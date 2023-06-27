Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Ask a Master Gardener: Geranium cuttings need time to flower

After spending the winter indoors, they will have lost their toughness.

Person holds wooden crate with red and pink flowers
A gardener is ready to plant geraniums.
Zbynek Pospisil / Getty Images / iStockphoto
By U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County
Today at 9:59 AM

Q: I have several geraniums that I overwintered, and I’d like to take clippings and plant them in my window box. Can I do this, or do I have to baby them and start them indoors first?

Master Gardeners logo

A: It takes a while for geranium cuttings to develop roots and then to flower, so you’re not likely to get a satisfactory show from cuttings you take now. Ideally, you take the cuttings in the fall or midwinter.

red and white flowers bloom in window boxes
Geraniums grow in window boxes.
Tunatura / Getty Images / iStockphoto

And, yes, they need a bit of babying. After spending the winter indoors, your geraniums will have lost their toughness. They may be overwhelmed by heat, sun or wind. They need to be gradually reintroduced to outdoor conditions — a couple hours at first and then a little more time each day for a week or so.

bright-yellow round fruit in two rows on a granite countertop
Lifestyle
Ask a Master Gardener: How to grow Meyer lemons indoors
“It may be better to simply consider your citrus a nice houseplant that might produce fruit as a bonus," University of Minnesota Extension suggests.
April 19, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County

If you just take cuttings from your overwintered plant and put them outside, they may just wither and die.

The recommended technique for starting new geranium plants from cuttings is:

ADVERTISEMENT

  1. Fill small containers with a coarse medium such as perlite, coarse sand or vermiculite.
  2. Moisten the growing medium.
  3. Cut off the end of a shoot and snip off the lower leaves. You can dip the cut end into rooting hormone, available online and at some garden shops, but that is optional.
  4. Poke the cutting an inch or so into the moist growing medium, seal the container in a plastic bag, and put it in bright, indirect light. New roots will likely take six to eight weeks to develop. In the meantime, make sure your cuttings don’t get too hot and that the sand or perlite doesn’t dry out.

Once the cuttings have roots, they can be repotted in potting soil.

Jim Suttie
Lifestyle
Ask a Master Gardener: Can shredded paper be used in mulch?
Like other types of mulch, paper is effective in controlling weeds at depths of 3-4 inches.
November 22, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County

Like your overwintered plant, these cuttings will need to be gradually exposed to outdoor conditions.

There’s more information about overwintering geraniums available at extension.umn.edu/yard-and-garden-news/overwintering-geraniums.

Written by U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County. Send questions to features@duluthnews.com .

READ MORE
beets0911.jpg
Lifestyle
Ask a Master Gardener: Beets accidentally frozen in garden are probably compost
I’m afraid once your frozen beets thaw, you’re going to have something pretty mushy and grainy.
November 28, 2022 01:52 PM
 · 
By  U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County
Jim Suttie
Lifestyle
Ask a Master Gardener: Can shredded paper be used in mulch?
Like other types of mulch, paper is effective in controlling weeds at depths of 3-4 inches.
November 22, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County
Canning process of tomato in mason jar
Lifestyle
Ask a Master Gardener: Follow tested recipes for safe canning
It’s fun to share recipes with friends and family, but unless you know that a canning recipe has been scientifically tested, you should not use it.
September 20, 2022 05:08 PM
 · 
By  U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County
The Woolly Aphid
Lifestyle
Ask a Master Gardener: Kill the pest, not the plant
Insecticidal soap can damage a few plants, too. It's worth checking the label to make sure whatever plant you’re treating isn’t sensitive to soap.
September 06, 2022 02:10 PM
 · 
By  U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County
Kaideb Kruger, 6, of Duluth eats Napa cabbage from Fresh Starts Farm during the Lincoln Park Farmers Market at the Harrison Community Center in Duluth Thursday evening. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Lifestyle
Ask a Master Gardener: Aphid populations can quickly explode
They may not do a lot of harm to plants, but they can serve as vectors for disease, leading plants to become infected with viruses.
August 23, 2022 11:27 AM
 · 
By  U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County
Master Gardeners logo
Lifestyle
Ask a Master Gardener: Deer eat 'deer-proof' plants
Extension recommends spraying with a repellent that contains egg putrescence.
July 20, 2022 04:03 PM
 · 
By  U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County

What To Read Next
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcas-SP_Bloomfield-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
Red dust on your lawn? Blossom end rot? Don answers the most common questions he hears
June 26, 2023 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
062423.F.FF.GrowingTogether.1
Lifestyle
Maples turning yellow an ongoing problem
June 24, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
062423.F.FF.FIELDINGQUESTIONS.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Identifying a plant, a better way to grow radishes, flower stalks on rhubarb
June 21, 2023 01:28 PM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
071021.O.DNT.deerfarmsC1
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR drops deer feeding ban in some counties, adds Itasca, Cass
June 27, 2023 09:15 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
A former stone church sits on the corner lot on a gray day.
Business
Couple converting old Coleraine church into cafe, wedding venue
June 27, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Player spins away form other player.
Bulldogs Hockey
Koepke OT snipe caps reunion of local pros in charity game
June 26, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
proposed Duluth Heights hotel.jpg
Business
Council requires $1.6M bond to halt Duluth hotel project
June 26, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi