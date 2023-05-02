'You Betcha,' new Duluth businesses ready to support film productions

DULUTH — The magic of movies doesn't come easy. A filmmaker needs to create an entire onscreen world, a world that may be in a different season or even in a different era than the production's real-life setting.

Pop bottles seen at the You Betcha Prophouse in Duluth. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Productions need actors who suit their roles and who are trained for film work. They need props to set the scene. Then there are needs for crew, equipment, catering — you name it.

For producers working in the Northland, the more of those needs they can meet locally, the more efficient and cost-effective their work will be. With subsidies in place to potentially cover a substantial portion of local expenses, producers have an extra incentive to meet their needs right here in town.

Amid a flurry of training programs and other initiatives to support the area's growing film production industry, two new businesses are helping movies and TV shows get up and running. Local theater productions stand to benefit as well.

"We are thrilled to have these businesses starting up in the region to support our growing industry here," Riki McManus of the Upper Midwest Film Office said in an email to the News Tribune.

Need props?

Lucretia Stillwater, the owner of You Betcha Prophouse, looks over some of the Christmas trees in her storage lockers. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

On a frigid mid-April morning, the weather suggested Thanksgiving or even Christmas. Inside Lucretia Stillwater's storage lockers, though, it was St. Patrick's Day, Halloween and seemingly someone's birthday.

"There's not a lot of party stores around here," said Stillwater, resplendent in a festive headband and a red feather boa. A freight train rumbled along tracks across a field at the base of Steelton Hill as Stillwater stood outside two storage lockers she rents for her business, You Betcha Prophouse.

"Where is the closest prop house?" Stillwater asked. "One all the way up in Chisholm, which is an hour and a half away, and then the other one's down in the Cities, which are over two hours away. What if you need a prop right now?"

The most recognizable props in Stillwater's storage are the gold foam fingers and other Bulldogs pep gear seen in last year's "Merry Kiss Cam."

Some of the UMD Bulldog memorabilia used in the movie “Merry Kiss Cam." Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

"When I see things on TV, through Hulu or whatever, that have my items," said Stillwater, "I am so giddy. I just love it. I turn into a schoolgirl, and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, that was my thing!'"

Stillwater speaks with an accent that's far from "Fargo." She moved to Minnesota from England in 2012 so that her daughter, who has a range of medical conditions requiring expert care, could be treated at the Mayo Clinic. Stillwater became involved in the local film and theater scenes in a variety of capacities.

Eight-track tapes inside a stereo console at the You Betcha Prophouse. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Whether on set or onstage, Stillwater noticed that directors "kept dropping their scene or cutting something because they didn't have a prop, and I had it at my house." Thus was born You Betcha Prophouse, a business with a growing collection of props available to rent.

"There's a lot of indie filmmakers in the area that need a little bit of help," said Stillwater. "They're on a budget. So the majority of my stuff, it's like, just call me. Let me help you."

"You Betcha Prophouse is an important part of our ecosystem," said McManus, "and we are so grateful for the entrepreneurs that step forward to make this happen."

Stillwater is in the process of moving her inventory into the storage lockers from a previous location, with the aspiration to find a permanent space that would include office space both for herself and for out-of-town film producers to rent.

Lucretia Stillwater laughs as she shows off some cassette tapes at the You Betcha Prophouse on April 17. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

In total, You Betcha now has about 5,000 pieces available for rent. "I think I have, like, 12 Christmas trees," said Stillwater. "There's at least 20 pictures that I have ... one dish set that I have, it is over 95 pieces alone, and it is an antique from the '40s."

The definition of "antique" changes with the times. One of Stillwater's rental items is a console stereo with an 8-track player, and another is a case of cassette tapes ready to pop into your Walkman. "The '80s doesn't feel like that's an antique time," said Stillwater with a smile and a wince. "But it is."

To build her inventory, Stillwater customarily scans Facebook Marketplace, estate sales and antique stores. She also welcomes donations from locals who are cleaning house and want to support the arts. "It's helping a community to grow, because of the Hollywood money coming in," said Stillwater. "I just don't want to see things pitched."

For more information on how to rent, and donate, items, go to youbetchapropswarehouse.com.

Need actors?

Kern Artists' clients have appeared in films like "The Hand That Feeds." Contributed / LZ Productions

The people behind Duluth's new talent agency are also the people who bring you the Duluth Airshow and the Oktoberfestival at Bayfront Festival Park.

"Connecting is something we do every day and we do it well," Ryan Kern said in an email to the News Tribune. "We’ve been quietly supporting the film industry for several years but as the interest in bringing projects to our region grows, the need for this type of organization in our area is (growing) as well."

Kern and his wife, Lindsay Kern, who have long run a namesake event management firm, just launched a new business venture: Kern Artists Talent Management. According to its website, "Kern Artists actively and strategically pulls together actors, day players, extras, and support staff for regional projects in the film and television industry."

If a filmmaker can hire local talent, that talent is rebate eligible and makes the project more cost-effective. We want our local artists to be able to stay in the region and do the work they love. Ryan Kern, Kern Artists Talent Management

Mandy June Turpin, a producer behind "Merry Kiss Cam" and the forthcoming "Body Language," appeared at a March 15 ribbon-cutting event for the new business. In remarks at the event, Turpin likened building a regional talent pool to building a muscle — it requires dedicated attention over an extended period of time.

"You need places to go, you need support, you need those kinds of people to sustain a creative community," said Turpin.

"We're driving people to hire the very talented, huge community of talent that we have here, not just on camera but also onstage," said Shari Marshik of the Upper Midwest Film Office at the March 15 event.

Cast and crew get fresh air during a break in the filming at Frost River Trading Co. on May 19, 2021, in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

There's more than just local pride at stake, Ryan Kern wrote. The more easily producers can hire locally, the more economic sense a project makes.

"If a filmmaker can hire local talent, that talent is rebate eligible and makes the project more cost-effective," Kern wrote. "We want our local artists to be able to stay in the region and do the work they love."

At the ribbon-cutting event, Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Baumgartner emphasized that "this is a new business opening that's representing the expansion of an entire economic industry. ... This is a green industry, it's something new, it's something that can be sustainable for the long run."

"If you are someone who has done tons of on-camera, commercial, television, film, we want to connect with you," said Lindsay Kern on March 15. "If you're someone who's done none of that, but you're like, 'I am super interested in this type of work, I have some flexibility in my schedule, and I'm willing to learn,' we want to connect with you as well."

For more information, go to kernkompany.com/kern-artists-agency.