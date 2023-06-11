Astro Bob: Have you seen the Milky Way lately?

On a recent evening the sky cleared to reveal a carpet of stars overhead.

For one precious night, smoke from the Canadian wildfires had veered the other way. I couldn't pass up the chance to see and photograph the Milky Way, so I drove 20 minutes north and parked on a dusty road after midnight. All was silence and stars.

We live in a spiral galaxy with a prominent bulge of stars at its center called a bar. The sun and solar system are located about halfway between the galaxy's center and edge. At nightfall during the northern hemisphere summer, we face inward toward the galactic center and outward during the winter. Contributed / NASA, JPL-Caltech, ESO, R. Hurt

Seeing so many twinkling points of light again was balm enough. But it was the Milky Way that got my attention. The rainbow-like sash of misty starlight rose above the silhouetted trees in the east like a billion tiny sunrises.

Actually more than a billion. Astronomers estimate there are approximately 250 billion stars in the Milky Way galaxy along with hundreds of nebulae, star clusters and gas clouds. The whole conglomeration forms a flattened disk 105,000 light-years wide with a bulge in the middle and spiral arms that make it look like a pinwheel from afar. Because it's some 10 times thinner than it is wide, the galaxy resembles a crepe with a dollop of fruit at its center.

The term "Milky Way" can be confusing. It refers to both the band of light cutting across the sky and the entire galaxy. All the stars we see in the sky belong to the Milky Way galaxy, but that fuzzy, chubby band of starlight is where they're most concentrated. Skywatchers in ancient times likened it to spilled milk, which is where the word Milky Way comes from. Once we knew that the band was part of an even larger structure — a galaxy — it made sense to call the galaxy the Milky Way, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

The solar system is located squarely in the plane of the Milky Way Galaxy. When we look through the disk, where the stars are thickest, they line up across the distance to form a band in the sky (the Milky Way). Above and below the disk the stars thin out rapidly. That's why outside of the band the sky just looks sprinkled with random stars. All the stars we can see with our eyes and even through most telescopes belong to the Milky Way galaxy. Contributed / NASA, Richard Powell with additions by Bob King

The Earth and the rest of the solar system are located in the flat plane of the big pancake some 27,000 light-years from the center. When we look in the direction of the galactic plane all the stars from near to far stack up across the distance and blend together in a haze. That's what makes the band. If you look above or below the band, the number of stars thin out rapidly. That's why the arch-like band appears so distinct — there just aren't many stars above or below the galactic disk.

Since there are far more distant and dim stars than close ones, the Milky Way sash looks rather faint and smoky. To see it best you need dark skies, the reason I hope you'll take a drive to the country sometime between now and about June 21. After that, moon returns to the evening sky and will slowly but surely wash it all away until dark skies return again in early July.

The Milky Way is a significant player in the Local Group, a gravitationally bound cluster of roughly 80 galaxies that act as a unit. Most of its members are small "dwarf" galaxies. The largest is Andromeda with a diameter of 220,000 light-years and a trillion stars. Andromeda and the Milky Way are moving toward each other and will merge into a single massive galaxy in about 4.5 billion years. Contributed / Andrew Colvin

With a diameter of 105,000 light years, the Milky Way is the second largest galaxy in the Local Group, a gravitationally bound bunch of nearby galaxies spanning a volume of 10 million light years. Andromeda sits in the No. 1 spot with its trillion stars and a girth more than twice that of the Milky Way. Except for Andromeda and the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds (visible only in the southern hemisphere), all the others require a telescope to see.

The Milky Way won't be in second place forever. Both it and Andromeda tug on another, drawing closer together over time. Every hour that passes the distance between us and Andromeda shrinks by some 244,000 miles (393,000 km), a little more than the moon's distance from Earth. In 4.5 billion years, the two behemoths will tango together and then melt into one titanic galaxy some are already naming Milkomeda. I'm glad it's a long way off — if only to give us time to come up with a better name.

This view shows the constellations located within or near the Milky Way, including favorites like Cygnus (the Northern Cross), Lyra the lyre and Aquila the eagle. The Summer Triangle, also called the Pizza Slice, links together Vega, Deneb and Altair. Contributed / Stellarium with additions by Bob King

Around midnight you can trace the band from the northeastern horizon below the W of Cassiopeia all the way south to Sagittarius (the Teapot) at the southern horizon. It climbs higher and higher during the night, crossing overhead just before dawn.

More than any other night-sky sight, the Milky Way reminds of our place in the universe. Its grandness allows us to see our lives in a bigger context. Day to day concerns fall away. We all need this kind of breathing room once in a while. That's worth a drive, right?

The Milky Way is more than a broad arc. If we could leave the Earth and do a 360, we would see it as a complete ring around our sky. From the ground we see only half because the remainder is cut off by the local horizon. Contributed / Stellarium with additions by Bob King

And get this. We're only seeing half the galaxy on any particular night. The horizon cuts off the southern half of the Milky Way from view for northern sky watchers and vice versa for those in the southern hemisphere. The galactic plane (band) continues below the horizon and circles around the "bottom" of the Earth before turning back north to meet itself again at the northern horizon. It's a circle! That makes sense because the galactic disk is all around us. If there were no ground beneath our feet we'd look into space and see the Milky Way encircling us.

This drawing of the ouroboros (snake eating its tail) is taken from a late medieval Byzantine Greek alchemy manuscript. The ouroboros represents the cycle of life. Contributed / Public domain

All of this reminds me of the "ouroboros," the snake that swallows its tail. The ouroboros is an ancient symbol that represents the cycle of life, death and rebirth. When you peer along the length of the Milky Way you'll notice dark gaps where few stars shine. These are actually thick clouds of inky-black interstellar dust shed by dying stars. The material absorbs the light from more distant stars creating an artificial "hole" in the band.

ADVERTISEMENT

As you read this, gravity is molding the grit into a new generation of suns, planets and beings that wonder about it all.