Ask a Master Gardener: What happened to my carrots?

They got kind of a white "cotton candy" at the tops and developed disgusting soft spots.

GettyImages-carrots.jpg
Carrots are susceptible to a white mold called sclerotinia. Storing carrots unwashed can contribute to the problem.
Getty Images
By U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County
January 18, 2023 02:05 PM
Q: I grow carrots every year. This year, carrots in one of the bags I stored in the fridge got moldy. They got kind of a white "cotton candy" at the tops and developed disgusting soft spots that basically liquefied when touched, leaving craters in the carrots. I’ve never seen this before. Any ideas about what it is? I didn’t wash the carrots before I stored them. Can something nasty have been living in the soil?

Master Gardeners logo

A: This sounds like white mold. This disease is caused by a fungus called sclerotinia. Carrots are particularly susceptible to sclerotinia, and its worst effects are often seen after the carrots are harvested, while they’re in storage. Farmers who grow carrots on a grand scale sometimes have significant losses because of white mold.

It’s possible that storing the carrots unwashed contributed to the problem. Soil left clinging to harvested vegetables can contain various pathogens, including the one that causes white mold. You can also wind up with white mold problems if you store the carrots in a container that has not been sanitized.

The fungus persists in the soil, so next year you should be sure to grow your carrots in a different part of the garden. Keep them thinned and weeded well enough to allow air to circulate. After you harvest, remove the green tops and wash the carrots before storing them.

Unfortunately, this fungus can affect quite a lot of vegetable crops, so it will be hard to find another edible to rotate into the spot where the carrots were. Onions or corn would be a good choice, as they are not susceptible to sclerotinia.

Bonus garden fun fact: While I was researching best practices for storing carrots to answer this question, I came across something I didn’t know. Storing carrots with fruits or vegetables that give off ethylene, such as apples, can make them bitter.

Written by U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County. Send questions to features@duluthnews.com .

