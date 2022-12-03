SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Thomas D. Peacock's 'Wolf's Trail' named One Book Northland for 2023

Everyone in the Northland region is being encouraged to read the collection of Ojibwe tales and lessons told from the perspective of an elder wolf.

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College holds first in-person graduation ceremonies since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic
Thomas D. Peacock delivers the commencement address during graduation ceremonies at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College on Thursday, May 12 in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
Jay Gabler
December 03, 2022 04:09 PM
DULUTH — The One Book Northland committee has named its 2023 selection, which local literary institutions will encourage everyone in the region to read. "The Wolf’s Trail: An Ojibwe Story, Told by Wolves" channels Indigenous wisdom through the voice of an elder wolf speaking to cubs.

Book cover: "The Wolf's Trail: An Ojibwe Story, Told By Wolves" by Thomas D. Peacock. Cover features illustration of wolf howling on starry night among trees near lake.
"The Wolf's Trail: An Ojibwe Story, Told By Wolves" has been named the 2023 selection for One Book Northland.
Contributed / Holy Cow! Press

Thomas D. Peacock, the book's author, is a member of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Anishinaabe and the winner of multiple Minnesota Book Awards.

While the book is technically considered a novel, Peacock said at the time of the book's publication that it draws on Ojibwe story in a way that defies conventional classification.

"In a way it's historical fiction," he told MPR News. "In a way, it's not. It's cultural fiction. I'm not sure what it is. I am not sure there's a word for it."

Holy Cow! Press, an acclaimed publisher based in Duluth, released the title in June 2020. Star Tribune book reviewer Pamela Miller called it "a small, quiet masterpiece," writing that "there is such strong wisdom in this novel."

The One Book Northland program debuted in 2002 as "One Book, One Community," with Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" as the inaugural selection. Literary organizations including libraries, bookstores and colleges across northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin participate in each year's selection, which is supported with events across the region.

According to a news release, in springtime the committee will release a complete list of 2023 One Book Northland events. In the meantime, the author will appear at Duluth's Zenith Bookstore on Dec. 29 at 11:30 a.m. to sign copies of "The Wolf's Trail."

books0912.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Tales with tails: Thomas D. Peacock's new novel is stories by wolves for wolves
Thomas D. Peacock and Tony Dierckins, the author and publisher at Zenith City Press, host a virtual tour of Duluth as part of the Duluth Public Library's annual "Learning & Libations" event.
September 11, 2020 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Christa Lawler

Jay Gabler
Jay Gabler
