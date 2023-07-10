Two Harbors radio to host free community concerts

TWO HARBORS — Looking for a way to catch local free music outdoors with your friends and family? KTWH, the Two Harbors Community Radio station, is set to host "Catch the Wave," a free community concert event from 3-5 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas Owens Park Bandshell along Waterfront Drive and Third Avenue, according to organizer Kim Leon.

In case of rain, the concert is set to move indoors to the United Church of Two Harbors, across Third Avenue from the park.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and refreshments. The show will open with a performance from THUG, the Two Harbors Ukulele Group at 2:50 p.m. Following THUG the lineup includes Ethan Schoof, Mel Sando and The Sleepy Bones Allison Band.

"Sleepy Bones will surely be asked for an encore, so they're likely to play till a little past 5 p.m.," Leon said.

The concert is also an outreach benefit for KTWH, a nonprofit, volunteer-driven community and listener support radio station. The concert is free, but a freewill donation will be collected to support the radio station.

Two more Catch the Wave concerts will be held at the bandshell on Aug. 27, featuring Born Too Late and Shane Nelson, and Sept. 3 with Soulhead.