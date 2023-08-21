Astro Bob: Impostor moon drops in on Jupiter

Jupiter has a large and diverse family with 95 known moons. You're probably already familiar with the biggest ones discovered by Galileo back in 1610 — Callisto, Ganymede, Europa and Io. The other 91 don't get near the attention from observers because they're exceptionally faint. Even dedicated amateurs see no more than four Jovian moons unless they have access to a larger telescope (at least 12.5 inches) and detailed map. Thus equipped one might add one additional moon to their life lists, the vanishingly faint Himalia . That's why I perked up Friday night (Aug. 18) when an observer at the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society's annual Starfest casually mentioned that his telescope showed five moons.

Use this chart to spot the impostor moon Sigma Arietis on Sunday night, Aug. 20. South is up in this and all the other maps to match what you'll see through a typical reflecting telescope. Moon positions are shown for around midnight Central Time. Contributed / Stellarium

I came over for a look. Sure enough. Three moons gleamed to the east of Jupiter and two to the west. One immediately aroused my suspicion because it wasn't quite in line with the others. A quick check revealed the interloper as the star Sigma in the constellation Aries, or simply Sigma Arietis. Its brightness matched the other Galilean moons and the alignment with the others close enough to trick a novice observer.

Positions of the moons and Sigma are shown for Monday and Tuesday nights, Aug. 21 and 22 around midnight CDT. Notice that as Jupiter moves to the east (right) the moon appears to slide farther to the west. Sigma will pass closest to the planet (only about 9 arc-seconds to its south) around 5 p.m. CDT on Aug. 21 when Jupiter isn't visible in North America. Contributed / Stellarium

The next night, Jupiter again sported "five" moons but Sigma had shifted position slightly — it was now closer to the planet and even more convincing. A closer look revealed that the impostor would be hanging around the giant planet for nearly a week. That means you'll have a chance to see it, too. Over the next several nights the star will appear to move westward, closing in on Jupiter and then departing. Of course, this is an illusion. Sigma doesn't budge. Jupiter does all the moving!

Positions are shown for around midnight Wednesday and Thursday nights, Aug. 23 and 24. Contributed / Stellarium

As the giant planet orbits the sun it slowly glides east across the night sky. It so happens that Sigma lies along the planet's path and its brightness is a near match to Io and Europa. A remarkable thing really. Each night that Jupiter advances to the east this temporary moon will appear to glide west across the Jovian system. As you follow the scene, consider that you're looking at a star 470 light-years away that's three times the size of the sun and nearly four times as massive.

Positions are shown for around midnight CDT Friday night, Aug. 25. Sigma is just starting to exit the picture. Contributed / Stellarium

Come Aug. 25-26 Jupiter will be far enough away from the star that we can kiss this poser goodbye. Then again maybe not. Each year, the faster Earth laps Jupiter when the two planets line up on the same side of the sun at opposition. That's when they're closest. Prior to opposition Jupiter appears to slow down in the sky, stop briefly and then back up and head west. Picture yourself driving on the freeway passing a slower car. As you turn to look back, the car appears to move backward. The same thing happens when we pass Jupiter.

Jupiter makes an appearance in the eastern sky with the Pleiades around local midnight. Later in August you'll spot it closer to 11:30 p.m. Contributed / Stellarium with additions by Bob King

Jupiter will come to an apparent halt on Sept. 4. Then it will back up and pass Sigma a second time from Sept. 11-20. Bit of bad news though. It will glide to the south of the star, so it will be easy to distinguish from the four Galilean moons. They orbit pretty close to Jupiter's equatorial plane, cycling around giant much like the planets around the sun. Galileo saw the orbiting Jovian moons as strong evidence for a sun-centered solar system, a radical idea at the time. Nowadays it just makes sense.