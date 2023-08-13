'This space means so much': Theater returns to Duluth's Depot

DULUTH — So, about that deer.

Agatha Pokrzywinski and Alyson Enderle, sitting on the Depot Theatre stage last Thursday afternoon, looked over at a life-size model of a deer that was lying nearby, draped with a pelt.

"We've explored a lot of options," said Pokrzywinski. "This is one option at the moment. I'm very thankful for a community in Duluth that is able to supply multiple deer pelts."

Alyson Enderle, left, and Agatha Pokrzywinski, right, share a laugh while sitting on stage at the Depot Theatre Thursday in Duluth. Both are actors in the play "Heroes of the Fourth Turning" with Pokrzywinski also serving as a prop coordinator. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Pokrzywinski, making her "first foray into props," and Enderle are both cast members in "Heroes of the Fourth Turning," a play opening at the St. Louis County Depot this Thursday, Aug. 17. The deer meets its fate in the play's first scene.

"The play opens with someone shooting a deer rifle," said director Mark Armstrong. In New York, where Armstrong now lives, having a character onstage fire a hunting rifle feels more loaded, so to speak, than Armstrong believes it will be in his hometown of Duluth.

"Heroes of the Fourth Turning" Director Mark Armstrong discusses notes with the actors between scenes at a rehearsal at the Depot Theatre Thursday in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

"When I grew up, there were a lot of families, friends and stuff, that were involved in deer hunting," said Armstrong. "At that time, I wouldn't have assumed a particular political valence just because I found out that someone was involved in deer hunting."

All the characters in the play, which was written by Will Arbery and premiered Off-Broadway in 2019, are politically conservative. Throughout the play, four young adults wrestle with what it means to espouse conservative values in a rapidly polarizing country.

Alyson Enderle, playing the character of Teresa, second from right, and Agatha Pokrzywinski, playing the character of Emily, second from left, interact during a scene involving an argument at a rehearsal for "Heroes of the Fourth Turning" at the Depot Theatre Thursday in Duluth. Fellow actors Zachary Stofer, left, and Phillip Hoelscher, right, look on. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

In one of the scenes being rehearsed last Thursday, Pokrzywinski's character Emily tells her peers that while she doesn't approve of abortion, politically "it's not the only issue."

"It kind of is, actually," her friend Teresa (Enderle) responds sharply. Teresa goes on to describe abortion as a "modern-day Holocaust," scorning Emily's suggestion that people who choose the procedure are deserving of empathy.

Agatha Pokrzywinski, playing the character of Emily, reacts to dialogue during a scene of a rehearsal for "Heroes of the Fourth Turning" at the Depot Theatre Thursday in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

"This is drawn from Will's life," said Armstrong about the playwright. "His father is the president of Wyoming Catholic College, and he grew up hearing these kind of debates in his backyard."

"As a fairly liberal person," said Enderle, playing Teresa has "taught me a few things about myself and how I treat other people who I probably really disagree with."

Phillip Hoelscher, right, delivers dialogue as Alyson Enderle reacts with a facial expression during a scene at a rehearsal for "Heroes of the Fourth Turning" at the Depot Theatre Thursday in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

"The people in this play are not people I encounter very often in my social circles," said Pokrzywinski, "but Duluth is like a little bubble in a larger area that more conservative folks live in ... the folks in this play are our neighbors, and they're people that we share our community with."

"Duluth is a community where people have heterodox (political) orientations in their family relationships," said Armstrong, "and are trying to combine love and the other emotions, feeling like somebody's involved with something that they think is not good for the world."

The production marks a new era for the 280-seat theater, located in the Depot's performing arts wing. "Heroes of the Fourth Turning" will be the first play presented at the Depot Theatre since the departure of the Duluth Playhouse, which occupied the space from its construction in 1977 until last year, when the organization packed up to consolidate its programming at the NorShor Theatre.

On the other side of a screen window as part of the set, "Heroes of the Fourth Turning" Director Mark Armstrong, center, shares notes with the actors during a rehearsal at the Depot Theatre Thursday in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

"My history goes back to 1981. I made my stage debut here at the age of 9," said Armstrong. "This is where I learned all the norms of the theater and telling people to break a leg and calling for, 'Line!' Walking in here was really overwhelming."

