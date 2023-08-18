Theater review: In 'Heroes of the Fourth Turning,' right debates right

DULUTH — At the conclusion of "Heroes of the Fourth Turning," having watched five actors work their way through a series of emotional apotheoses over the course of two-plus hours, audience members at the Guthrie would have leaped to their feet so fast, they'd have risked passing out from the standing ovation blood rush.

That was not the case at the Depot Theatre, where most attendees at Thursday's opening night performance were content to remain seated as the cast stepped forward for a crisp curtain call. We all appreciated the weight of the experience we'd just shared; there was no need to make a big showy demonstration. No wonder, I thought, the band Low never left this town.

Justin (Zachary Stofer) responds to a sign of movement near his Wyoming home in "Heroes of the Fourth Turning." Contributed / Jeremy Nelson

Will Arbery's script, which premiered Off-Broadway in 2019, is at once disciplined in its means and sprawling in its scale.

The discipline keeps these characters in one place, at one time, having one conversation with relatively little in the way of stage business or plot gimmicks to break things up. Arbery has faith that audience members will stick with his young Catholics as they hammer out what it means to keep the faith in a politically polarized era.

The sprawl comes from the sheer scope of that conversation, which extends across a wide range of subjects and results in numerous revelations and confrontations. This script makes a real ask of its audience — and even more so its artists, who need to sustain a sincere intensity at great length while holding enough steam in the tank for the show's emotional climax.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director Mark Armstrong, who grew up in Duluth and now lives in New York, leads an all-local cast and tight design team in the production onstage at the Depot Theatre through Sunday. Presented under Armstrong's That Old Hillside shingle, it's the first play to be presented at the St. Louis County Depot since, last year, the Duluth Playhouse ended its 45-year presence there.

The space proves as apt a home for this material as Armstrong hoped, with the audience close enough to notice subtle touches like a caressing thumb, one of the few signs of tenderness actor Alyson Enderle allows in her performance as the tightly controlled Teresa.

In the play, Teresa is a 29-year-old graduate of the fictional Transfiguration College of Wyoming, a Catholic institution bearing a strong resemblance to a real-life college led by the playwright's father. She returns to campus to celebrate the inauguration of a mentor, Gina (Julie Ahasay), as college president.

Teresa (Alyson Enderle, left) stays relatively sober — which isn't saying much, compared to her friend Kevin (Phillip Hoelscher) — in "Heroes of the Fourth Turning." Contributed / Jeremy Nelson

The play takes place in the late-night hours after a party hosted by fellow graduate Justin (Zachary Stofer); classmate Kevin (Phillip Hoelscher) and Gina's daughter Emily (Agatha Pokrzywinski) are also in attendance. A joyfully drunken Kevin greets Teresa with a proposition: "What we need to do is have a big conversation! Like we used to do, with our feet in the pool."

The characters never make it to a pool, except the murky pool of their shared secrets, but they certainly have a big conversation. All four young adults have tested their Catholic convictions out in the world beyond Wyoming, and their varying responses to those experiences provide the grist for their debates about how to live their faith in a world where that means facing fury from their would-be peers and voting for a presidential candidate who causes one character to literally vomit.

"I just don't trust any of these men," says Gina when she finally arrives at her own party to find Teresa speaking favorably of Donald Trump and his advisers. "They're all on their third wives."

Gina's arrival adds generational tension to an already fraught conversation, as well as added length. She's tired, she keeps protesting, but she sticks around to answer one after another of her former students' challenges. That's out of affection for the young people, and for the sheer love of debate, but perhaps also because the playwright found such fascination in this exchange.

The cast members fully inhabit their characters, showing various dimensions as the night creeps on and their long-held associations are tested. Kevin, for example, is something of a laughingstock, but intuits there's an important truth in his vulnerability. On Thursday, a winning Hoelscher earned big laughs through precise delivery of lines that punctuate the proceedings with amiable honesty.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Enderle and Ahasay take center stage as practiced debaters freed of classroom constricts, Pokrzywinski and Stofer wield a quieter charisma that grips our attention when they're left alone for the play's final moments. Emily underlines the script's theme of corporeality, regularly writhing from the pain of what's hinted to be Lyme disease. Pokrzywinski brings remarkable focus and precision to her portrayal of a true believer who yet has reason to question Justin's parable of the "grateful acre," a patch of land that remains resolutely positive no matter the depredations visited upon it.

Emily (Agatha Pokrzywinski) endures chronic pain in "Heroes of the Fourth Turning." Contributed / Jeremy Nelson

Teresa and Gina would detest the idea of a trigger warning, but if you go to see "Heroes of the Fourth Turning" — and you should — prepare yourself for some authentic, unvarnished presentations of conservative Catholic views on subjects including abortion and transgender identity. With no liberal characters onstage to challenge them, the characters have no one to unite against and are thus free to explore the differences among themselves on these matters.

That's the aspect of "Heroes" that's most immediately striking, challenging conservatives to examine their own views while giving liberals a window into the kind of exchanges not often heard on, say, cable news. It also makes Arbery's implicit critique of conservatism all the more cutting.

In Arden Weaver's unfussy set, the most evocative touch is a pattern of small white lights glowing against a curtain to remind us these characters are out under the stars. God, they believe, is looking down on them. They try to meet his gaze, but keep being drawn back toward one another, wondering what to do with the inconvenient bodies that happen to hold their souls.

For tickets and information, see thatoldhillside.com.