Ask a Master Gardener: Apple tree dropping fruit probably healthy

Q: This year I finally gave in and had my lawn sprayed for weeds. I’ve had a Fireside apple tree for a decade or so, and this year, for the first time, I found small apples all over the ground around it. This was in early July. There is still a lot of fruit on the tree, and it looks otherwise healthy, but I am wondering if I damaged it by having broadleaf herbicide sprayed under it. It is surrounded by grass, so that area definitely got sprayed.

A: Broadleaf herbicides can be harmful to trees and other plants in your garden, especially if the chemical drifts onto them. But I’m going to guess that the apple drop is just coincidence. It’s common for apple trees to drop some fruit in June. It’s doing its own thinning, letting some young fruitlets go so that it can concentrate on bringing the remaining ones to maturity.

In fact, it’s a good idea to thin the apples on your tree if the tree doesn’t do it for you. You may want to do it even if your tree drops some fruit, depending on how much remains on the tree. Thinning can help you get a better crop of bigger apples, and it can help prevent the tree from having a huge crop one year and not very many apples the next, as is common with some varieties.

Thinning is usually done in June or early July, when the fruit is the size of a fat grape, about an inch in diameter. Enough small fruits are removed to leave 4-6 inches between fruits.

Another thing to think about is that growing a tree in a lawn can put some extra stress on the tree, because the grass is so good at taking up the water and nutrients the tree needs. Trees do better if you remove the grass around them and replace it with an organic mulch such as shredded bark (not rocks).

But don’t pile the mulch up around the trunk. Mulch that touches the trunk can trap moisture and cause disease. Mulch piled on the trunk can pose problems for apple trees in particular.

Many apple trees are grafted. The tree that bears the kind of apples you want is grafted onto rootstock of a dwarf tree so your tree won’t get huge. If you pile mulch too high, the top portion may put out roots, and then your tree could lose its dwarfism.

If you had said that your apple tree’s leaves looked distorted, thin or curling, then herbicide might be the cause. But if dropping small fruit is its only symptom, my guess is that it’s healthy.

There’s more information about removing grass around fruit trees at extension.usu.edu/yardandgarden/research/managing-vegetation-around-fruit-trees.

There’s more about thinning apples at extension.umn.edu/small-farms/thin-apples-better-harvests.

Written by U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County. Send questions to features@duluthnews.com .