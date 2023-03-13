6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
West Duluth coffee shop, music venue owner launches podcast

“For anyone who is into local food and music and art and culture, it’s a fun way to dig a little deeper,” said Jason Wussow, of Wussow's Concert Cafe.

Jason Wussow, owner of Wussow’s Concert Cafe, launched The Wussow's Podcast in February. What started as a way to promote One Week Live has already grown into an all-things-cafe mix with a mix of Northland guests.
Steve Kuchera / 2019 file / Duluth News Tribune
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
March 13, 2023

DULUTH — The Northland has a new podcast, straight outta West Duluth.

Wussow’s Concert Cafe , located at 324 N. Central Ave., hosts a slew of events from comedy and poetry to chess — and music, music, music.

Colleen Myhre
Colleen Myhre is one of this month's guests for The Wussow's Podcast, recorded below the West Duluth coffee shop and venue.
Contributed / Jeff Gilbertson

On March 7, cafe owner Jason Wussow and co-host Terry Johnson released episode No. 2 of The Wussow’s Podcast, featuring Minnesota musicians Colleen Myhre and Teague Alexy.

Episode No. 1 covers bio-piracy, chocolate and the creative process with Janaki Fisher-Merritt of Food Farm, Gavin St. Clair and Lyndon Ramrattan of University of Minnesota Duluth Chocolate Lab.

“The first one was over-the-top silly and goofy, but I learned a lot,” said Wussow.

The podcast began as a way to promote “One Week Live,” the cafe’s weeklong revolving door of musical acts and the longest-running compilation series in the Twin Ports.

It was Johnson’s idea to turn the podcast into an all-things-coffee-shop-and-music-venue feature, which they can record in a studio below the cafe.

Jason Wussow Janaki Fisher Merritt.jpg
Jason Wussow poses with Janaki Fisher-Merritt of The Food Farm in Wrenshall. Fisher-Merritt is a recent guest of The Wussow's Podcast.
Contributed / Jason Wussow

Johnson has so much expertise in recording, editing and releasing podcasts onto all feeds. “He has the patience and the pulse on how to do that. … I can barely listen to it,” Wussow said, adding he doesn’t like the sound of his recorded voice.

They plan to release a new podcast once a month, and there's an opportunity to invite the Northland farmers, artists, coffee roasters and more that they work with through the cafe.

“For anyone who is into local food and music and art and culture, it’s a fun way to dig a little deeper,” he said.

The Wussow’s Podcast is released monthly and is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

For more information, visit facebook.com/wussowsconcertcafe.

Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 16 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014, and today, she writes about the heartbeat of our community: the people.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

She earned bachelors degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota in 2006, and started her career at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald that summer. She helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving north to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
