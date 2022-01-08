Things to do for Jan. 8, 2022

34 th annual Duluth Wedding Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 at the DECC. Features over 100 exhibitors with a wide range of products and services ranging from dresses, DJ’s, up-dos, décor, caterers, photographers, florists, venues with a runway fashion show at 3 p.m. For VIP and advance tickets, go to duluthweddingshow.com .

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour, 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 at Symphony Hall in the DECC. Admission: $20. Go to ticketmaster.com/banff-centre-mountain-film-festival-world-duluth-minnesota .

Glensheen’s self-guided Christmas Tours through Saturday, Jan. 8. Look for 25 hidden Christmas trees and more than 25 hidden elves. In addition to the 25 nice elves, the 25 more naughty elves have hidden in even sneakier locations throughout the entire mansion. All 25 naughty elves can be found on a Full Mansion Tour, while all 25 nice elves can be found on the Classic and Full Mansion tours. Guests who find all 25 nice elves or all 25 naughty elves will be awarded a temporary tattoo claiming their “Elf Hunt Master” status at the end of their tour. Guests can get their Evening Candlelight Tour tickets at glensheen.org . Access to the outdoor Spirit of the Lights display is free and open to the public; reservations or tickets are not required to attend the outdoor light display. On Jan. 9, Glensheen will host a day of free Classic Tours to all visitors as a way to say thank you to the community for their support and to finish out the last day of Christmas Tours at the Mansion. The complimentary Community Day begins at 9 a.m. and the last tour entry is at 5 pm. Because Classic Tours are self-guided, guests do not need advance tickets. All guests should check-in at the Ticket House when they arrive. To learn more, go to bit.ly/GlensheenXmas .