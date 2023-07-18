Tour Duluth homes and gardens with Duluth Woman's Club

DULUTH — Find inspiration for your surroundings at the 55th annual Duluth Woman's Club Tour of Homes and Gardens on Wednesday, July 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour five buildings, ranging from the historic to modern energy efficient as well as three varied gardens.

Start your tour at the Duluth Woman's Clubhouse at 2400 E. Superior St. for lunch available for purchase from local food trucks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets for the tour are $40 and available online by visiting duluthwomansclub.com/2022-tourofhomes/special-events .