Ask a Master Gardener: Avoid corky spots on succulents with proper watering

Q: I brought my succulents inside for the winter. They looked fine for months and then I started to see these spots. It looks like something has been eating them, but I haven’t seen any insects and I don’t know where they could have come from. Should I spray them with something?

A: This is probably not insect damage. The corky blisters on succulents are often caused by something called edema (sometimes spelled oedema). Edema means swelling; it’s the same word used for what might happen to your knee if you smack it. Edema can affect succulents that are overwatered or receive uneven watering.

When a succulent takes up too much water, it may form little pimples that eventually burst. Then the burst tissue dries out and makes those corky spots. This can happen to plants whose pots don’t drain well, leaving the soil waterlogged. It can also happen if the soil is allowed to become very dry and then given a lot of water all at once.

There’s no reason to spray your plant with anything. The best thing to do from here on out is to keep it more evenly moist; don’t let the soil dry out and then soak it with water. And don’t let the soil get soggy.

The corky spots that have already formed will not heal, but new ones should not form if the plant is carefully watered.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s more information about watering succulents and cacti at extension.umn.edu/houseplants/cacti-and-succulents#watering-1421912.

Written by U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County. Send questions to features@duluthnews.com .