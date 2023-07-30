Astro Bob: Epic battle looms — Full Sturgeon Moon vs. aurora

I think the moon will win this cosmic clash but I'd love to be wrong. Space weather experts predict that a CME (coronal mass ejection) released from the sun on July 28 will arrive at Earth late on Monday night, July 31, and spark a minor aurora display. Unfortunately, that's also the night before full moon. The light show should start around 10 p.m. CDT as a G1 geomagnetic storm and then intensify from 1 a.m. until dawn, possibly reaching the G2 (moderate) level.

The eastern sky on Sunday morning, July 30, shimmers with fall and early winter stars including (from left) the Pleiades cluster and brilliant Jupiter, surrounded by puffs of green airglow. What looks like a meteor at lower right is the Chinese space station Tiangong just emerging from Earth's shadow (faint part of the trail). The exposure ended before the station completed its path to the horizon. Contributed / Bob King

Without a bright moon we might hope to see aurora across the Upper Midwest as well as southern Canada and northern Europe. But unless it exceeds expectations most of us won't notice it. If you have a DSLR or mirrorless camera you can check for aurora anytime even during a full moon. Find an open view to the north and point your camera in that direction (be sure to include the horizon). Make a series of exposures. If you see green the aurora is afoot.

I've noticed that when the moon is in a bright phase — gibbous or full — it throws enough light to brighten the bottom 10 degrees of sky, where the air is thickest and scatters most light. On more than a few occasions I've suspected this "low glow" as the aurora when it wasn't. To discover its true nature I've toted out the camera and tripod and taken time-exposure photos on full-moon nights. Except at times when the aurora's active they've all shown a blue sky just like the daytime version. Did you know the moon makes the sky blue? The color is too faint for our eyes to discern but the camera shows it well. Given that moonlight is really just reflected sunlight that's probably not surprising.

This week's Full Moon rises a half-hour or more after sunset in the constellation Capricornus the sea-goat. Capricornus is the next zodiac constellation to the east of the Teapot of Sagittarius. Because of bright moonlight both will be difficult to see until the moon moves out of the evening sky again starting August 4. Contributed / Stellarium

While the slippery aurora is frequently fraught with uncertainty the moon is decidedly not. You can look up exactly when it will rise and set and plan accordingly. The Full Sturgeon Moon, named for the time of year when sturgeon fishing is best in the Great Lakes, occurs on Aug. 1 at 1:31 p.m. CDT. How's that for precision? That's when the moon, Earth and sun (in that order) form a nearly straight line. At this time sunlight illuminates nearly 100 percent of the lunar disk. Minutes later the moon's phase begins to wane. How brief is glory!

Wildfire smoke dims and reddens the rising full moon on July 2, 2023 creating an eclipse effect. Contributed / Bob King

The upcoming full-moon rise on the night of Aug. 1 should make for a dramatic sight for most U.S. observers because it rises a half-hour or more after sunset rather than a little before or a little after. The longer after sunset the full moon rises the darker the sky becomes and the brighter and more striking its presence at the horizon. Last month we had lots of wildfire smoke which made seeing the moon at moonrise impossible. Minutes passed before it rose high enough to punch through the haze.

I'm hoping for a shiny, fully-scrubbed sky this time around so that the moon hits my eye like a big pizza pie as soon as possible.