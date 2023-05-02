99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

'You Betcha,' new Duluth businesses ready to support film productions

A prop warehouse and a talent agency are among the services Northland entrepreneurs are launching to serve the region's growing film and television production industry.

Woman sits on a couch.
Lucretia Stillwater, the proprietor of You Betcha Prophouse, sits April 17 on a couch that's available to rent from one of her Duluth storage lockers.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 7:00 AM

DULUTH — The magic of movies doesn't come easy. A filmmaker needs to create an entire onscreen world, a world that may be in a different season or even in a different era than the production's real-life setting.

Pop bottle rests on other bottles.
Pop bottles seen at the You Betcha Prophouse in Duluth.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Productions need actors who suit their roles and who are trained for film work. They need props to set the scene. Then there are needs for crew, equipment, catering — you name it.

For producers working in the Northland, the more of those needs they can meet locally, the more efficient and cost-effective their work will be. With subsidies in place to potentially cover a substantial portion of local expenses, producers have an extra incentive to meet their needs right here in town.

Amid a flurry of training programs and other initiatives to support the area's growing film production industry, two new businesses are helping movies and TV shows get up and running. Local theater productions stand to benefit as well.

"We are thrilled to have these businesses starting up in the region to support our growing industry here," Riki McManus of the Upper Midwest Film Office said in an email to the News Tribune.

ADVERTISEMENT

Need props?

Woman looks at Christmas trees in storage locker.
Lucretia Stillwater, the owner of You Betcha Prophouse, looks over some of the Christmas trees in her storage lockers.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

On a frigid mid-April morning, the weather suggested Thanksgiving or even Christmas. Inside Lucretia Stillwater's storage lockers, though, it was St. Patrick's Day, Halloween and seemingly someone's birthday.

"There's not a lot of party stores around here," said Stillwater, resplendent in a festive headband and a red feather boa. A freight train rumbled along tracks across a field at the base of Steelton Hill as Stillwater stood outside two storage lockers she rents for her business, You Betcha Prophouse.

READ MORE ABOUT ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
010722.F.DNT.norshor.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth Playhouse season to include 'Sound of Music,' '9 to 5'
"Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein," "Next to Normal," "Peter and the Starcatcher" and a sixth show yet to be announced round out the 2023-24 Main Stage season at the NorShor Theatre.
May 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Review: 'Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind,' a heartfelt ode to a Canadian icon
Arts and Entertainment
Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84
Known for his evocative lyrics and melodic compositions, Lightfoot received five Grammy nominations over the years and won 17 Juno awards, Canada's equivalent.
May 01, 2023 08:57 PM
 · 
By  Randy Lewis / Los Angeles Times
Three light-skinned people, two men and a woman, pose for a photograph on sidewalk in front of restaurant window at nighttime.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Michael Stipe releases song featuring Duluth's Gaelynn Lea
"Give Me A Hand" is available for purchase though Saturday as part of a charity compilation to support climate action.
May 01, 2023 02:32 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Three light-skinned people — a woman and two men — pose in a van. Man in center holds neck of a guitar, and looks out of frame to the right.
Arts and Entertainment
Mimi Parker, Alan Sparhawk among Depot Foundation award recipients
Founders of the band Low will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award, Parker posthumously, at a May 9 gala. Five other artists and community leaders will also receive Arts and Culture Awards.
May 01, 2023 10:49 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Kara Goucher
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Kara Goucher tells her story at Fitger's
Find something to do this week in the Northland.
May 01, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Indie rocker Emma Jeanne
Arts and Entertainment
Trampled By Turtles and Duluth Homegrown announce second annual Palomino Grant
The grant bestows $5,000 on a Twin Ports band or solo artist, and comes with an opening slot at Bayfront Festival Park. Last year's winner, Emma Jeanne, said the grant "changed my world."
April 29, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Cottage bookstore.
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: Lake Superior beachside cottage bookstore more than just a pretty space
Drury Lane Books in Grand Marais may have a picturesque location, but what keeps people coming back is the tailored selection and the sense of community.
April 29, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Four souvenir "Return of the Jedi" glasses sit in front of a few books related to that "Star Wars" movie.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Most heartfelt 'Star Wars' movie turns 40
"Return of the Jedi" completed the "Star Wars" trilogy. While it wasn't as groundbreaking as the original, or as revered as "Empire Strikes Back," it holds a special place in fans' hearts.
April 27, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A light-skinned person wearing protective gloves opens a compartment in the back of a vintage desk, as sun shines through windows on two sides.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Glensheen unlocks secret spaces in new tour
"Lock and Key" reveals where the carriages are stored, what's inside the boathouse, and where the Congdons kept their juiciest letters.
April 26, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Everclear_Ashley Osborn_2.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Everclear to headline July 21 Bash on the Beach concert in Detroit Lakes
It's official. The Friday, July 21 lineup for the Northwest Water Carnival's Bash on the Beach will be Everclear. Tickets are on sale now via the Detroit Lakes Jaycees website.
April 24, 2023 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes

