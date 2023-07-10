Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Two Harbors radio to host free community concerts

"Catch the Wave" freewill community concerts will be held once a month in Two Harbors in July, August and September.

Catch the Wave poster
"Catch the Wave" community concerts will be held in Two Harbors on July 15, Aug. 27 and Sept. 3.
Contributed / KTWH
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Today at 7:00 AM

TWO HARBORS — Looking for a way to catch local free music outdoors with your friends and family? KTWH, the Two Harbors Community Radio station, is set to host "Catch the Wave," a free community concert event from 3-5 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas Owens Park Bandshell along Waterfront Drive and Third Avenue, according to organizer Kim Leon.

In case of rain, the concert is set to move indoors to the United Church of Two Harbors, across Third Avenue from the park.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and refreshments. The show will open with a performance from THUG, the Two Harbors Ukulele Group at 2:50 p.m. Following THUG the lineup includes Ethan Schoof, Mel Sando and The Sleepy Bones Allison Band.

"Sleepy Bones will surely be asked for an encore, so they're likely to play till a little past 5 p.m.," Leon said.

The concert is also an outreach benefit for KTWH, a nonprofit, volunteer-driven community and listener support radio station. The concert is free, but a freewill donation will be collected to support the radio station.

Two more Catch the Wave concerts will be held at the bandshell on Aug. 27, featuring Born Too Late and Shane Nelson, and Sept. 3 with Soulhead.

Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
