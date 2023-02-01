99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Astro Bob
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Astro Bob: Celestial sights make happy February nights

Our February event calendar highlights Comet ZTF and Mars, Venus and Jupiter at dusk and a stellar reminder of spring.

Comet ZTF and Mars
On Feb. 10, Comet ZTF will appear just 1.5 degrees from Mars and nearly as close the next night. Just point your binoculars at the Red Planet and focus it down to a sharp point. The comet will look like a fuzzy smudge of light in the same field of view. The map shows the comet's location for 7:30 p.m. CST each night, but it will be in nearly the same spot for viewers across North and South America for several hours centered on that time.
Contributed / Stellarium with additions by Bob King
Bob King
By Bob King
February 01, 2023 04:45 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

February is a transition month for the constellations. Although the winter groups still rule the roost, the first hints of spring appear low in the eastern sky later in the month, led by the sparkling orange star Arcturus in the constellation of Boötes the Herdsman. Come May, this peachy luminary will shine high in the southern sky.

Off to the west, Saturn is now lost in the solar glow. Farewell! We won’t see this iconic world again until early April at dawn. Venus and Jupiter tantalize as they gradually draw together in preparation for their very close conjunction next month. I'm looking forward to seeing them get tighter with each passing night.

Comet ZTF Feb. map
The map shows the comet's nightly position through Feb. 14 and every 3 nights thereafter. I lengthened the interval to avoid clutter. Find the darkest skies you can and use binoculars or a small telescope for the best view. The position of Mars and zenith (top of the sky) are shown for Feb. 1.
Contributed / Stellarium with additions by Bob King

If you haven’t yet seen Comet ZTF (C/2022 E3) you still have time. Named for the Zwicky Transient Facility in California where it was discovered in early 2022, the fuzzy visitor will be brightest early in the month and then gradually fade. Right now, the comet competes with the nearly full moon. We all know who'll win that battle. Better to wait until about Feb. 7. That's when the moon starts to exit the evening sky, and darkness returns. On that date, we get about a half-hour of moonlessness. The next night, the dark "window" expands to 90 minutes.

After passing the sun and inner planets, Comet ZTF is on a one-way ticket out of the solar system — a journey that will take millions of years. Good news. It should remain visible in binoculars from lesser light-polluted skies through about Feb. 20.

Events:

ADVERTISEMENT

Feb. 1 – Comet ZTF (C/2022 E3) closest to Earth today at 26 million miles (42 million km) and visible as a fuzzy glow in binoculars. Track it as it dives through Auriga and Taurus and into Orion.

Venus Jupiter moon trio
Venus and Jupiter get closer and closer as the month rolls on. They're joined by a slender crescent on Feb. 22 at dusk.
Contributed / Stellarium

Feb. all month Watch Venus and Jupiter gradually get closer during the month. Venus is the lower and brighter of the two planets in the southwestern sky at dusk. Look about an hour after sunset. Their separation shrinks from 29 degrees (three fists at arm’s length) on Feb. 1 to just 1 degree by month’s end.

Feb. 5 – Full Snow Moon. Find a favorite spot facing east-northeast and treat yourself to a moonrise.

Feb. 10 – Use binoculars to spot fuzzy Comet ZTF just 1.5 degrees to the upper left of Mars. They’ll both sit together in the same field of view. Mars is the bright, red-colored “star” in Taurus about one fist to the left of the Dipper-shaped Pleiades star cluster also known as the Seven Sisters.

Feb. 13 – Last quarter moon

Feb. 20 – New moon

Feb. 22 – Young crescent joins Jupiter and Venus at dusk in an attractive trio. Bring your camera!

Arcturus winter finder S.jpg
Use the Dipper's Handle to find Arcturus, a bright, spring-season star low in the northeastern sky on late February evenings.
Contributed / Stellarium

Late Feb. The brilliant orange-red star Arcturus, harbinger of spring, rises in the northeastern sky around 9:30 p.m. local time. You'll find by following the arc of the Big Dipper’s Handle down toward the horizon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Feb. 26 – Half-moon shines to the left of the Pleiades star cluster

Feb. 27 – First quarter moon. Moon and Mars in conjunction

Read more from Astro Bob
Comet 96P SOHO lasco Jan 31 2023 latest.jpg
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Oddball comet swings closest to the sun
How to see returning comet 96P/Machholz as it feels the heat.
January 31, 2023 01:48 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Mars hides behind the moon … again!
January 29, 2023 02:26 PM
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Winter encounters with Comet ZTF
January 27, 2023 03:54 PM

Related Topics: SCIENCE AND NATURE
Bob King
By Bob King
"Astro" Bob King is a freelance writer and retired photographer for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at nightsky55@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
2023 BU encounter
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Asteroid 2023 BU buzzes Earth, Pallas pops and Jupiter meets moon
There's a lot happening with asteroids this week including an eye-catching Jupiter-moon conjunction.
January 24, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
Venus Saturn crescent
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Razor-thin moon complements Venus-Saturn conjunction
On Sunday, Jan. 22, at dusk, Venus and Saturn pair up in a close conjunction in the company of a slender moon.
January 22, 2023 12:55 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
Big sunspot
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Cyclopean sunspot turns Earth's way
Solar activity is on the rise, with 10 sunspot groups visible on Wednesday. One of them is a real giant.
January 18, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
ISS pass 3rd 1_18 am July 13_14 2021 S2 ANNO.jpg
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: It's space station season again!
Both the International Space Station and China's Tiangong are making convenient evening flybys. Can you spot them simultaneously?
January 17, 2023 01:44 PM
 · 
By  Bob King