"Where is the closest prop house?" Stillwater asked. "One all the way up in Chisholm, which is an hour and a half away, and then the other one's down in the Cities, which are over two hours away. What if you need a prop right now?"

The most recognizable props in Stillwater's storage are the gold foam fingers and other Bulldogs pep gear seen in last year's "Merry Kiss Cam."

Bulldog swag rests on shelf.
Some of the UMD Bulldog memorabilia used in the movie “Merry Kiss Cam."
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

"When I see things on TV, through Hulu or whatever, that have my items," said Stillwater, "I am so giddy. I just love it. I turn into a schoolgirl, and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, that was my thing!'"

Stillwater speaks with an accent that's far from "Fargo." She moved to Minnesota from England in 2012 so that her daughter, who has a range of medical conditions requiring expert care, could be treated at the Mayo Clinic. Stillwater became involved in the local film and theater scenes in a variety of capacities.

Eight track tapes rest in stereo console.
Eight-track tapes inside a stereo console at the You Betcha Prophouse.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Whether on set or onstage, Stillwater noticed that directors "kept dropping their scene or cutting something because they didn't have a prop, and I had it at my house." Thus was born You Betcha Prophouse, a business with a growing collection of props available to rent.

"There's a lot of indie filmmakers in the area that need a little bit of help," said Stillwater. "They're on a budget. So the majority of my stuff, it's like, just call me. Let me help you."

ADVERTISEMENT

"You Betcha Prophouse is an important part of our ecosystem," said McManus, "and we are so grateful for the entrepreneurs that step forward to make this happen."

Stillwater is in the process of moving her inventory into the storage lockers from a previous location, with the aspiration to find a permanent space that would include office space both for herself and for out-of-town film producers to rent.

Woman holds cassette tapes.
Lucretia Stillwater laughs as she shows off some cassette tapes at the You Betcha Prophouse on April 17.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

In total, You Betcha now has about 5,000 pieces available for rent. "I think I have, like, 12 Christmas trees," said Stillwater. "There's at least 20 pictures that I have ... one dish set that I have, it is over 95 pieces alone, and it is an antique from the '40s."

The definition of "antique" changes with the times. One of Stillwater's rental items is a console stereo with an 8-track player, and another is a case of cassette tapes ready to pop into your Walkman. "The '80s doesn't feel like that's an antique time," said Stillwater with a smile and a wince. "But it is."

To build her inventory, Stillwater customarily scans Facebook Marketplace, estate sales and antique stores. She also welcomes donations from locals who are cleaning house and want to support the arts. "It's helping a community to grow, because of the Hollywood money coming in," said Stillwater. "I just don't want to see things pitched."

For more information on how to rent, and donate, items, go to youbetchapropswarehouse.com.

Need actors?

Digital video camera monitor shows the affectless face of a young light-skinned actor seen in close-up.
Kern Artists' clients have appeared in films like "The Hand That Feeds."
Contributed / LZ Productions

The people behind Duluth's new talent agency are also the people who bring you the Duluth Airshow and the Oktoberfestival at Bayfront Festival Park.

Related stories

"Connecting is something we do every day and we do it well," Ryan Kern said in an email to the News Tribune. "We’ve been quietly supporting the film industry for several years but as the interest in bringing projects to our region grows, the need for this type of organization in our area is (growing) as well."

