Zeitgeist's film school open for spring sessions in Duluth, Chisholm

The Minnesota Media Arts School, formerly the North by North Film School, aims to bring affordable options to the Northland’s filmmakers, multimedia artists and more.

By Staff reports
March 12, 2023 12:04 PM

DULUTH — Registration is open for spring classes of the Minnesota Media Arts School, a Zeitgeist and Minnesota Discovery Center collaboration.

Participants can receive hands-on instruction in documentary filmmaking, editing and screenwriting. Classes are eight weeks long, and the majority are offered in both Duluth and Chisholm. Screenwriting is offered in Duluth only.

The Minnesota Media Arts School, formerly the North by North Film School, aims to bring affordable options to the Northland’s filmmakers, multimedia artists and more.

"A lot of places outside of the coasts or major metropolitan cities — they really don't have access to this type of education and equipment," said film school director Matt Koshmrl in a 2022 News Tribune story .

Filmmaking is a very expensive craft, and this collaboration aims to address these barriers, he added.

Visit zeitgeistarts.com/mmas for more information.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
