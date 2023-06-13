99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Astro Bob

Astro Bob: Bee-spotting with Venus, Jupiter curls up with Old Moon

On Tuesday night, June 13, it will be Venus' turn to visit the Beehive star cluster. Five hours later, early risers can watch a superb conjunction of Jupiter and the waning moon.

Venus and Beehive
Venus pulls up alongside the Beehive Cluster in Cancer Monday night, June 12. On Tuesday night, June 13, the brilliant planet will graze the cluster's outskirts. You can see it through binoculars.
Contributed / Bob King
Bob King
By Bob King
Today at 12:20 PM

DULUTH — It's almost summer, the time when skywatching switches into stay-up-late and get-up-early mode.

Admittedly, it's not an easy time of year to stargaze. Just about the time you're ready for bed, it gets dark out. And if an event occurs in the morning hours, it means arising before 4. Here in Duluth, Minnesota, the sun sets at 9:03 p.m. on June 13 and rises the following morning at 5:14 a.m. Add in twilight time and true night lasts about 3 1/2 hours. I shouldn't complain. In much of Canada and northern Europe, twilight lasts all night this time of year.

There's no escaping the fact that the longest nights happen in the coldest months and the shortest nights in the warmest. Be that as it may, I still plan to be out Tuesday night for a look at Venus and the Beehive cluster and then set my alarm for 3:30 Wednesday morning (June 14). I hope you'll join me for one or both!

You might remember that Mars passed directly across the cluster on June 1-2 . Copycat Venus will do the same, albeit on a slightly different trajectory. It will graze the Beehive's northern border a bit less than 1 degree north of its center. You'll find them paired in the northwestern sky during late evening twilight.

Venus in telescope
Venus looks like this in a small telescope right now with a phase just shy of a half-moon. I took this view around noon on June 12 through an 8-inch telescope. To see Venus' phase clearly, observe it in early twilight at a magnification of 20x or more.
Contributed / Bob King

Venus gleams brilliantly and resembles a plane with its landing lights on, but to see the cluster you'll need binoculars. Every pair of binoculars has a particular magnification and aperture. Aperture is the size of the lens at the end of each barrel and measured in millimeters. For example, 10x50 binoculars magnify 10 times and have an aperture of 50mm or about 2 inches. To see Venus and the Beehive you'll want to use 7x35, 8x40, 7x50 or 10x50 binoculars (or within that range) binoculars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Venus beehive June 13.jpg
The red circle represents the field of view (about 5.5 degrees) of a typical pair of binoculars. Notice that Mars will also be nearby.
Contributed / Stellarium

The hardest part is waiting till it gets dark. I did this last night and can report that you'll get the best view of the pair 75 minutes to 2 hours after sunset. Where I live the best viewing time is around 10:30 p.m. You can find your sunset time at timeanddate.com/sun . Venus far outshines the dim, dainty stars of the Beehive, so be sure to look closely. I hope you'll get a chance to see this conjunction between a nearby planet and a star cluster 610 light-years from Earth.

Jupiter and the moon get into the act

Jupiter moon pairing
To see Jupiter and the moon, best find a location with a wide-open view to the east. Binoculars will help bring out the "dark" part of the moon which will be faintly illuminated by light reflected from the Earth called earthshine.
Contributed / Stellarium

Jupiter has finally returned to view at dawn and just in time. Trees prevent me from seeing the planet from my house at the moment, but on Wednesday morning (June 14) the waning crescent moon will shine an eye-appealing 3 degrees to its left and motivate me to drive down to Lake Superior with its generous eastern horizon. I can't wait to watch them rise as dawn blooms.

Last year Jupiter kept Pisces the fish company. This year it's moved one constellation over (to the east) to Aries the ram. Planet and moon will rise together around 3 a.m. local time in a dark sky. But you'll see them best an hour later around 4 a.m. when twilight is underway. Find a spot with an unobstructed view to the east and bring your camera. This will be a great opportunity — even with a cell phone — to photograph a pretty scene that includes these two celestial beauties.

Read more from Astro Bob

Bob King
By Bob King
"Astro" Bob King is a freelance writer and retired photographer for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at nightsky55@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
Noctilucent clouds and Comet NEOWISE
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Swoon to June's best astronomical sights
June 01, 2023 04:10 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
Mars Beehive
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Mars gets tangled up in the Beehive Cluster
May 29, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
M101 May 21 2023 Eliot Herman single color S ANNO v2.jpg
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Supergiant star in Pinwheel Galaxy goes supernova!
May 24, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Venus and Beehive
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Bee-spotting with Venus, Jupiter curls up with Old Moon
June 13, 2023 12:20 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
2023 Best of the Best logo_web.jpg
Contests &amp; Auctions
Best of the Best 2023
June 08, 2023 10:32 AM
Two men present in a meeting room with a Miller-Dwan Foundation slideshow on the screen behind them
Health
Miller-Dwan Foundation kicks off community mental health program
June 13, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
A group of people stand outside as one man addresses the group.
Local
Area churches host weekly hikes to encourage 'sense of awe and wonder'
June 13, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau