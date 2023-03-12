Zeitgeist's film school open for spring sessions in Duluth, Chisholm

DULUTH — Registration is open for spring classes of the Minnesota Media Arts School, a Zeitgeist and Minnesota Discovery Center collaboration.

Participants can receive hands-on instruction in documentary filmmaking, editing and screenwriting. Classes are eight weeks long, and the majority are offered in both Duluth and Chisholm. Screenwriting is offered in Duluth only.

The Minnesota Media Arts School, formerly the North by North Film School, aims to bring affordable options to the Northland’s filmmakers, multimedia artists and more.

"A lot of places outside of the coasts or major metropolitan cities — they really don't have access to this type of education and equipment," said film school director Matt Koshmrl in a 2022 News Tribune story .

Filmmaking is a very expensive craft, and this collaboration aims to address these barriers, he added.

Visit zeitgeistarts.com/mmas for more information.

