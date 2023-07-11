Ask a Master Gardener: Beets won’t recover from severe rabbit damage

Q: Something ate the green tops off of my beets. Will they still form beets underground?

A: Sorry to hear this! It’s so frustrating to get plants halfway to the goal line and then lose them.

If the plants still have 75% of their leaves, you should still get beetroots. If the tops are really gone, then, no, you likely won’t get beets. It’s possible that your plant will put out new leaves, but it likely won’t end up making much of a root, if any.

The good news is that you should still be able to get a beet crop if you replant now. And protect the plants with some kind of wire cover or fence. Rabbits and deer will eat those tempting green tops, so it’s important to keep beets fenced around here.

An interesting side note: You can’t grow beets without green tops, but you can grow green tops without much beet. If you cut the top off of a raw beet and set it in a shallow dish with water in it — supported by toothpicks or small stones — it will grow new beet greens, which you can snip off and use.

Baby beet greens are delicious raw in salads. Larger leaves can be used as a substitute for chard, kale or spinach in cooked dishes.

Written by U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County. Send questions to features@duluthnews.com .