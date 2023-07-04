Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Ask a Master Gardener: It’s not your fault your parsley is bolting

The plant will still know when it’s in its second year and will send up seed stalks and get bitter.

green-leafed plants growing in soil
Parsley growing in soil.
Iurii Garmash / Getty Images / iStockphoto
By U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County
Today at 8:29 AM

Q: I was surprised that the parsley I grew last year came up again in the garden once winter was over. We transplanted it to a better spot, but now it is sending up stalks like cilantro when it bolts, and the lower leaves are dying. Is it done for? Did we cause this by moving it?

Master Gardeners logo

A: Parsley is a biennial, which means it sets seeds in its second year. That’s what yours is doing, and it would have done it whether you moved it or not. Unfortunately, the remaining leaves are likely to be tough and bitter. But if you don’t mind their taste, you can continue to use them until the plant dies, which it will do once it has set seed.

To get tastier, more tender parsley, you need to plant it every spring, or start it from seeds indoors in the late winter and transplant it in the spring.

Person holds wooden crate with red and pink flowers
Lifestyle
Ask a Master Gardener: Geranium cuttings need time to flower
After spending the winter indoors, they will have lost their toughness.
June 27, 2023 09:59 AM
 · 
By  U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County

You can grow parsley in pots, bring them in for the winter, and continue to harvest until spring. But the plant will still know when it’s in its second year and will send up seed stalks and get bitter.

You can pull your parsley out and toss it in the compost once it has sent up flower stalks, but it can be fun to let it bloom. The flowers will attract pollinators, and parsley is a host plant for black swallowtail butterflies, so you could leave it in the garden to give them a place to lay their eggs. Many kids get a kick out of watching their striking caterpillars develop, and maybe you would, too!

There’s more information about raising parsley in home gardens at extension.umn.edu/vegetables/growing-parsley.

Written by U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County. Send questions to features@duluthnews.com .

