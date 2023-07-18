6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tour Duluth homes and gardens with Duluth Woman's Club

The annual Duluth Woman's Club Tour of Homes and Gardens runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 19.

Cory and Kara Salmela in their home office, located in a three-story tower addition to their 1978 home. The house was part of the annual Duluth Woman's Club home and garden show in 2018.
Steve Kuchera / 2018 File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 7:15 PM

DULUTH — Find inspiration for your surroundings at the 55th annual Duluth Woman's Club Tour of Homes and Gardens on Wednesday, July 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour five buildings, ranging from the historic to modern energy efficient as well as three varied gardens.

Start your tour at the Duluth Woman's Clubhouse at 2400 E. Superior St. for lunch available for purchase from local food trucks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets for the tour are $40 and available online by visiting duluthwomansclub.com/2022-tourofhomes/special-events .

