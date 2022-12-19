Astro Bob: 2 minutes of daylight and counting

Did you know that we gained two minutes of afternoon daylight the past week? For northern hemisphere locales, the earliest sunsets occurred around Dec. 8. In Duluth, Minnesota, the sun set at 4:20 p.m. that day. Sunset remained glued at that time until Dec. 15, when it set at 4:21 p.m. — one minute later.

We gained an additional minute Monday, Dec. 19. Our intuition would tell us that both the earliest sunsets and latest sunrises should occur on the winter solstice. After all, it's the shortest day of the year, right? True, but Earth's elliptical orbit and its tilted axis add a twist.

The sun moves slowly eastward in the sky, completing a full circle through all the zodiac constellations in a year's time. In December and early January, the sun travels across Sagittarius, invisible to the eye because of the solar glare. Contributed / Stellarium with additions by Bob King

Earth's rotation makes the sun rise and set, while its yearly revolution causes the sun to slide about one degree (two full-moon-diameters) to the east every day. For northern hemisphere observers, east is to your left when facing south. We can't see its daily drift because the sun shines in a blank, blue sky. There's nothing to gauge its motion — in the daytime anyway.

But you can sense that motion by taking note of constellations and planets visible low in the eastern sky at dawn. As the eastbound sun leaves them behind, they climb out of the solar glare (drift west) into darker skies. Similarly, evening planets and stars appear to sink westward and finally disappear in the glare of twilight as the eastbound sun comes to claim them.

Remember that the sun only appears to slide east during the year. Earth's doing the moving. If the planet were to suddenly stop in its tracks, the sun would remain fixed in one position in the sky.

When is closest to the sun (called perihelion), it travels faster in its orbit than when at it most distant point, aphelion. Contributed / NASA, NOAA with additions by Bob King

Earth orbits the sun in an ellipse, which resembles an oval. In December and January, we're closer to the star and farthest in June and July. According to Kepler's second law of planetary motion , the closer a planet is to the sun the faster it moves. That means Earth moves faster in the early winter, which makes the sun appear to move more briskly, covering more sky each day than it does during the summer.

This diagram shows the sun's position in the sky at local noon on the summer solstice (top), fall equinox (middle) and winter solstice (bottom). The sun stands 23.5° above the celestial equator in June and 23.5° below it in December. The up-down swing is caused by the tilt of the Earth's axis played out over its yearly orbit. Contributed / Stellarium with additions by Bob King

Earth's tilt also plays a part. If the axis were tilted straight up and down, the sun would follow the same path across the sun every day of the year. But we know from personal experience that the sun climbs upward (north) starting at the winter solstice and reaches its greatest altitude in the sky six months later on the summer solstice (June 21). Then it descends, moving south, until reaching its lowest point on the winter solstice. This year, that happens Dec. 21 at 3:48 p.m. CST.

You can see that sun is moving north (or south depending on the season) and east. In fall, it heads south, sinking lower in the sky. Shorter daylight hours, later sunrises and earlier sunsets result. In spring, the opposite happens as the sun turns back north and daylight length increases.

Around the time of the winter solstice, the sun has reached the flat bottom of its yearly arc and begins to "turn the corner" on its way back north. It barely moves in the north-south direction. Nearly all of its movement is to the east.

The sun appears to circle east (left) around the entire sky once a year because of Earth's revolution. Its up-and-down path — north to south and south to north depending on the season — is a reflection of Earth's tipped axis played out over that time. Around the time of the winter solstice, it's mostly moving east with very little motion to the north or south. Contributed / Stellarium with additions by Bob King

Earth is also closest to the sun at this time, so the sun moves even more to the east than usual each day. That means Earth must rotate a bit longer to bring the sun to the eastern horizon at sunrise, which delays its rising. A later sunrise also means the sun arrives at the western horizon later, delaying sunset. A delayed sunset is a later sunset. Afternoon daylight ticks up at the same time the morning sun rises later and later. Sunrise and sunset reach a sort of complementary balance Dec. 21, making for the shortest day and longest night of the year.

Beginning the moment after the solstice, the sun begins moving north again. At first, its northward movement is slight — not enough to counterbalance its swift eastward motion and turn back the time of sunrise. But the solar arc soon steepens. After about January 3, the sun's northward motion compensates (and then some) for that extra eastward shift. It starts rising earlier, padding the morning with extra minutes of daylight.

A group of people wait patiently for the sun to rise over Lake Superior in Duluth earlier this spring. Contributed / Bob King

With later sunsets and earlier sunrises now working in tandem, by mid-to-late January, sharp-eyed skywatchers begin to notice that days are getting longer. Minutes add up. By February, the increase in daylight can't be ignored. Spring, once a dream, looms before us.