Two Harbors woman paints Cloquet man's moose photo — and wins global art competition

TWO HARBORS — When Lisa Perrin-Kosmo spotted a wildlife photo online, she knew it was something special.

“My husband and I put hours into looking for moose tracks, but we never come across something like that in the woods.”

Dewey Dupuis Sr., of Cloquet, took this photo of a moose in September. He and his wife used a birch bark moose call to draw it near, and the moose came as close as 50 feet away. "I've had them come closer than that," Dupuis said. Contributed / Dewey Dupuis Sr.

“I don’t think I’d ever get a shot like that,” recalled the Two Harbors artist.

She messaged the photographer, Dewey Dupuis Sr., of Cloquet. He quickly consented to her using, as a painting reference, his photo of a striking male moose in the northwoods on an autumn day.

If he’d said “no,” Perrin-Kosmo would’ve moved on, but he was “very generous,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two Harbors artist Lisa Perrin-Kosmo's created "In the Light" with water-based oil on canvas. It's on display at Two Loons Gallery and Boutique in Duluth. Contributed / Joel Baird

In March her painting, “In the Light,” won Best in Show against artists across the globe in Fusion Art's fifth Into the Wild Art competition.

More than 230 artists from Australia, India, Denmark and other countries submitted work to the New Mexico-based online art gallery; 93 were accepted.

As the winner, Perrin-Kosmo has been invited to showcase her painting in Santa Fe, New Mexico. For now, “In the Light” is on display and for sale at Two Loons Gallery and Boutique in Duluth. “A lot of interest in the piece,” said Two Loons co-owner Joel Baird. “Nobody’s come across with $10,000 yet.”

Perrin-Kosmo is working on getting prints of the painting, but if the original does sell, she aims to “return the favor” by offering some of the earnings to Dupuis.

The story of the moose

Dewey and Carlin Dupuis, of Cloquet. Contributed / Dewey Dupuis Sr.

Dewey Dupuis Sr. and his wife, Carlin, visit the Isabella area every autumn to camp, fish and photograph wildlife. On Sept. 28, about 20 minutes after using a traditional birch call, a moose stopped about 25 feet from the couple. (“I've had them come closer than that,” Dupuis said.)

Soon after, he posted his moose shot on the "North Shore Vibe" Facebook page, where Perrin-Kosmo spotted it.

It was a request Dupuis hadn’t heard before, but there was no hesitation on his end. The two haven’t met, but Perrin-Kosmo shared the good news and the finished painting with Dupuis.

He was “shocked” when he saw her painting. “It was unbelievable,” Dupuis said. “I was happy to be part of her work.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lisa Perrin-Kosmo looks over her mask series in her Two Harbors home Feb. 14. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

Perrin-Kosmo’s art ranges from sculptures on Madeline Island, the Sonju Trail and Two Harbors High School to children’s book illustrations, and acrylic and oil paintings.

She’d entered and didn’t win in other categories of the Into the Wild competition, which she didn’t realize was global. “I was shocked when I did get it. I’ve been working really hard,” she said.

Fusion Art supports seasoned and emerging artists, and hosts themed group and solo art competitions and exhibitions.

Perrin-Kosmo, along with other category winners — China-based artist Chen Xiaowan in sculpture and David G. Lee, of Indiana, in digital art — are invited to participate in the group show in Santa Fe.

Along with an invitation to showcase, Perrin-Kosmo had the choice between a financial reward or a curated presence on Fusion Art’s website.

She chose the latter, noting her reluctance to invest time online herself. “I want to be immersed in my painting and oblivious to anything else,” she said.