ADVERTISEMENT

Kern and his wife, Lindsay Kern, who have long run a namesake event management firm, just launched a new business venture: Kern Artists Talent Management. According to its website, "Kern Artists actively and strategically pulls together actors, day players, extras, and support staff for regional projects in the film and television industry."

If a filmmaker can hire local talent, that talent is rebate eligible and makes the project more cost-effective. We want our local artists to be able to stay in the region and do the work they love.
Ryan Kern, Kern Artists Talent Management

Mandy June Turpin, a producer behind "Merry Kiss Cam" and the forthcoming "Body Language," appeared at a March 15 ribbon-cutting event for the new business. In remarks at the event, Turpin likened building a regional talent pool to building a muscle — it requires dedicated attention over an extended period of time.

"You need places to go, you need support, you need those kinds of people to sustain a creative community," said Turpin.

"We're driving people to hire the very talented, huge community of talent that we have here, not just on camera but also onstage," said Shari Marshik of the Upper Midwest Film Office at the March 15 event.

052021.N.DNT.MOVIE.C04.jpg
Cast and crew get fresh air during a break in the filming at Frost River Trading Co. on May 19, 2021, in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

There's more than just local pride at stake, Ryan Kern wrote. The more easily producers can hire locally, the more economic sense a project makes.

"If a filmmaker can hire local talent, that talent is rebate eligible and makes the project more cost-effective," Kern wrote. "We want our local artists to be able to stay in the region and do the work they love."

At the ribbon-cutting event, Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Baumgartner emphasized that "this is a new business opening that's representing the expansion of an entire economic industry. ... This is a green industry, it's something new, it's something that can be sustainable for the long run."

"If you are someone who has done tons of on-camera, commercial, television, film, we want to connect with you," said Lindsay Kern on March 15. "If you're someone who's done none of that, but you're like, 'I am super interested in this type of work, I have some flexibility in my schedule, and I'm willing to learn,' we want to connect with you as well."

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, go to kernkompany.com/kern-artists-agency.

more by jay gabler
A red panda is seen up close, its face covered in white fur with red rings rising around its snout and curling inside its eyes.
Local
First red panda arrives at Lake Superior Zoo
Zoozee, one of Minnesota's few red pandas, will be ready to meet the public by the end of May. A second red panda is expected to arrive later this year.
April 26, 2023 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Crowd of light-skinned young people pose with a person wearing a chicken costume and vest. All smile as the chicken pumps their fist in the air.
Arts and Entertainment
How much should a Duluth Homegrown ticket cost?
April 24, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
The new Zenith Bookstore on Central Avenue in West Duluth features a mural of favorite and classic books painted by Proctor artist Tom Napoli. The store will have its soft opening from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Independent Bookstore Day in Duluth
April 24, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
White man's hand holding book in front of Lake Superior and downtown Duluth: "Wild Things" by Lynette Reini-Grandell with cover photo of author and Venus de Mars
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: New book chronicles rock star romance born in Duluth
April 20, 2023 07:26 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
What To Read Next
Liz Axberg, the Community Outreach Coordinator VISTA for the Duluth Art Institute, looks over one of the panels painted by Lincoln Park students
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Celebrating Earth Day in Twin Ports, Iron Range
April 20, 2023 02:21 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Portrait of light-skinned bearded man in blue suit and eyeglasses, holding a baton and smiling against a black background.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: DSSO announces 2023-24 season, celebrating Dirk Meyer's 10th anniversary
April 19, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
ReadByBen logo
Arts and Entertainment
Former Duluth TikTok tarot card reader builds community
April 18, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Bass fishing
Prep
Esko student spreads passion for fishing through club, classes
April 27, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Superior hiking trail book
Northland Outdoors
Superior Hiking Trail author to hold book events in Duluth
May 02, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
DSC_0677.JPG
Minnesota
Legislature picks 4 new University of Minnesota regents, including nurse union leader, ex-health CEO
May 01, 2023 08:53 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
020721.S.DNT.UMDStrommeB.jpeg
College
Title IX created wave of life changing opportunities for Duluth's Karen Stromme
May 01, 2023 07:02 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens