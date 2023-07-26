Astro Bob: Hubble sees boulders escaping from asteroid Dimorphos

Sometimes you have to break something apart to learn how it's put together. On Sept. 26, 2022, NASA intentionally slammed the half-ton DART impact spacecraft into the tiny asteroid Dimorphos at around 14,000 miles a hour (22,500 km/hour).

Just 558 feet (170 meters) across, Dimorphos orbits its larger sibling Didymos once every 12 hours. The impact reduced the time to complete an orbit by 33 minutes and ejected over 2.2 million pounds (1 million kilograms) of rocks and other debris into space.

This simulated view of the mission shows the DART impact on Dimorphos. Post-impact observations from Earth-based telescopes, planetary radar and orbiting telescopes measured a 33-minute change in the moonlet’s orbit around the larger Didymos (right). Contributed / NASA, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab

The aim was to prove whether an asteroid on a potential collision course with Earth could be redirected by throwing a big metal object at it. Yup, it worked. The proof-of-concept mission was a remarkable success and one of the most far-thinking undertakings every attempted by NASA.

At left is a close up of boulder-strewn Dimorphos moments before DART's head-on collision. The other photo shows Dimorphos (upper right) in orbit about its parent asteroid Didymos about 5 minutes before impact. Contributed / NASA

In the days and months after the strike Dimorphos developed a tail of debris that stretched for more than 6,200 miles (10,000 kilometers). The impact also reshaped the asteroid from a vaguely spherical object into a more ellipsoidal (elongated) body and sent it tumbling chaotically, a situation that the gravitational influence of nearby Didymos will eventually straighten out. Astronomers have continued to study the asteroid through the keen eye of the Hubble Space Telescope and recently announced the discovery of 37 boulders accompanying the asteroid.

They range in size from 3 to 22 feet across and are drifting away from Dimorphos at the a little more than half-mile an hour, about the speed of a giant tortoise. It's amazing to have photos of the debris given the asteroid's distance of more than 20 million miles (32 million km) at the time of the photo. These boulders are among faintest things Hubble has ever photographed in our solar system. If you guessed from the photos that the asteroid is literally a pile of rocks you're correct. It's known as a "rubble pile" — a slew of boulders loosely bound by gravity with no solid core.

Dimorphos likely formed when Didymos was struck by a passing asteroid in the distant past. The glancing collision would have blasted rocky debris into space to form a ring around the asteroid that later gravitationally coalesced into Dimorphos, proving once again that nature is just as likely to create something new through destruction as it is using milder means.

The bright white object at lower left is the asteroid Dimorphos. It has a blue dust tail extending diagonally to the upper right. The cluster of circled blue dots surrounding the asteroid are boulders that were knocked off its surface during the impact. Contributed / Space Telescope Science Institute, NASA, ESA, D. Jewitt (UCLA)

While plenty of shattered rock and dust resulted from the DART collision, the 37 boulders were more likely lifted whole from the surface. Scientists suspect they either came along as part of the ejecta plume or were shaken loose by the shock wave that traveled through the body at the moment of impact. It would seem that Dimorphos, once the sole "moon" of Didymos, now has at least 37 moonlets of its own!

We may possibly get better pictures of the lackadaisical rocks a couple years from now. The European Space Agency's Hera spacecraft , due to launch in 2024, will perform a detailed survey of Dimorphos, including the crater left by the colliding ship, when it arrives in late 2026.