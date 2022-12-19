Astro Bob: 2 minutes of daylight and counting
Why the earliest sunset happened more than a week ago and the latest sunrise occurs after the winter solstice.
Did you know that we gained two minutes of afternoon daylight the past week? For northern hemisphere locales, the earliest sunsets occurred around Dec. 8. In Duluth, Minnesota, the sun set at 4:20 p.m. that day. Sunset remained glued at that time until Dec. 15, when it set at 4:21 p.m. — one minute later.
We gained an additional minute Monday, Dec. 19. Our intuition would tell us that both the earliest sunsets and latest sunrises should occur on the winter solstice. After all, it's the shortest day of the year, right? True, but Earth's elliptical orbit and its tilted axis add a twist.
Earth's rotation makes the sun rise and set, while its yearly revolution causes the sun to slide about one degree (two full-moon-diameters) to the east every day. For northern hemisphere observers, east is to your left when facing south. We can't see its daily drift because the sun shines in a blank, blue sky. There's nothing to gauge its motion — in the daytime anyway.
But you can sense that motion by taking note of constellations and planets visible low in the eastern sky at dawn. As the eastbound sun leaves them behind, they climb out of the solar glare (drift west) into darker skies. Similarly, evening planets and stars appear to sink westward and finally disappear in the glare of twilight as the eastbound sun comes to claim them.
Remember that the sun only appears to slide east during the year. Earth's doing the moving. If the planet were to suddenly stop in its tracks, the sun would remain fixed in one position in the sky.
ADVERTISEMENT
Earth orbits the sun in an ellipse, which resembles an oval. In December and January, we're closer to the star and farthest in June and July. According to Kepler's second law of planetary motion , the closer a planet is to the sun the faster it moves. That means Earth moves faster in the early winter, which makes the sun appear to move more briskly, covering more sky each day than it does during the summer.
Earth's tilt also plays a part. If the axis were tilted straight up and down, the sun would follow the same path across the sun every day of the year. But we know from personal experience that the sun climbs upward (north) starting at the winter solstice and reaches its greatest altitude in the sky six months later on the summer solstice (June 21). Then it descends, moving south, until reaching its lowest point on the winter solstice. This year, that happens Dec. 21 at 3:48 p.m. CST.
You can see that sun is moving north (or south depending on the season) and east. In fall, it heads south, sinking lower in the sky. Shorter daylight hours, later sunrises and earlier sunsets result. In spring, the opposite happens as the sun turns back north and daylight length increases.
Around the time of the winter solstice, the sun has reached the flat bottom of its yearly arc and begins to "turn the corner" on its way back north. It barely moves in the north-south direction. Nearly all of its movement is to the east.
Earth is also closest to the sun at this time, so the sun moves even more to the east than usual each day. That means Earth must rotate a bit longer to bring the sun to the eastern horizon at sunrise, which delays its rising. A later sunrise also means the sun arrives at the western horizon later, delaying sunset. A delayed sunset is a later sunset. Afternoon daylight ticks up at the same time the morning sun rises later and later. Sunrise and sunset reach a sort of complementary balance Dec. 21, making for the shortest day and longest night of the year.
Beginning the moment after the solstice, the sun begins moving north again. At first, its northward movement is slight — not enough to counterbalance its swift eastward motion and turn back the time of sunrise. But the solar arc soon steepens. After about January 3, the sun's northward motion compensates (and then some) for that extra eastward shift. It starts rising earlier, padding the morning with extra minutes of daylight.
With later sunsets and earlier sunrises now working in tandem, by mid-to-late January, sharp-eyed skywatchers begin to notice that days are getting longer. Minutes add up. By February, the increase in daylight can't be ignored. Spring, once a dream, looms before us.