Prior to "Fourth Turning," the most recent show Armstrong directed at the Depot Theatre was "The Glass Menagerie," in 2004. John Pokrzywinski, Agatha's father, was in the cast of that production, and he's back to help with "Fourth Turning" in the capacity of a "special helper," he said. On Thursday, that meant hefting a hammer and drill to help secure a door that's part of the set.

John Pokrzywinski uses a drill to help secure a door that's part of the set for the play "Heroes of the Fourth Turning" during a rehearsal at the Depot Theatre Thursday in Duluth. Pokrzywinski's daughter Agatha Pokrzywinski is an actor in the play. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

"Agatha and Mark first met when Mark directed 'The Glass Menagerie' here," said John Pokrzywinski. "I was the 'gentleman caller,' and Agatha was like this." He held his hand above the ground to indicate a young child's height. The theater, he continued, holds "lots of love, lots of connections."

The Playhouse owns, and removed, much of the theater's previous infrastructure, said Depot Director Mary Tennis. "They removed basically everything that wasn't fastened down. They were all (Duluth Playhouse) assets, accumulated over the course of so many years."

In addition to refitting the space, Tennis said, the Depot did extensive cosmetic work. "It was well used and well loved and therefore, well worn," said Tennis. With help from community consultants and a Depot Foundation grant, the county-owned property acquired material including curtains, a projector and "all the matte black paint in the universe."

St. Louis County Depot Director Mary Tennis discusses some of the changes at the Depot Theatre during a conversation Thursday near the interior entrance. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

While the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra has "first right of refusal on the theater" for events like this summer's Bridge Sessions, said Tennis, the DSSO isn't responsible for booking outside groups like That Old Hillside, Armstrong's shingle. That arrangement differs from Studio Four, which was formerly known as the Underground Theatre and is now managed by Minnesota Ballet.

"The ballet studio is their space. They manage and maintain it completely, and so if you want to rent it out, you go to the Ballet," explained Tennis. "If you want to rent out the Depot Theatre, you come to our office."

Tennis and her colleagues in the Depot administration hope the revived theater will remain busy. "Hit us up!" she said. "We're just completely open to ideas, collaborations. We love supporting any kind of community enterprise."

Alyson Enderle, playing the character of Teresa, raises her arms in frustration, while acting out a scene in a rehearsal for "Heroes of the Fourth Turning" at the Depot Theatre Thursday in Duluth. Fellow actors Agatha Pokrzywinski, left, and Phillip Hoelscher, right, look on. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Given his experience with theater spaces nationally, Armstrong said he sees the Depot Theatre as a gem. "This is the kind of venue that everybody in the country is wondering, how can we get more of them?" said Armstrong. "This is really the optimal size to see plays."

"The distance between the end of the apron and the back of the house is less than the end of the apron to the back of the stage," said John Pokrzywinski. In other words, even an audience member in the Depot Theatre's back row is closer to an actor standing at the front of the stage than that actor is to the wall behind the stage.

"This space means so much to all of us," said Julie Ahasay, a "Fourth Turning" cast member who plays a college president ("the meanest woman in Wyoming," in the actor's words). "I've acted and directed on this stage for over 40 years."

Julie Ahasay, an actor, smiles while looking through a screen window of the set ahead of a "Heroes of the Fourth Turning" rehearsal at the Depot Theatre Thursday in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

While the space is the same, the script has been flipped. Agatha Pokryzwinski, whose Depot Theatre experience includes a Duluth Playhouse youth production of "Shrek The Musical," said, "It feels like a different stage to me. Probably because there's not, like, 50 kids here."

For "Heroes of the Fourth Turning" tickets and details, see thatoldhillside.com. For information on the Depot Theatre, see experiencethedepot.org.

Phillip Hoelscher grins during a scene at a rehearsal for "Heroes of the Fourth Turning" at the Depot Theatre Thursday in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

A model of the set for "Heroes of the Fourth Turning" sits on the stage at the Depot Theatre during a rehearsal for the play Thursday in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune