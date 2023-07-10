Astro Bob: Aurora forecasting do's and don'ts

I'm always walking the road where I live and enjoy chatting with neighbors when they're outdoors or driving by. Over the past few days, a few of them have slowed their cars to ask me about the huge northern lights show expected on Thursday night, July 13. Baffled, I told them it was news to me. No one could recall the source but they'd all read it online. "Supposed to be visible even in Des Moines." NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center showers me with emails about solar activity and aurora probabilities all day long. While there wasn't a hint of a storm in any of those communications I promised to check and get back.

This is the 27-day Kp index / aurora outlook published Monday, July 10, on NOAA's site. Notice that the maximum Kp during this time is 4. Under dark, moonless skies, observers in the northern portions of the northern tier states such as Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and North Dakota might see an auroral arc and possibly a few faint rays low in the northern sky. Contributed / NOAA SWPC

I first looked at 27-day outlook of 10.7 cm radio flux and geomagnetic indices , a long-range forecast of potential chances to see an aurora. The forecast is basically three columns of numbers. The one of interest to aurora-watchers is the Kp index, a measure of magnetic activity in the Earth's upper atmosphere. Particle storms from the sun disturb Earth's magnetic field and increase the Kp index. The higher the Kp number the more expansive and active the northern lights. Numbers range from 0 (no activity) to 9 (extreme storm).

When using this and any NOAA space weather forecast it's important to know that dates and times are shown in Universal Time, essentially the time in London. As a rule of thumb U.S. observers need to subtract 1 day from the date in the forecast to arrive at the correct local one. For example, July 13, is the same as the night of July 12, U.S. time.

At least nine sunspots groups dot the sun on Monday, July 10 including the very large single spot dubbed Region 3363. Magnetic activity in sunspot groups can produce massive explosions called solar flares that sometimes eject material toward Earth that can spark geomagnetic storms and auroras. Contributed / Bob King

For observers in the northern regions of the northern U.S. states, a Kp index of 4 might produce a low auroral arc and a brief display of faint rays better visible to the camera than the unaided eye. When I first heard the news about the "big storm coming" the predicted Kp was 5 for July 12 (U.S. date) and 4 on the night of July 13. The updated outlook published on July 10 scales back our hopes even further — the night of July 12-13 shows a Kp of 4, which drops to 3 on July 13-14. Basically peanuts.

The next level of activity, Kp 5, gets an official rating as a G1 or minor geomagnetic storm . It's still a small affair for most U.S. locations. Again, those living in the northern states are favored. From northern Minnesota for instance, skywatchers would see auroral arcs and a modest show of rays halfway up the northern sky. Things really don't start cooking until the Kp reaches 6 (G2 storm) when rays dance and swirl to the zenith. Then observers as far south as New York state and central Iowa — including Des Moines — can spot the aurora albeit low in the northern sky. As Kp numbers climb the aurora marches ever south and can even be seen in Tucson and Miami, though rarely.

I rooted around the internet and found a USA Today story (and others) published on July 6 that reported the possibility of a significant aurora occurring on July 13. My neighbors must have read one of these, all of which referenced the University of Alaska Fairbanks aurora forecast . I checked and the site oddly still predicts a Kp of 6 for the night of July 12 (not July 13). It's unclear why their forecast varies from NOAA's, the space weather "hub," and also why it hasn't been updated to reflect new information.

Here's the 3-day Kp index forecast for July 9 (U.S. nighttime hours) through July 12 (U.S. daytime hours). Notice how low the numbers are. U.S. observers will likely not see even a hint of aurora during the interval. Contributed / NOAA SWPC

Two things. While the U-A Fairbanks is a valid source, had the reporters checked NOAA's more conservative forecast, it would have given them pause. More importantly, you're walking a tightrope without a pole when attempting to forecast the aurora more than a few days out. That's just too far in advance to rouse the populace. Like long-range weather forecasts, the 27-day outlook is based on trends and assumptions that sometimes don't pan out. The news outlets could have waited for NOAA's more timely three-day forecast . It offers a more informed perspective the same way a short-range weather forecast hews closer to reality.

Next time I see my neighbors I will share my puzzlement about the Alaska site along with questionable judgment calls made and shared by some members of the media.

Through a specially-filtered telescope you can view prominences and other amazing details on the sun anytime. Prominences are identical to filaments except we see them in profile against the blackness of space. Filaments are prominences silhouetted against the bright solar chromosphere, an atmospheric layer just above the sun's bright, familiar surface. This image was made on July 6, 2023. Contributed / Bob King

How do space scientists forecast an aurora anyway? Isn't it unpredictable? Yes and no. Auroras have varied causes but two of the most common are unpredictable events like solar flares and filament ejections and predictable coronal holes. Let's examine each in turn.

Filaments are the flames you see sticking out around the black silhouette of the moon during a total solar eclipse. They're long coils of hot hydrogen gas called plasma. Magnetic disturbances on the sun sometimes fling them straight into space. If the sailing filament happens to be aimed at Earth its arrival 2-3 days later can ignite the aurora. Flares form when opposing magnetic fields in complex sunspot groups "touch" and release their formidable energy. Big ones have the energy equivalent of more than a billion hydrogen bombs. Flares spew powerful radiation that reaches Earth in less in than 8 minutes, but they can also spray solar particles — called coronal mass ejections — that arrive a day or two later and sometimes spark geomagnetic storms.

While experts can forecast that solar storms may be likely to occur, no one can say exactly when and where. Even if a major blast is headed our way we'll only be certain that it will spawn an aurora a couple of hours before it gets here. That's when the mass of particles passes the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) satellite located a million miles upwind of Earth. It monitors the sun 24/7 and measures the speed, power and direction of each solar tsunami. If the magnetic field bundled with the blast points south, it will link into Earth's north-pointing field and deliver the aurora. If pointed north, it will glide right by. Think of the first scenario as two magnets snapping together (north pole meets south pole). In the second, two magnets push apart because their north poles face each other.

The same coronal hole, seen here in ultraviolet light as a dark, keyhole-shaped blob at the center of the solar disk, sparked three displays of the northern lights in the summer and fall of 2019. Holes are places where the sun's "wind" of particles can stream freely into space. Invisible in regular telescopes they show best in photos taken in far ultraviolet light by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO). Contributed / NASA, SDO

Unlike impulsive flares coronal holes are rather more predictable and form the basis of the 27-day outlook. They're high-speed streams of solar particles that gush from openings in the sun's atmosphere (the corona) and stream away into space. I liken them to my garden hose which when I forget to turn it off. If directed toward Earth those particles can channel their way into Earth's magnetic domain and make for some pretty auroras. Unlike flares coronal holes can last for months and rotate back into view approximately every 27 days. As with flares and filaments not every coronal hole sparks an aurora. Several years back a persistent hole produced three auroral displays spaced about 4 weeks apart. It was like striking oil.

Curtains of aurora drape the entire northern sky on April 23, 2023. Contributed / Bob King

I like to be optimistic. While it does appear that a big auroral blast is unlikely anytime in the next few nights, the sun can always surprise us.

