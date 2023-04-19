99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Ask a Master Gardener: How to grow Meyer lemons indoors

“It may be better to simply consider your citrus a nice houseplant that might produce fruit as a bonus," University of Minnesota Extension suggests.

bright-yellow round fruit in two rows on a granite countertop
Rows of Meyer lemons.
Avery Photography / Getty Images / iStockphoto
By U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County
Today at 10:00 AM

Q: I bought a lemon tree at one of the big-box stores at the mall last year. It’s doing well. It had some bugs on it that I wiped off and they don’t seem to have come back. It put out some flowers but they didn’t turn into lemons. How can I get it to bear fruit?

Master Gardeners logo

A: It can be tough to get a tropical tree to bear fruit indoors in Minnesota. We don’t have quite the right temperature, humidity and light conditions.

Extension suggests: “It may be better to simply consider your citrus a nice houseplant that might produce fruit as a bonus.”

One problem is that there aren’t pollinators in your home to move the pollen from flower to flower. So you will have to do that yourself if you want the tree to bear fruit. You can move pollen with a cotton swab or shake the flowers so that the pollen falls from one flower to another.

green-leafed, potted plant with green round fruit hanging from it
A potted Meyer lemon tree with three ripening lemons attached.
Cynthia Shirk / Getty Images / iStockphoto

You did the right thing removing the insects from your tree. Lemons grown indoors can attract several pests, and the first line of defense is to keep the leaves clean by periodically washing them with water.

Healthy plants are also better able to defend themselves against insects, so you want to be sure to keep your lemon tree properly watered and give it enough light. It will prefer a location with at least six hours of sunlight. It should be kept moist but not waterlogged.

