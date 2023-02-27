Thomas the Tank Engine is chugging to Two Harbors

DULUTH — Thomas the Tank Engine is returning to the Northland this summer, but he'll be meeting families in Two Harbors instead of Duluth.

For over two decades, the anthropomorphic locomotive's annual visit has been a major draw at the North Shore Scenic Railroad, with as many as 22,000 people a year participating in the "Day Out with Thomas" events at the St. Louis County Depot.

The Two Harbors Depot, seen here on Feb. 24, will host Thomas the Tank Engine this summer. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Ken Buehler, general manager of the North Shore Scenic Railroad and executive director of the associated Lake Superior Railroad Museum, said that moving Thomas to Two Harbors will allow regular excursions to continue running out of Duluth during the character's visit.

"Those two weekends in August are so crucial to the tourist industry in Duluth," said Buehler, with Thomas slated to visit Two Harbors from Aug. 4-6 and Aug. 11-13. "If you come to Duluth, and you want to take a train ride, and all you have is your option for Thomas, that might not be what you want to do."

Buehler has no doubt that Thomas fans will find their hero on the North Shore, and that they'll enjoy their visit all the more. "The Thomas destination people are going to find Thomas wherever he is," said Buehler. "Two Harbors is extremely excited and supportive to have this come to their community."

The visits will still take place under the auspices of the North Shore Scenic Railroad, which has tracks running up to Two Harbors. While families ride with Thomas and his pal Percy on the railroad's north end, the railroad's regular tours will run out of Duluth, the railroad's southern terminus.

The field in front of the Two Harbors Depot is covered with snow on Feb. 24. This summer, the field will be the site of family activities when Thomas the Tank Engine comes for a visit. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

The Two Harbors Depot also offers a more kid-friendly environment than the Depot in Duluth, where trains are completely surrounded by pavement. The move will allow organizers to host a "completely different event" that will be "very Thomas-centric," said Buehler.

"You're going to be able to go to Two Harbors," Buehler explained, "go to their wonderful depot, which is right downtown, right along the water, and out in front of it is this huge open grassy field. That's where we're going to set up all the tents and all the fun and all the bounce houses and the entertainment and everything that people have come to expect from Thomas."

Thomas the Tank Engine goes for a run down the rails along the Lakewalk in Duluth during a 2014 visit. Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune

As a character, Thomas the Tank Engine originally appeared in a series of British books published from 1945 onward. A TV series called "Thomas and Friends," which began in 1984 and came to the United States five years later as part of "Shining Time Station," brought the character to a new level of celebrity.

Life-size Thomas replicas have been entertaining children since 1947. Today, six different Thomas replicas tour the United States, most of which — sorry, kids — aren't actual engines, but are pushed in front of a train powered by a locomotive working on the opposite end.

The Lake Superior Railroad Museum, which is jointly managed with the North Shore Scenic Railroad, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Though Thomas and Percy won't be parked outside the museum this summer, tickets to see the visiting trains will still include admission to the museum.

"You can go, you can be with Thomas, you can ride with Thomas, and then you can also come and see the railroad museum down here," explained Buehler, "and maybe you'll go, 'Hm! Kid likes trains. We should come back.'"