Streaming now: Movies and shows that spotlight Northland talent

DULUTH — The Cannes Film Festival just wrapped up in France, and while our beaches aren't quite as toasty (yet), life in the Northland is starting to feel like a year-round film fest.

A crew member moves a light during the filming of "Rescuing Christmas" at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth on May 18. Jay Gabler / File / Duluth News Tribune

Principal photography just wrapped on a new holiday movie set in Duluth, the second such film in two years for the Christmas City of the North. Meanwhile, a movie called "Athens" has been filming in Ely, Virginia and also Duluth.

There's more to come: potentially much more, since the Minnesota Legislature just voted to quintuple the state's Film Production Tax Credit from $5 million to $25 million annually, with an extended eight-year sunset provision.

On Facebook, the Upper Midwest Film Office was unambiguous about what that means for film production in the Northland: "THIS. IS. LIFE. CHANGING. FULL STOP."

That expanded incentive hasn't even kicked in, and already there's plenty of content to stream for locals who want to kick back and curate their own film festivals featuring Duluth actors, Northland locations — and, as a bonus, one documentary series set in the "north woods" of Hennepin County. Here's just a partial sampling.

Duluth actors keep busy

Siblings, from left, Julia, Rick and Natalie Rickert during their years growing up as a Duluth "basketball family," in Julia's words. Contributed / Julia Rickert

Julia Rickert gets it every day. "Oh, wow, do you play basketball?"

She certainly did, and to no one's surprise: her brother Rick Rickert was such a standout roundballer that Duluth East High School retired his jersey number. Sister Natalie Rickert was also a star at East, and Julia excelled for the Greyhounds as well — but realized that her true passion lay in the dramatic arts.

Her 6-foot-4-inch frame wasn't as obvious a fit for Hollywood as it was for the basketball court, but Julia Rickert decided she was "going to make the most of it," she told the News Tribune. "I am a character actress, and I think my size only helps with that."

Duluth's Julia Rickert is now living in Los Angeles and working as an actor. Contributed / Julia Rickert

Rickert, who holds a degree in theater from the University of Wisconsin-Superior, moved to Los Angeles in 2015 and has several screen credits. She can now be seen in her most significant role yet, as a "very loyal daughter" who doesn't hesitate to brandish a weapon in the Apple TV+ series "High Desert."

The series has a high-powered cast including Bernadette Peters, Matt Dillon and star Patricia Arquette. "I learned a lot from her," said Rickert about Arquette. The Duluth actor will continue to figure in upcoming episodes of the series, she said: "Keep your peepers peeled for me!"

One of Rickert's local inspirations was Duluth actor Daniel Durant, now a full-fledged celebrity seen in the Oscar-winning "CODA" and on the "Dancing with the Stars" TV show and live tour. Durant has two recent TV appearances available to stream.

On the NBC drama "Chicago Med," Durant appeared in the episode "Look Closely and You Might Hear the Truth." The actor, who is deaf, plays a hospitalized man whose sister (Colleen Foy) steps in as ASL translator but proves to have her own agenda. The episode aired May 9, and is now streaming on Peacock.

Daniel Durant, second from left, in the 2021 movie "CODA." Contributed / Apple TV+

Durant also appears in two episodes of a new series that hit Netflix on April 13. In a small but charming role, Durant plays a confidante of Iris (Lex Scott Davis), a police detective sleuthing out the kind of outrageous crime saga you'd expect in a show called "Florida Man." The show gets bonus Minnesota points for the fact that in one of the actors' shared scenes, Davis wears a Prince shirt.

Coming up, Durant will star alongside Jessica Alba and Russell Harvard in the movie "Flash Before the Bang," which will begin filming in September. According to Deadline Hollywood, the film is "inspired by the true story of an all-deaf high school track and field team in 1980s Oregon. The film heralds from deaf writer-director Jevon Whetter, on whose experience the story is based."

Northland-made movies

Christopher J. and Stephanie LaFleur sit in a Lincoln Park set for their feature film “The Hand That Feeds” on April 25, 2022. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

A bad dad dies of an apparent shark bite at his Lincoln Park bar. He's memorialized at a service featuring a large photo of the deceased wearing a Frost River cap and taking a drag on a cigarette. Just another day in Duluth.

That's the setup for "The Hand That Feeds," a locally made movie now streaming on Vudu and Spectrum. It comes from LZ Productions MN, a company owned by Duluth entrepreneurs Christopher and Stephanie LaFleur. They also own the Caddy Shack, where much of the movie was filmed.

"The Hand That Feeds" features a lot of eerie aerial shots of Lincoln Park, with additional interiors filmed at Frost River's offices and the Trophy Cafe. That taxidermy-laden eatery would fit right in on "Twin Peaks."

Directed by Blair Smith and written by Wesley Johnson, "The Hand That Feeds" is a supernatural horror film that hinges on unresolved family drama. Veteran actor Chris Mulkey (seen in "Twin Peaks" and much more) is the biggest name in the movie, but leads Nicolas Sullivan and Tricia Buerke — actors from the Northland, and a real-life couple offscreen — anchor the film with sympathetic performances.

Kristen Hylenski, left, and Lance Todd in "Beyond the North Woods." Contributed / Lance Todd

There's nothing sympathetic about Paul, a booze-fueled YouTube influencer who comes to Duluth to film an episode of his show "Para-Abnormal." In the movie "Beyond the North Woods," Paul is played by Lance Todd, who also directed the spooky movie that was partially inspired by the tasteless sensationalism of real-life YouTuber Logan Paul.

Matt Rasmussen plays the title role in "Gravedigger Dave's Halfway House." Contributed / Hexagon Motion Pictures

Viewers of "Beyond the North Woods," now available to rent or purchase on Vimeo, may feel some schadenfreude for Paul but less so for others drawn into the terrors he unleashes in Lester Park. Actors Henriette Soderlind and Matt Rasmussen also handled camera duties, the camera being an iPhone 13 for verisimilitude in the found-footage feature.

Rasmussen appears in "The Hand That Feeds," although you're not likely to recognize him there — no spoilers! He also plays the eponymous host in "Gravedigger Dave's Halfway House," now available to watch free (with ads) on Tubi. The film explores ghost stories across the Northland, notably in Duluth. Director Keith Tyler Hopkins visits the St. