Trans Joy Fest returns to Duluth's Gichi-Ode' Akiing

DULUTH — As the lyrics to a Lyle Lovett song go, "I love everybody, especially you."

That might be a distillation of the message that organizers of Trans Joy Fest are sending to the transgender community in the Twin Ports. All are welcome to Saturday's second annual event, which aims to create a "safe and fun and accepting" space for attendees to be their own authentic selves.

The Trans Joy Fest logo adorns T-shirts worn at the first annual celebration, at Gichi-Ode' Akiing in Duluth in 2022. Contributed / Trans Joy Fest

"We love everyone, and we want to make sure that everyone who wants to be there, wants to have a good time and wants to come and celebrate, is there with us," said Aleana Kruger. "So many people, especially those who are still in the closet or are questioning, forgo these events because they're afraid. ... No one will judge you here."

Kruger is vice chair of Trans Northland, which is presenting Trans Joy Fest "with a lot of community partners," said Kruger. "We have so many sponsors this year, if I tried to list them off we'd be here all day."

The festival was founded in 2022 by Sean Hayes, who wrote in an email to the News Tribune that he was inspired to create the event while walking alone through Gichi-Ode' Akiing, formerly known as Lake Place Park. Hayes was thinking of the late Evan Adams, "missing my friend and reflecting on the powerful way he showed up for community members."

That's when Hayes decided "to create an event that centered our trans and gender expansive community's beauty, power, and most of all, joy. And in a month's time, friends of Evan and community members came together to throw this incredibly joyful event."

A guitar at the 2022 Trans Joy Fest nods to Woody Guthrie, who marked his guitar with the message "this machine kills fascists." Contributed / Trans Joy Fest

"I wasn't sure what to expect," said Joe Murphy, communications lead for this year's Trans Joy Fest, about last year's event. "I showed up with my partner, and we just had an absolute blast. It was so much fun."

Murphy, who is nonbinary, said that "it can be very isolating" to be a member of the transgender or gender-expansive community. "It's really important to make a space like that."

"When we talk about trans people, we're also including gender-expansive individuals, especially our nonbinary folks," said Kruger, a transgender woman. "It's important that we recognize that and welcome everyone to Trans Joy Fest. Trans and Gender-Nonconforming Joy Fest doesn't roll off the tongue quite as well."

Aleana Kruger records a “Transgenda” segment in Duluth in 2022. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Last year, Kruger tabled at the festival representing "The Transgenda," a podcast she co-hosts with her father. This year, the two will record a live episode at the event.

"We've got so many vendors to come and check out," said Kruger. "Our (entertainment) lineup includes Robyn Graves and the Sordid Affairs ... Celeste (Amara Finn), who wrote 'As I Am,' which is a story about a nonbinary kiddo, she'll be there to read that book."

"We're going from last year having 13 vendors," said Murphy. "This year, we're going to have over 40 — and a lot of those vendors, by the way, finding out a bit about the event and contacting us to be there."

Vendors will not only represent Northland enterprises: Some hail from the Twin Cities, some from neighboring states and as far away as Illinois. "Last I heard," said Kruger, "73% of our vendors are trans or gender-expansive, nonconforming. That is incredible."

In 2022, Bee Golding tabled at Trans Joy Fest on behalf of her Duluth barbershop Deep Cuts. She'll be back this year to table and also to perform music under the name Campfire Tranarchist. Golding said she was particularly impressed by the event's clothing swap.

"It really helped out a lot of people who would like to get some clothes that fit who they feel that they are on the inside a little bit better, but (do) not necessarily have financial means to do so," said Golding.

Bee Golding at her Duluth barbershop, Deep Cuts, in 2022. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

Golding added that "as a trans woman, it's really important to me for kids to have adults that they can look up to that are trans and out and happy and successful ... just having an example to look up to like, oh, wait, you can be who you are and still be successful and be happy and basically be like everyone else."

Organizers hope to create a space for families to come and share in community at a time when "trans children are under attack everywhere, even in our own state," said Kruger. "Trans children and parents who are trying to be supportive of their trans children are under attack and being threatened with, among other things, jail time, and that's just not acceptable."

Kids' activities will include a bounce house, face painting and sidewalk chalk. "That was a huge hit" last year, said Murphy.

Face-painting is part of the fun at Trans Joy Fest, as seen here during the inaugural event at Gichi-Ode' Akiing in Duluth in 2022. Contributed / Trans Joy Fest

There were no security issues at last year's event, but this year organizers are taking an additional precaution and working with Sequeerity: a Minneapolis business "owned and operated by queer and POC womxn," according to its website. "Our goal is to create and maintain safe spaces for everyone, especially for the LGBTQIA+ community."

"They really are awesome," said Murphy. "Our primary focus again this year is making (the event) feel safe, welcoming and comfortable for everybody."

June is Pride Month, and organizers were careful this year to schedule Trans Joy Fest so it doesn't overlap with Twin Cities Pride, which takes place June 23-25. Duluth Superior Pride, per longstanding tradition, will happen at summer's end.

While Pride events today are often exuberant, Kruger alluded to the origins of Pride Month in the 1969 Stonewall riots. "Pride is a protest, Trans Joy Fest is a celebration, is kind of how I think about it," said Kruger. "We are here to celebrate each other and celebrate our joy."

"It's fun to see the diversity that comes with it," said Golding about the arts-forward Trans Joy Fest. "We're definitely not a monolith as a group ... it's cool to see people being able to show how many different ways that they express who they are through whatever medium it is that they work in."

Murphy, who "in the last couple years came out in my own identity," said Duluth has been "just fantastic as far as being a place where people can come and find community and ... feel welcomed and feel safe and I'm just able to simply exist, which, unfortunately, can be a crime (in) too many places."

Sidewalk chalking identifies the location of Trans Joy Fest at Gichi-Ode' Akiing in Duluth, 2022. Contributed / Trans Joy Fest

"I always like to use the term, Duluth is becoming a trans mecca," said Kruger. "I think that the community is at a fever pitch for: we want to get people in and we want to support all of our people. Allies, trans, non-binary, gender-expansive, everyone. I think that there's a lot of hope, and a lot of love and care going on right now."

Trans Joy Fest takes place from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Gichi-Ode' Akiing. Organizers expect to post a full schedule on-site at the event. For more information, see transnorthland.org and facebook.com/transnorthland.