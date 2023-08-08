Ask a Master Gardener: Battling common purslane in garden

Q: I have a weed in my garden that the plant ID app on my phone says is common purslane. What is up with this weed? I pull it out and hoe it up and it reappears. I never see it flower. How is it coming back again and again if it never flowers and makes seeds?

A: Common purslane is a very, very persistent weed.

For those who have not had the pleasure: It’s a low-growing, mat-forming succulent plant with maroon stems and small oval leaves.

The sad truth is that once you have purslane, you will probably always have purslane. If you try to dig it all out, you will miss some. It’s hiding behind your tomato plant, under the leaves of your lettuce, and right there in plain sight in the dirt but dark and small and inconspicuous. If you try to hoe purslane and you leave bits of the plant behind, they will happily re-root wherever they land.

It does form flowers, but they can be hard to see. Each one grows into a pod that opens and releases tiny seeds. One plant can produce hundreds of thousands of seeds. The seeds can stay viable in the soil for decades. Plants that are pulled up but left in the garden may still release their seeds.

ADVERTISEMENT

read more





All this to say: There is not much you can do beyond trying to stay on top of it. Pull it when you see it and don’t leave any part of the plant behind. In ornamental gardens, you can prevent purslane by using a thick layer of organic mulch, such as shredded bark. It needs to be at least 3 inches thick, shutting off all the light to the soil.

If you can imagine, some people actually grow purslane on purpose. It’s edible and highly nutritious. People eat it both raw and cooked. We haven’t tried this, but numerous sources we consulted said it is tasty and crunchy in salads. One said that it becomes mucilaginous when you cook it, so you can use it to thicken soups. Purslane is also fed to livestock.

There’s more information on common purslane, including instructions for growing it, at hort.extension.wisc.edu/articles/common-purslane-portulaca-oleracea.

Written by U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County. Send questions to features@duluthnews.com .