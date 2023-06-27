Ask a Master Gardener: Geranium cuttings need time to flower

Q: I have several geraniums that I overwintered, and I’d like to take clippings and plant them in my window box. Can I do this, or do I have to baby them and start them indoors first?

A: It takes a while for geranium cuttings to develop roots and then to flower, so you’re not likely to get a satisfactory show from cuttings you take now. Ideally, you take the cuttings in the fall or midwinter.

Geraniums grow in window boxes. Tunatura / Getty Images / iStockphoto

And, yes, they need a bit of babying. After spending the winter indoors, your geraniums will have lost their toughness. They may be overwhelmed by heat, sun or wind. They need to be gradually reintroduced to outdoor conditions — a couple hours at first and then a little more time each day for a week or so.

Lifestyle Ask a Master Gardener: How to grow Meyer lemons indoors “It may be better to simply consider your citrus a nice houseplant that might produce fruit as a bonus," University of Minnesota Extension suggests.

If you just take cuttings from your overwintered plant and put them outside, they may just wither and die.

The recommended technique for starting new geranium plants from cuttings is:



ADVERTISEMENT

Fill small containers with a coarse medium such as perlite, coarse sand or vermiculite. Moisten the growing medium. Cut off the end of a shoot and snip off the lower leaves. You can dip the cut end into rooting hormone, available online and at some garden shops, but that is optional. Poke the cutting an inch or so into the moist growing medium, seal the container in a plastic bag, and put it in bright, indirect light. New roots will likely take six to eight weeks to develop. In the meantime, make sure your cuttings don’t get too hot and that the sand or perlite doesn’t dry out.

Once the cuttings have roots, they can be repotted in potting soil.

Like your overwintered plant, these cuttings will need to be gradually exposed to outdoor conditions.

There’s more information about overwintering geraniums available at extension.umn.edu/yard-and-garden-news/overwintering-geraniums.

Written by U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County. Send questions to features@duluthnews.com .