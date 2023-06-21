Astro Bob: Celebrate summer's first night with a Venus-moon-firefly hunt

It's been a long climb, but we've made it.

Summer has arrived.

The sun reached its highest point in the sky at 9:57 a.m. Central time Wednesday, June 21 to mark the summer solstice. The view from the top is dizzying. Sunlight is intense, days are long, all is in bloom, mosquitoes are wickedly skillful, the air fragrant at night, frogs and crickets thrum at dusk and we feel like we can't miss a minute of it.

In some classical symphonies, the biggest crescendo is reserved for the final movement. Summer is just the opposite. It begins with every instrument in the orchestra at full throttle and doesn't quiet down until September. Except for the nights. Twilight puts the brakes on time's haste, and by the time stars shine in a dark sky most of us are already in bed.

But hey, don't go to bed too early on Wednesday, June 21 or you'll miss an appealing arrangement of Venus, the crescent moon and Mars. The first two will be immediately obvious in the western sky at dusk. Dimmer Mars needs a little more darkness to discern. Twilight and early night are also when the fireflies make their appearance. If you live in the eastern half of the U.S., they'll commence flashing at the same time you're watching the moon and planets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Male fireflies perform luminous acrobatics to get the attention of females in a field north of Duluth, Minnesota on June 19. Contributed / Bob King

The soft-bodied beetles, also called lightning bugs, are most active on warm nights when the temperature is in the upper 50s or higher. Mosquitoes also like that kind of weather, so be sure to wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt and lather up with bug repellent during your firefly expedition. Rural areas with little to no artificial lighting are ideal places to watch. Favored habitats include forest, brushy or overgrown fields and areas near streams and ponds. Females stay put in the vegetation while males hover, swoop, bob and twirl above them, hoping to catch their attention and a chance to mate.

Fireflies dance beneath a starry sky on June 27, 2022. Watching fireflies on a clear night is one of the best outdoor experiences ever. Contributed / Bob King

It's easy to distinguish one species from another because each has a specific flash pattern. Some lightning bugs emit quick double-flashes, other fly forward then quickly double back in a sharp turn.

The familiar big dipper firefly, commonly seen in suburban yards, traces out the letter J as it flies upward with a sustained light. Look closely and you'll notice that not all flashes are of the same duration or color. Greenish-yellow is most often seen, but the Say's firefly flickers orange. To learn more and help with identification Lynn Faust's book Fireflies, Glow-worms and Lightning Bugs is a good resource. You can also visit firefly.org .

Arcturus is bright and obvious high in the southern sky during twilight and at nightfall. Use the star to help you find Boötes, neighboring Corona Borealis and Spica. Contributed / Bob King

As fireflies dance below, there are two constellations shining above worth your acquaintance — Corona Borealis the northern crown and Boötes the herdsman. The former looks like a semi-circle and the latter an ice cream cone. Start at the bright, pinkish-orange star Arcturus, which stands high in the south-southwestern sky at nightfall. From Arcturus, trace out the cone shape topped with a dollop of ice cream. Can you see it? To the left or east of Boötes lies the faint but distinctive arc of Corona Borealis. And if you drop a line directly below Arcturus you'll arrive at Spica, Virgo's brightest star.

After you've seen all these summer sights, it will probably be past your bedtime. No worries. I hope you're wearing a smile as you turn out the light.