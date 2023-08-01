Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Ask a Master Gardener: Apple tree dropping fruit probably healthy

In fact, it’s a good idea to thin the apples on your tree if the tree doesn’t do it for you.

Several trees with red apples
Trees do better if you remove the grass around them and replace it with an organic mulch.
Tommy Lee Walker / Getty Images / iStockphoto
By U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County
Today at 2:49 PM

Q: This year I finally gave in and had my lawn sprayed for weeds. I’ve had a Fireside apple tree for a decade or so, and this year, for the first time, I found small apples all over the ground around it. This was in early July. There is still a lot of fruit on the tree, and it looks otherwise healthy, but I am wondering if I damaged it by having broadleaf herbicide sprayed under it. It is surrounded by grass, so that area definitely got sprayed.

Master Gardeners logo

A: Broadleaf herbicides can be harmful to trees and other plants in your garden, especially if the chemical drifts onto them. But I’m going to guess that the apple drop is just coincidence. It’s common for apple trees to drop some fruit in June. It’s doing its own thinning, letting some young fruitlets go so that it can concentrate on bringing the remaining ones to maturity.

In fact, it’s a good idea to thin the apples on your tree if the tree doesn’t do it for you. You may want to do it even if your tree drops some fruit, depending on how much remains on the tree. Thinning can help you get a better crop of bigger apples, and it can help prevent the tree from having a huge crop one year and not very many apples the next, as is common with some varieties.

Ask a Master Gardener_corky spots
Lifestyle
Ask a Master Gardener: Avoid corky spots on succulents with proper watering
When a succulent takes up too much water, it may form little pimples that eventually burst.
Jul 18
 · 
By  U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County

Thinning is usually done in June or early July, when the fruit is the size of a fat grape, about an inch in diameter. Enough small fruits are removed to leave 4-6 inches between fruits.

Another thing to think about is that growing a tree in a lawn can put some extra stress on the tree, because the grass is so good at taking up the water and nutrients the tree needs. Trees do better if you remove the grass around them and replace it with an organic mulch such as shredded bark (not rocks).

ADVERTISEMENT

But don’t pile the mulch up around the trunk. Mulch that touches the trunk can trap moisture and cause disease. Mulch piled on the trunk can pose problems for apple trees in particular.

Person holds wooden crate with red and pink flowers
Lifestyle
Ask a Master Gardener: Geranium cuttings need time to flower
After spending the winter indoors, they will have lost their toughness.
Jun 27
 · 
By  U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County

Many apple trees are grafted. The tree that bears the kind of apples you want is grafted onto rootstock of a dwarf tree so your tree won’t get huge. If you pile mulch too high, the top portion may put out roots, and then your tree could lose its dwarfism.

If you had said that your apple tree’s leaves looked distorted, thin or curling, then herbicide might be the cause. But if dropping small fruit is its only symptom, my guess is that it’s healthy.

There’s more information about removing grass around fruit trees at extension.usu.edu/yardandgarden/research/managing-vegetation-around-fruit-trees.

There’s more about thinning apples at extension.umn.edu/small-farms/thin-apples-better-harvests.

Written by U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County. Send questions to features@duluthnews.com .

read more
072923.F.FF.FIELDINQUESTIONS.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Hardy rose identity, bumps on maple leaves, misshapen cucumbers
Gardening columnist Don Kinzler helps a reader identify a rose variety, explains the cause of bumps on maple tree leaves and explains why cucumbers sometimes grow misshapen.
3d ago
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
07XX23.F.FF.GrowingTogether.1
Lifestyle
Tips for safely canning the tomato harvest
Bethany Teets, a human development and family science major at NDSU, shares what she learned recently at a canning workshop hosted by NDSU Extension agents
3d ago
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
072223.F.FF.FIELDINQUESTIONS.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Clematis vine, bark cracks on maple, best perennial daisy
Gardening columnist Don Kinzler answers questions about the cause of bark cracks on a maple tree and best perennial daisy for our climate.
Jul 22
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Growing-Together.71823.wildFlowers.1.jpg
Lifestyle
NDSU Garden tour offers unique experiences for everyone
Plants, Local Foods and Outdoor Spaces will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, in the NDSU Horticulture Research and Demonstration Gardens
Jul 22
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
071523.F.FF.FIELDINGQUESTIONS_1
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Tree ID, flowers but no cantaloupes, tomato fruit rot
Columnist Don Kinzler identifies a tree, explains why many flowers doesn't necessarily lead to fruit, and how to prevent tomato blossom end rot
Jul 15
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Growing-Together.3.71123.jpg
Lifestyle
My favorite midsummer perennials
'Growing Together' columnist Don Kinzler shares a list of beloved perennials he and his wife are admiring during the midsummer season
Jul 15
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
plants with red stems and large green leaves growing in dirt
Lifestyle
Ask a Master Gardener: Beets won’t recover from severe rabbit damage
You can’t grow beets without green tops, but you can grow green tops without much beet.
Jul 11
 · 
By  U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County
Peony July 8, 2023.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Peony changing color, moths in lawns, green potatoes
Gardening columnist Don Kinzler answers questions about a peony getting different colored petals after 20 years, moth damage to lawns and how to prevent green potatoes.
Jul 8
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
070823.F.FF.GrowingTogether.1
Lifestyle
What happens when you mow your lawn short? Research gives the answer
This week, Don Kinzler's coworker Esther McGinnis, Extension horticulture specialist with North Dakota State University, explains the science behind lawn mowing heights.
Jul 8
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
green-leafed plants growing in soil
Lifestyle
Ask a Master Gardener: It’s not your fault your parsley is bolting
The plant will still know when it’s in its second year and will send up seed stalks and get bitter.
Jul 4
 · 
By  U of M Extension Master Gardeners in St. Louis County

What To Read Next
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcas-SP_Bloomfield-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
What's in John Wheeler's garden? A 'forest' of anise and a sanctuary for baseball
1d ago
 · 
By  Forum staff
people enjoying outdoor beer festival
Lifestyle
Crowds pour in to Bayfront Festival Park for All Pints North
2d ago
 · 
By  Clint Austin
072623.F.FF.LOSTITALIAN.1.jpg
Lifestyle
Satisfy your veggie cravings with this delicious Warm Basil, Broccoli and Mushroom Salad
6d ago
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Duluth Depot
Local
St. Louis County Board votes to reject Duluth Art Institute proposal
48m ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
collaredwolf.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin unveils revised wolf management plan
2h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Smoky Full Moon
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: August heavenly highlights — 2 full moons bookend year's best meteor shower
4h ago
 · 
By  Bob King
handler and dog at hunt test
Northland Outdoors
Duluth Retriever Club hunt test set for Aug. 4-6
4h ago
 · 
By  John Myers