Astro Bob: Guide to December's gemmy Geminids

I feel a little sheepish promoting this otherwise wonderful meteor shower because our region will be in throes of a snowstorm Tuesday night, Dec. 13, and Wednesday morning, Dec. 14, the same time the annual shower reaches its peak. About the best we locals can do is hope for better weather the following night, when the Geminids will be at 50% strength. Crossing my fingers your forecast is better!

During a typical maximum up to 120 meteors an hour are visible from pristine skies. Due to ubiquitous light pollution most of us will see closer to 50-60 per hour. This year that number will be further reduced because of light from the waning gibbous moon.

This map shows the view facing east around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, shortly before moonrise. Meteors will appear to stream from near the star Castor in the constellation Gemini the Twins. Contributed / Stellarium with additions by Bob King

But it's not all bad news. We'll have three-plus hours of dark, moonless meteor-watching between the end of evening twilight until the moon rises around 9:30 p.m. local time. If your forecast looks clear, watch between 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesday.

By the early morning hours of Dec. 14, Gemini will have climbed high into the southern sky accompanied by a bright moon in Leo. Contributed / Stellarium

While the actual peak won't occur until the early morning hours of Dec. 14, it will be sullied by moonlight. Evening-viewing makes for a good compromise. That time usually works better for most people's schedules anyway. Just know that the radiant — the point in the sky from which the meteors will stream — is lower during the evening hours. That means that many downward-shooting Geminids will be cut off from view by the horizon, reducing the rate. But that should be offset in part by the darker, moonless sky.

The radiant lies very close to the bright star Castor, one of the two Gemini twins. His brother, Pollux, shines just below, and the pair is easy to spot about three outstretched fists to the left and above Orion. If you stare into the radiant, you're facing the direction the Earth is moving in space as the planet zips through debris crumbled from P haethon , a 3.1-mile-wide (5.1 kilometers) asteroid.

Phaethon is the "parent" asteroid of the Geminid meteor shower. During its close passages of the sun, it sheds dust and debris along its orbital path. Earth crosses that path every December and the particles slam into the atmosphere at high speed, producing meteors. After the August Perseids, the Geminids are the biggest producers of bright meteors called fireballs. Contributed / NASA

Phaethon (FAY-eh-thon) circles the Sun once every 1.4 years. When closest it's just 13 million miles (21 million km) from its sizzling surface. Solar heating raises the asteroid's temperature to around 1,400 degrees F (750 degrees C), hot enough to bake and crack rock. Spalled dust and fragments released into space are pushed back into the asteroid's orbit by pressure from the intense sunlight.

Earth crosses the orbital path of Phaethon every mid-December and plows through debris shed by the asteroid. Contributed / Peter Jenniskens, Ian Webster

Every December, Earth crosses the debris stream, and we see a meteor shower. Much the way snowflakes appear to stream from a central point ahead of you when you drive a car through a snowstorm at night, Phaethon-flakes emanate from the radiant in Gemini, hence the name "Geminids."

The best way to watch the shower is to relax under a warm blanket on a fold-out lawn chair with the back tilted about halfway back. Geminids can appear anywhere in the sky, so you don't have to face the radiant to see them. In fact, it's best to keep that spot off to one side. That way you'll see a mix of short-trailed meteors (close to the radiant) and long-trailed ones some 90 degrees away. During evening hours, facing northeast or southeast is best.

If you're arise in the wee hours for that moonlit maximum, face southeast or southwest. Whatever you do, don't stare at the moon. You want to minimize the loss of night vision. That also goes for artificial lighting. Turn off your outdoor lights. Use the occasion as an opportunity to ask your neighbor to turn off theirs and encourage them to watch, too.

A bright Geminid meteor flashes over Duluth, Minn., during the early morning of Dec. 14, 2020. Contributed / Bob King

Speaking of which, if you have children and you're out early, bring some extra chairs, blankets and hot chocolate to make it a fun occasion. Who knows. You may only spot a dozen or two at most, but shower-watching is a great way to enjoy the night sky, learn some new constellations and marvel at the brilliance and golden-red color of Mars.

As always, please share your impressions and photos of the shower with our readers on my Facebook page . Clear skies!