Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Ask a Master Gardener: Battling common purslane in garden

Once you have this annual succulent, you will probably always have it.

Plant with green teardrop-shaped leaves and pink stems
Common purslane thriving in a Duluth vegetable garden.
Contributed / Catherine Winter
By U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County
Today at 10:00 AM

Q: I have a weed in my garden that the plant ID app on my phone says is common purslane. What is up with this weed? I pull it out and hoe it up and it reappears. I never see it flower. How is it coming back again and again if it never flowers and makes seeds?

Master Gardeners logo

A: Common purslane is a very, very persistent weed.

For those who have not had the pleasure: It’s a low-growing, mat-forming succulent plant with maroon stems and small oval leaves.

The sad truth is that once you have purslane, you will probably always have purslane. If you try to dig it all out, you will miss some. It’s hiding behind your tomato plant, under the leaves of your lettuce, and right there in plain sight in the dirt but dark and small and inconspicuous. If you try to hoe purslane and you leave bits of the plant behind, they will happily re-root wherever they land.

It does form flowers, but they can be hard to see. Each one grows into a pod that opens and releases tiny seeds. One plant can produce hundreds of thousands of seeds. The seeds can stay viable in the soil for decades. Plants that are pulled up but left in the garden may still release their seeds.

ADVERTISEMENT

read more

All this to say: There is not much you can do beyond trying to stay on top of it. Pull it when you see it and don’t leave any part of the plant behind. In ornamental gardens, you can prevent purslane by using a thick layer of organic mulch, such as shredded bark. It needs to be at least 3 inches thick, shutting off all the light to the soil.

If you can imagine, some people actually grow purslane on purpose. It’s edible and highly nutritious. People eat it both raw and cooked. We haven’t tried this, but numerous sources we consulted said it is tasty and crunchy in salads. One said that it becomes mucilaginous when you cook it, so you can use it to thicken soups. Purslane is also fed to livestock.

There’s more information on common purslane, including instructions for growing it, at hort.extension.wisc.edu/articles/common-purslane-portulaca-oleracea.

Written by U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County. Send questions to features@duluthnews.com .

read more
080523.F.FF.FIELDINGQUESTIONS_1
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Huge kohlrabi, aphids on plums, yellow tomato
Columnist Don Kinzler answers your questions on controlling aphids as well as Lemon Boy tomatoes. Plus, a reader shows off a massive kohlrabi he grew in his garden.
3d ago
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Gardens and flowerbeds are at full throttle in August, and they often require supplemental watering. David Samson / The Forum
Lifestyle
August yard and garden to-do list
August may signal the end of summer, but it's a busy time for your garden. Growing Together columnist Don Kinzler has everything you need to know to prepare for fall.
3d ago
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
2137230+bees.jpg
Minnesota
Applications open for Minnesota pollinator garden reimbursement
Minnesotans with outdoor spaces used for planting can apply to be reimbursed for up to $400 for establishing new pollinator habitats in their yards, the Board of Water and Soil Resources said.
5d ago
 · 
By  Forum staff
072923.F.FF.FIELDINQUESTIONS.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Hardy rose identity, bumps on maple leaves, misshapen cucumbers
Gardening columnist Don Kinzler helps a reader identify a rose variety, explains the cause of bumps on maple tree leaves and explains why cucumbers sometimes grow misshapen.
Jul 29
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
07XX23.F.FF.GrowingTogether.1
Lifestyle
Tips for safely canning the tomato harvest
Bethany Teets, a human development and family science major at NDSU, shares what she learned recently at a canning workshop hosted by NDSU Extension agents
Jul 29
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
072223.F.FF.FIELDINQUESTIONS.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Clematis vine, bark cracks on maple, best perennial daisy
Gardening columnist Don Kinzler answers questions about the cause of bark cracks on a maple tree and best perennial daisy for our climate.
Jul 22
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Growing-Together.71823.wildFlowers.1.jpg
Lifestyle
NDSU Garden tour offers unique experiences for everyone
Plants, Local Foods and Outdoor Spaces will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, in the NDSU Horticulture Research and Demonstration Gardens
Jul 22
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Ask a Master Gardener_corky spots
Lifestyle
Ask a Master Gardener: Avoid corky spots on succulents with proper watering
When a succulent takes up too much water, it may form little pimples that eventually burst.
Jul 18
 · 
By  U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County
071523.F.FF.FIELDINGQUESTIONS_1
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Tree ID, flowers but no cantaloupes, tomato fruit rot
Columnist Don Kinzler identifies a tree, explains why many flowers doesn't necessarily lead to fruit, and how to prevent tomato blossom end rot
Jul 15
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Growing-Together.3.71123.jpg
Lifestyle
My favorite midsummer perennials
'Growing Together' columnist Don Kinzler shares a list of beloved perennials he and his wife are admiring during the midsummer season
Jul 15
 · 
By  Don Kinzler

What To Read Next
Growing-Together-03415.jpg
Lifestyle
A tour through Don Kinzler's garden
2d ago
 · 
By  Forum staff
Illustration of robot hands typing on typewriter
Lifestyle
Jim Heffernan column: What's all this about artificial intelligence?
3d ago
 · 
By  Jim Heffernan
A man smiling while standing near an enclosure containing sheep.
Lifestyle
Duluth sheep ranchers named county's Farm Family of the Year
3d ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
large black sign with Anchors End Tattoo name and phone number leans against wall
Business
Anchors End Tattoo sets up shop in Electric Fetus building
4h ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Reagan Hoverman_web
Local
Duluth News Tribune welcomes new sports reporter
5h ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks
Bulldogs Hockey
Former Bulldog Stalock returns to California, signs with Ducks
11h ago
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Minnesota Wildlife Management Area
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR pauses timber sales on wildlife lands
16h ago
 · 
By  John Myers