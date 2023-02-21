99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
UMD student video showcases Duluth Armory history, future

Ty Pearson captured hours of footage in interviews with people who have been involved in the project.

A young man in a sweater stands in front of a sign for the Duluth Armory.
University of Minnesota Duluth junior Ty Pearson stands beside a sign for the Duluth Armory. Pearson created a short documentary video about the Armory.
Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
February 21, 2023 06:37 AM

DULUTH — University of Minnesota Duluth junior Ty Pearson was tasked this winter with making a nine-minute documentary film about anything going on in Duluth.

"It was a pretty broad topic," Pearson said. "But I started doing some research because I wanted to find something that had music and arts involved, because those are two of my biggest interests. I'm a writing studies major and a film minor."

In his research, Pearson found the Duluth Armory and the decadeslong effort to restore the space and transform it into an arts and music center. Pearson's final video project has been embraced by the staff at the Armory and will be privately screened for supporters and staff at the West Theatre this month, with a wider release on the Armory's website and social media pages in March.

The Duluth Armory building on a fall day.
A still from UMD student Ty Pearson's documentary on the Duluth Armory.
Contributed / Ty Pearson

"The final product is just amazing," said Michelle Miller, spokesperson for the Armory. "It really just captures the spirit of the place and I can tell how much research was done on the back end of it."

Pearson said he captured hours of footage in interviews with Armory executive director Mark Poirier and others who have been involved in the project.

"I had a really hard time picking and choosing what to cut out," Pearson said. "There was so much great footage to work with."

A computer-generated rendering of what the interior of the Duluth Armory might look like after renovation, with a crowd gathered to watch performers on a stage.
Minnesota
PREVIOUSLY: Historic projects could be stalled or abandoned without Minnesota tax credit
Nonprofits, developers, construction workers and local leaders urged state lawmakers to extend the historic tax credit before it sunsets on June 30.
June 10, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson

He said he enjoyed delving into the history of the Armory: pulling archival footage of musicians playing there and learning how Bob Dylan mentioned during a Grammy Award speech in 1998 that he saw Buddy Holly play there.

"It was kind of mind-blowing the number of people who played there over the years," Pearson said.

After diving into the Armory's past, Pearson's video also explores the present. While the Armory building itself remains empty, across the street, the Armory Annex is filled with artists creating jewelry, visual arts and a blacksmithing and forging community.

An inside view of the Duluth Armory shows a dark empty stage.
UMD student Ty Pearson got an inside view of the current state of the Duluth Armory as part of his short documentary.
Contributed / Ty Pearson

Finally, the video takes a look at the future plans for the building. Miller said the Armory is awaiting some future funding set to be released in March. The first phase of construction is expected to start in summer 2023 with a fall 2024 public opening goal.

SS Alpena travels under the Aerial Lift Bridge
Local
RELATED: Duluth pieces together ambitious request for state aid
City leaders outlined their top priorities and a host of other objectives.
December 23, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi

"There's so much possibility in this building and I'm so glad to have the younger generation seeing the significance of preserving and highlighting the history while also looking at the future," Miller said. "So that we can continue to be a vibrant part of this community in the next stage of the Armory."

Pearson said his next project is to create an augmented space essay — essentially a walking tour that takes listeners on a guided path through Duluth. He's also open to working on further documentary films about the city as he continues his studies at UMD.

For more information about the Armory and to see the documentary-short when it is released, visit dulutharmory.org.

