jupiter moon Aug. 21-22
Positions of the moons and Sigma are shown for Monday and Tuesday nights, Aug. 21 and 22 around midnight CDT. Notice that as Jupiter moves to the east (right) the moon appears to slide farther to the west. Sigma will pass closest to the planet (only about 9 arc-seconds to its south) around 5 p.m. CDT on Aug. 21 when Jupiter isn't visible in North America.
Contributed / Stellarium

The next night, Jupiter again sported "five" moons but Sigma had shifted position slightly — it was now closer to the planet and even more convincing. A closer look revealed that the impostor would be hanging around the giant planet for nearly a week. That means you'll have a chance to see it, too. Over the next several nights the star will appear to move westward, closing in on Jupiter and then departing. Of course, this is an illusion. Sigma doesn't budge. Jupiter does all the moving!

Jupiter moon Aug 23-24
Positions are shown for around midnight Wednesday and Thursday nights, Aug. 23 and 24.
Contributed / Stellarium

As the giant planet orbits the sun it slowly glides east across the night sky. It so happens that Sigma lies along the planet's path and its brightness is a near match to Io and Europa. A remarkable thing really. Each night that Jupiter advances to the east this temporary moon will appear to glide west across the Jovian system. As you follow the scene, consider that you're looking at a star 470 light-years away that's three times the size of the sun and nearly four times as massive.

Jupiter Aug 25 midnight.jpg
Positions are shown for around midnight CDT Friday night, Aug. 25. Sigma is just starting to exit the picture.
Contributed / Stellarium

Come Aug. 25-26 Jupiter will be far enough away from the star that we can kiss this poser goodbye. Then again maybe not. Each year, the faster Earth laps Jupiter when the two planets line up on the same side of the sun at opposition. That's when they're closest. Prior to opposition Jupiter appears to slow down in the sky, stop briefly and then back up and head west. Picture yourself driving on the freeway passing a slower car. As you turn to look back, the car appears to move backward. The same thing happens when we pass Jupiter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jupiter viewing time
Jupiter makes an appearance in the eastern sky with the Pleiades around local midnight. Later in August you'll spot it closer to 11:30 p.m.
Contributed / Stellarium with additions by Bob King

Jupiter will come to an apparent halt on Sept. 4. Then it will back up and pass Sigma a second time from Sept. 11-20. Bit of bad news though. It will glide to the south of the star, so it will be easy to distinguish from the four Galilean moons. They orbit pretty close to Jupiter's equatorial plane, cycling around giant much like the planets around the sun. Galileo saw the orbiting Jovian moons as strong evidence for a sun-centered solar system, a radical idea at the time. Nowadays it just makes sense.

Read more from Astro Bob

Bob King
By Bob King
"Astro" Bob King is a freelance writer and retired photographer for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at nightsky55@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
15 day moon day past full Aug 2 2023 F V2S.jpg
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Moon party, aurora chances and a midnight conjunction
Aug 7
 · 
By  Bob King
Smoky Full Moon
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: August heavenly highlights — 2 full moons bookend year's best meteor shower
Aug 1
 · 
By  Bob King
Aurora before dawn
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Epic battle looms — Full Sturgeon Moon vs. aurora
Jul 30
 · 
By  Bob King
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A youth leans against a fire hydrant while holding a white Kool-Aid stand sign.
Lifestyle
Duluth youth keeps Lincoln Park stocked in Kool-Aid
13h ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
RobesonPastoret.jpg
Local
Duluth hires consultant to determine if Kozy can be saved
1d ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
UMD men's basketball team
Sports
Spain trip breeds camaraderie for Bulldogs ahead of new season
1d ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
madeira sandwich.jpg
Business
Food review: Madeira Bistro's Summer Bruschetta Sandwich worth the drive
1d ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine