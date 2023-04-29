99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Trampled By Turtles and Duluth Homegrown announce second annual Palomino Grant

The grant bestows $5,000 on a Twin Ports band or solo artist, and comes with an opening slot at Bayfront Festival Park. Last year's winner, Emma Jeanne, said the grant "changed my world."

Indie rocker Emma Jeanne
Emma Jeanne performs at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth on July 9, sharing a bill with Trampled By Turtles after winning the inaugural Palomino Grant.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune
Today at 1:00 PM

DULUTH — Trampled By Turtles and the Duluth Homegrown Music Festival have announced a second annual Palomino Grant.

Musicians based in the Twin Ports area are eligible for the grant, which bestows $5,000 in cash and an opportunity to open for Trampled By Turtles and Jenny Lewis on July 8 at Bayfront Festival Park.

The cash prize is meant "to be used in your battle against artistic mediocrity (recording, gear, touring—they’re all fair game)," according to a statement from the organizers. The music festival administers the award on behalf of the storied Americana band, who got their start 20 years ago in Duluth.

"That funding kind of changed my world," said indie rock singer-songwriter Emma Rothwell, who performs as Emma Jeanne. She received last year's inaugural Palomino Grant. The Bayfront gig last summer, she added, was "one of the most special nights of my life."

When last year's grant opportunity was announced, Trampled By Turtles frontman Dave Simonett told the News Tribune that the band members hoped to encourage up-and-coming musicians on the music scene where they started out.

"I've always treasured that experience of starting a band in Duluth," Simonett said. "It gave us a lot. It still gives us a lot. So it feels good to try to give a little bit back."

By coincidence, this year's grant announcement came on the very day Rothwell released a new single: a track produced by another artist from Duluth.

Last year on the day Emma Jeanne was named recipient of the first Palomino Grant, "Nat Harvie actually came over to my house in Duluth and we had a nice little bonfire, and we started talking about how they could help me produce a new set of recordings."

The grant money helped Rothwell pay costs associated with her EP "It Feels Like I've Been Here Before" (2022) and turn to a new project. The new single, "Sleep In," is produced by Harvie, and a full album may follow.

Both Harvie and Rothwell now live in Minneapolis. While Rothwell's move south was necessary for a job opportunity, she said, the Palomino Grant helped tie her more closely to the "umbrella community" of Duluth artists.

String band of white men perform on small tavern stage. At center, man holds acoustic guitar and sings into microphone.
Dave Simonett (center) performs with Trampled By Turtles at Sir Benedict's Tavern on the Lake in Duluth on April 4, celebrating the band's 20th anniversary.
Contributed / Amanda Spilde / JaneCane Photography

Rothwell said she's excited about a new Duluth venue called the Burg, which is tied to "the DIY community" that thrived at Blush, a former downtown spot.

"I really hope to return to do some performances," said Rothwell. "Duluth is only a two-hour drive. ... You're never far enough to not end up at Sir Ben's on any given weekend."

Palomino Grant applications are now open, with a deadline of May 11. To qualify, artists (or at least half a band's members, if applying as a group) must live within 20 miles of Duluth or Superior. For more information, see duluthhomegrown.org or contact organizers via that site.

"The cost of making music is way higher than, I think, people realize," said Rothwell. "It's just an incredible opportunity to expand on your artistry."

