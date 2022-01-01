99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, March 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Things to do: Film festival, wedding show and tours

Check out the events offered this week.

things to do logo.jpg
By Duluth News Tribune
December 31, 2021 at 11:00 PM

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour, 7 p.m Friday, Jan. 7 and Jan. 8 at Symphony Hall in the DECC. Admission: $20. Go to ticketmaster.com/banff-centre-mountain-film-festival-world-duluth-minnesota .

34 th annual Duluth Wedding Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 8 at the DECC. Features over 100 exhibitors with a wide range of products and services ranging from dresses, DJ’s, up-dos, décor, caterers, photographers, florists, venues with a runway fashion show at 3 p.m. For VIP and advance tickets, go to duluthweddingshow.com .

Glensheen’s self-guided Christmas Tours through Jan. 8. Look for 25 hidden Christmas trees and more than 25 hidden elves. In addition to the 25 nice elves, the 25 more naughty elves have hidden in even sneakier locations throughout the entire mansion. All 25 naughty elves can be found on a Full Mansion Tour, while all 25 nice elves can be found on the Classic and Full Mansion tours. Guests who find all 25 nice elves or all 25 naughty elves will be awarded a temporary tattoo claiming their “Elf Hunt Master” status at the end of their tour. Guests can get their Evening Candlelight Tour tickets at glensheen.org . Access to the outdoor Spirit of the Lights display is free and open to the public; reservations or tickets are not required to attend the outdoor light display. On Jan. 9, Glensheen will host a day of free Classic Tours to all visitors as a way to say thank you to the community for their support and to finish out the last day of Christmas Tours at the Mansion. The complimentary Community Day begins at 9 a.m. and the last tour entry is at 5 pm. Because Classic Tours are self-guided, guests do not need advance tickets. All guests should check-in at the Ticket House when they arrive. To learn more, go to bit.ly/GlensheenXmas .

What To Read Next
1f8633-20230320-a-man-stands-in-a-studio-and-talks-2000.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Legacy grant lifts Duluth Black nonprofit, launches creative space Studio X
March 23, 2023 01:05 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Young white woman wearing closely fitted pink dress stands in pink heels before pink background with hands on hips.
Arts and Entertainment
Bailey Stender goes to Hollywood: Duluth actor finds national spotlight
March 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Duluth Poetry Chapter Jess Morgan
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth-based poet wears 'Too Many Hats'
March 21, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
fishing the Bois Brule River
Northland Outdoors
Brule River anglers greeted by deep snow, clear water and a few nice trout
March 25, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
college men play ice hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Former Bulldog Isaac Howard reuniting with former coach at Michigan State
March 25, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Voyageurs wolves S
Northland Outdoors
John Myers column: It’s time to renew Minnesota natural resource's trust fund
March 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Man points at map.
Local
Northlandia: How a few feet of Wisconsin ended up on Minnesota side of St. Louis River
March 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien