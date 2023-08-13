'This space means so much': Theater returns to Duluth's Depot
Mark Armstrong, a veteran of both local and national theater, is directing "Heroes of the Fourth Turning": the first play to be staged in the Depot Theatre since the Duluth Playhouse departed.
DULUTH — So, about that deer.
Agatha Pokrzywinski and Alyson Enderle, sitting on the Depot Theatre stage last Thursday afternoon, looked over at a life-size model of a deer that was lying nearby, draped with a pelt.
"We've explored a lot of options," said Pokrzywinski. "This is one option at the moment. I'm very thankful for a community in Duluth that is able to supply multiple deer pelts."
Pokrzywinski, making her "first foray into props," and Enderle are both cast members in "Heroes of the Fourth Turning," a play opening at the St. Louis County Depot this Thursday, Aug. 17. The deer meets its fate in the play's first scene.
"The play opens with someone shooting a deer rifle," said director Mark Armstrong. In New York, where Armstrong now lives, having a character onstage fire a hunting rifle feels more loaded, so to speak, than Armstrong believes it will be in his hometown of Duluth.
"When I grew up, there were a lot of families, friends and stuff, that were involved in deer hunting," said Armstrong. "At that time, I wouldn't have assumed a particular political valence just because I found out that someone was involved in deer hunting."
All the characters in the play, which was written by Will Arbery and premiered Off-Broadway in 2019, are politically conservative. Throughout the play, four young adults wrestle with what it means to espouse conservative values in a rapidly polarizing country.
In one of the scenes being rehearsed last Thursday, Pokrzywinski's character Emily tells her peers that while she doesn't approve of abortion, politically "it's not the only issue."
"It kind of is, actually," her friend Teresa (Enderle) responds sharply. Teresa goes on to describe abortion as a "modern-day Holocaust," scorning Emily's suggestion that people who choose the procedure are deserving of empathy.
"This is drawn from Will's life," said Armstrong about the playwright. "His father is the president of Wyoming Catholic College, and he grew up hearing these kind of debates in his backyard."
"As a fairly liberal person," said Enderle, playing Teresa has "taught me a few things about myself and how I treat other people who I probably really disagree with."
"The people in this play are not people I encounter very often in my social circles," said Pokrzywinski, "but Duluth is like a little bubble in a larger area that more conservative folks live in ... the folks in this play are our neighbors, and they're people that we share our community with."
"Duluth is a community where people have heterodox (political) orientations in their family relationships," said Armstrong, "and are trying to combine love and the other emotions, feeling like somebody's involved with something that they think is not good for the world."
The production marks a new era for the 280-seat theater, located in the Depot's performing arts wing. "Heroes of the Fourth Turning" will be the first play presented at the Depot Theatre since the departure of the Duluth Playhouse, which occupied the space from its construction in 1977 until last year, when the organization packed up to consolidate its programming at the NorShor Theatre.
"My history goes back to 1981. I made my stage debut here at the age of 9," said Armstrong. "This is where I learned all the norms of the theater and telling people to break a leg and calling for, 'Line!' Walking in here was really overwhelming."
Prior to "Fourth Turning," the most recent show Armstrong directed at the Depot Theatre was "The Glass Menagerie," in 2004. John Pokrzywinski, Agatha's father, was in the cast of that production, and he's back to help with "Fourth Turning" in the capacity of a "special helper," he said. On Thursday, that meant hefting a hammer and drill to help secure a door that's part of the set.
"Agatha and Mark first met when Mark directed 'The Glass Menagerie' here," said John Pokrzywinski. "I was the 'gentleman caller,' and Agatha was like this." He held his hand above the ground to indicate a young child's height. The theater, he continued, holds "lots of love, lots of connections."
The Playhouse owns, and removed, much of the theater's previous infrastructure, said Depot Director Mary Tennis. "They removed basically everything that wasn't fastened down. They were all (Duluth Playhouse) assets, accumulated over the course of so many years."
In addition to refitting the space, Tennis said, the Depot did extensive cosmetic work. "It was well used and well loved and therefore, well worn," said Tennis. With help from community consultants and a Depot Foundation grant, the county-owned property acquired material including curtains, a projector and "all the matte black paint in the universe."
While the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra has "first right of refusal on the theater" for events like this summer's Bridge Sessions, said Tennis, the DSSO isn't responsible for booking outside groups like That Old Hillside, Armstrong's shingle. That arrangement differs from Studio Four, which was formerly known as the Underground Theatre and is now managed by Minnesota Ballet.
"The ballet studio is their space. They manage and maintain it completely, and so if you want to rent it out, you go to the Ballet," explained Tennis. "If you want to rent out the Depot Theatre, you come to our office."
Tennis and her colleagues in the Depot administration hope the revived theater will remain busy. "Hit us up!" she said. "We're just completely open to ideas, collaborations. We love supporting any kind of community enterprise."
Given his experience with theater spaces nationally, Armstrong said he sees the Depot Theatre as a gem. "This is the kind of venue that everybody in the country is wondering, how can we get more of them?" said Armstrong. "This is really the optimal size to see plays."
"The distance between the end of the apron and the back of the house is less than the end of the apron to the back of the stage," said John Pokrzywinski. In other words, even an audience member in the Depot Theatre's back row is closer to an actor standing at the front of the stage than that actor is to the wall behind the stage.
"This space means so much to all of us," said Julie Ahasay, a "Fourth Turning" cast member who plays a college president ("the meanest woman in Wyoming," in the actor's words). "I've acted and directed on this stage for over 40 years."
While the space is the same, the script has been flipped. Agatha Pokryzwinski, whose Depot Theatre experience includes a Duluth Playhouse youth production of "Shrek The Musical," said, "It feels like a different stage to me. Probably because there's not, like, 50 kids here."
For "Heroes of the Fourth Turning" tickets and details, see thatoldhillside.com. For information on the Depot Theatre, see experiencethedepot.org.
