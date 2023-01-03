Trampled by Turtles book Bayfront Festival Park return July 8

DULUTH — Trampled by Turtles will return to Bayfront Festival Park on July 8. Jenny Lewis, who was announced for the band's Bayfront bill last year but subsequently had to bow out, is again slated to open.

"2023 marks our 20th anniversary as a band," noted Trampled by Turtles on social media, sharing the news of this year's booking. Aside from a two-year pandemic hiatus, the band's annual Bayfront show has become a summer highlight on the entertainment calendar in Duluth, the city where the Americana band got their start.

Jenny Lewis, the acclaimed California-based singer-songwriter, will open the 2023 concert. Lewis was announced as opener for last year's show, but the Jayhawks instead played in that slot after Lewis had to cancel.

Emma Jeanne performed as an opener for Trampled by Turtles at Bayfront Festival Park on July 9, 2022. Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune

The 2022 Bayfront show also featured a performance by Emma Jeanne, the winner of the inaugural Palomino Grant. Trampled by Turtles launched the Palomino Grant, which entailed $5,000 of cash support as well as the Bayfront opening slot, as a way to encourage up-and-coming musicians from the Twin Ports scene.

Emma Jeanne released her debut EP, "It Feels Like I've Been Here Before," last fall, and is currently working at a ski resort in Colorado. Via email, Trampled by Turtles manager Christian Roreau said the band is planning another Palomino Grant but doesn't expect an announcement until springtime.

Trampled by Turtles also had a release last fall: "Alpenglow," their 10th album. Produced by Jeff Tweedy, the album met a positive response. Rolling Stone praised Trampled by Turtles for "clearing new trails for acoustic and roots acts, redefining the sonics of the string-music world."

As the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center looks to expand its entertainment offerings, Trampled by Turtles' Bayfront shows have become emblematic of what major concerts can bring to the local economy.

Speaking at a tourism industry event in November, DECC Director Dan Hartman said that 40% of last year's sold-out crowd came from out of town. The show's total local economic impact, Hartman estimated, was $2 million.

Tickets for this year's Trampled by Turtles show at Bayfront go on sale to the public Friday, with various presales available earlier through the band, promoter and radio partners. For information, see axs.com.