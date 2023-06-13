Astro Bob: Bee-spotting with Venus, Jupiter curls up with Old Moon

DULUTH — It's almost summer, the time when skywatching switches into stay-up-late and get-up-early mode.

Admittedly, it's not an easy time of year to stargaze. Just about the time you're ready for bed, it gets dark out. And if an event occurs in the morning hours, it means arising before 4. Here in Duluth, Minnesota, the sun sets at 9:03 p.m. on June 13 and rises the following morning at 5:14 a.m. Add in twilight time and true night lasts about 3 1/2 hours. I shouldn't complain. In much of Canada and northern Europe, twilight lasts all night this time of year.

There's no escaping the fact that the longest nights happen in the coldest months and the shortest nights in the warmest. Be that as it may, I still plan to be out Tuesday night for a look at Venus and the Beehive cluster and then set my alarm for 3:30 Wednesday morning (June 14). I hope you'll join me for one or both!

You might remember that Mars passed directly across the cluster on June 1-2 . Copycat Venus will do the same, albeit on a slightly different trajectory. It will graze the Beehive's northern border a bit less than 1 degree north of its center. You'll find them paired in the northwestern sky during late evening twilight.

Venus looks like this in a small telescope right now with a phase just shy of a half-moon. I took this view around noon on June 12 through an 8-inch telescope. To see Venus' phase clearly, observe it in early twilight at a magnification of 20x or more. Contributed / Bob King

Venus gleams brilliantly and resembles a plane with its landing lights on, but to see the cluster you'll need binoculars. Every pair of binoculars has a particular magnification and aperture. Aperture is the size of the lens at the end of each barrel and measured in millimeters. For example, 10x50 binoculars magnify 10 times and have an aperture of 50mm or about 2 inches. To see Venus and the Beehive you'll want to use 7x35, 8x40, 7x50 or 10x50 binoculars (or within that range) binoculars.

The red circle represents the field of view (about 5.5 degrees) of a typical pair of binoculars. Notice that Mars will also be nearby. Contributed / Stellarium

The hardest part is waiting till it gets dark. I did this last night and can report that you'll get the best view of the pair 75 minutes to 2 hours after sunset. Where I live the best viewing time is around 10:30 p.m. You can find your sunset time at timeanddate.com/sun . Venus far outshines the dim, dainty stars of the Beehive, so be sure to look closely. I hope you'll get a chance to see this conjunction between a nearby planet and a star cluster 610 light-years from Earth.

Jupiter and the moon get into the act

To see Jupiter and the moon, best find a location with a wide-open view to the east. Binoculars will help bring out the "dark" part of the moon which will be faintly illuminated by light reflected from the Earth called earthshine. Contributed / Stellarium

Jupiter has finally returned to view at dawn and just in time. Trees prevent me from seeing the planet from my house at the moment, but on Wednesday morning (June 14) the waning crescent moon will shine an eye-appealing 3 degrees to its left and motivate me to drive down to Lake Superior with its generous eastern horizon. I can't wait to watch them rise as dawn blooms.

Last year Jupiter kept Pisces the fish company. This year it's moved one constellation over (to the east) to Aries the ram. Planet and moon will rise together around 3 a.m. local time in a dark sky. But you'll see them best an hour later around 4 a.m. when twilight is underway. Find a spot with an unobstructed view to the east and bring your camera. This will be a great opportunity — even with a cell phone — to photograph a pretty scene that includes these two celestial beauties.