6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Ask a Master Gardener: Avoid corky spots on succulents with proper watering

When a succulent takes up too much water, it may form little pimples that eventually burst.

Ask a Master Gardener_corky spots
Improper watering can cause succulents to develop corky spots.
Improper watering can cause succulents to develop corky spots.
By U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County
Today at 10:52 AM

Q: I brought my succulents inside for the winter. They looked fine for months and then I started to see these spots. It looks like something has been eating them, but I haven’t seen any insects and I don’t know where they could have come from. Should I spray them with something?

Master Gardeners logo

A: This is probably not insect damage. The corky blisters on succulents are often caused by something called edema (sometimes spelled oedema). Edema means swelling; it’s the same word used for what might happen to your knee if you smack it. Edema can affect succulents that are overwatered or receive uneven watering.

When a succulent takes up too much water, it may form little pimples that eventually burst. Then the burst tissue dries out and makes those corky spots. This can happen to plants whose pots don’t drain well, leaving the soil waterlogged. It can also happen if the soil is allowed to become very dry and then given a lot of water all at once.

read more
071523.F.FF.FIELDINGQUESTIONS_1
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Tree ID, flowers but no cantaloupes, tomato fruit rot
Columnist Don Kinzler identifies a tree, explains why many flowers doesn't necessarily lead to fruit, and how to prevent tomato blossom end rot
3d ago
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Growing-Together.3.71123.jpg
Lifestyle
My favorite midsummer perennials
'Growing Together' columnist Don Kinzler shares a list of beloved perennials he and his wife are admiring during the midsummer season
3d ago
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
plants with red stems and large green leaves growing in dirt
Lifestyle
Ask a Master Gardener: Beets won’t recover from severe rabbit damage
You can’t grow beets without green tops, but you can grow green tops without much beet.
Jul 11
 · 
By  U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County
Peony July 8, 2023.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Peony changing color, moths in lawns, green potatoes
Gardening columnist Don Kinzler answers questions about a peony getting different colored petals after 20 years, moth damage to lawns and how to prevent green potatoes.
Jul 8
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
070823.F.FF.GrowingTogether.1
Lifestyle
What happens when you mow your lawn short? Research gives the answer
This week, Don Kinzler's coworker Esther McGinnis, Extension horticulture specialist with North Dakota State University, explains the science behind lawn mowing heights.
Jul 8
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
green-leafed plants growing in soil
Lifestyle
Ask a Master Gardener: It’s not your fault your parsley is bolting
The plant will still know when it’s in its second year and will send up seed stalks and get bitter.
Jul 4
 · 
By  U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County
070123.F.FF.FIELDINGQUESTIONS.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Tree seedlings in flowerbeds, slow-blooming geraniums, out-of-control vine
Gardening columnist Don Kinzler answers questions about managing tree seedlings, slow-blooming geraniums and invasive vines.
Jul 1
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
070123.F.FF.GrowingTogether.2
Lifestyle
Controlling insects in the vegetable garden
This week gardening columnist Don Kinzler talks about the common insects in our vegetable gardens and what in insecticides are handy to keep on the garden shelf.
Jul 1
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Woman adjusts plants in small greenhouse
Members Only
Lifestyle
Duluth neighbors launch Little Free Greenhouse
Located on the corner of 87th Avenue West and Beverly Street, it seems to be the first of its kind in Duluth, and surely Morgan Park.
Jun 30
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Person holds wooden crate with red and pink flowers
Lifestyle
Ask a Master Gardener: Geranium cuttings need time to flower
After spending the winter indoors, they will have lost their toughness.
Jun 27
 · 
By  U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County

There’s no reason to spray your plant with anything. The best thing to do from here on out is to keep it more evenly moist; don’t let the soil dry out and then soak it with water. And don’t let the soil get soggy.

The corky spots that have already formed will not heal, but new ones should not form if the plant is carefully watered.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s more information about watering succulents and cacti at extension.umn.edu/houseplants/cacti-and-succulents#watering-1421912.

Written by U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County. Send questions to features@duluthnews.com .

READ MORE
beets0911.jpg
Lifestyle
Ask a Master Gardener: Beets accidentally frozen in garden are probably compost
I’m afraid once your frozen beets thaw, you’re going to have something pretty mushy and grainy.
Nov 28, 2022
 · 
By  U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County
Jim Suttie
Lifestyle
Ask a Master Gardener: Can shredded paper be used in mulch?
Like other types of mulch, paper is effective in controlling weeds at depths of 3-4 inches.
Nov 22, 2022
 · 
By  U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County
Canning process of tomato in mason jar
Lifestyle
Ask a Master Gardener: Follow tested recipes for safe canning
It’s fun to share recipes with friends and family, but unless you know that a canning recipe has been scientifically tested, you should not use it.
Sep 20, 2022
 · 
By  U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County
The Woolly Aphid
Lifestyle
Ask a Master Gardener: Kill the pest, not the plant
Insecticidal soap can damage a few plants, too. It's worth checking the label to make sure whatever plant you’re treating isn’t sensitive to soap.
Sep 6, 2022
 · 
By  U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County
Kaideb Kruger, 6, of Duluth eats Napa cabbage from Fresh Starts Farm during the Lincoln Park Farmers Market at the Harrison Community Center in Duluth Thursday evening. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Lifestyle
Ask a Master Gardener: Aphid populations can quickly explode
They may not do a lot of harm to plants, but they can serve as vectors for disease, leading plants to become infected with viruses.
Aug 23, 2022
 · 
By  U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County
Master Gardeners logo
Lifestyle
Ask a Master Gardener: Deer eat 'deer-proof' plants
Extension recommends spraying with a repellent that contains egg putrescence.
Jul 20, 2022
 · 
By  U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County

What To Read Next
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcas-SP_Bloomfield-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
What does the lawn of the future look like?
17h ago
 · 
By  Forum staff
WAIT_Elliston.jpg
Lifestyle
Waiting Child: Elliston
23h ago
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune
As seen in silhouette through a canopy of trees, a man walks down a path in a grassy outdoor area and extends a hand to two young children walking beside him.
Lifestyle
Lake Superior Zoo turns 100, looks to its next century
1d ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
our view.jpg
Editorials
Our View: Mayor's race a foregone conclusion
1h ago
 · 
By  the News Tribune Editorial Board
Duluth International Regatta
Sports
'Silent sport fanatic' Rauschenfels thrives with Duluth Rowing Club
1h ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Light-skinned woman in middle age with red hair, wearing blue blouse, stands in model of airplane interior, inside building with gray-brown painted brick interior walls.
Local
St. Louis County Historical Society leadership changing as director retires
2h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
FILE: Minnesota Sex Offender Program Moose Lake
Local
Moose Lake worker addresses attacker at sentencing
17h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen