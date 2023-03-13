West Duluth coffee shop, music venue owner launches podcast

DULUTH — The Northland has a new podcast, straight outta West Duluth.

Wussow’s Concert Cafe , located at 324 N. Central Ave., hosts a slew of events from comedy and poetry to chess — and music, music, music.

Colleen Myhre is one of this month's guests for The Wussow's Podcast, recorded below the West Duluth coffee shop and venue. Contributed / Jeff Gilbertson

On March 7, cafe owner Jason Wussow and co-host Terry Johnson released episode No. 2 of The Wussow’s Podcast, featuring Minnesota musicians Colleen Myhre and Teague Alexy.

Episode No. 1 covers bio-piracy, chocolate and the creative process with Janaki Fisher-Merritt of Food Farm, Gavin St. Clair and Lyndon Ramrattan of University of Minnesota Duluth Chocolate Lab.

“The first one was over-the-top silly and goofy, but I learned a lot,” said Wussow.

ADVERTISEMENT

The podcast began as a way to promote “One Week Live,” the cafe’s weeklong revolving door of musical acts and the longest-running compilation series in the Twin Ports.

It was Johnson’s idea to turn the podcast into an all-things-coffee-shop-and-music-venue feature, which they can record in a studio below the cafe.

Jason Wussow poses with Janaki Fisher-Merritt of The Food Farm in Wrenshall. Fisher-Merritt is a recent guest of The Wussow's Podcast. Contributed / Jason Wussow

Johnson has so much expertise in recording, editing and releasing podcasts onto all feeds. “He has the patience and the pulse on how to do that. … I can barely listen to it,” Wussow said, adding he doesn’t like the sound of his recorded voice.

They plan to release a new podcast once a month, and there's an opportunity to invite the Northland farmers, artists, coffee roasters and more that they work with through the cafe.

“For anyone who is into local food and music and art and culture, it’s a fun way to dig a little deeper,” he said.

The Wussow’s Podcast is released monthly and is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

For more information, visit facebook.com/wussowsconcertcafe.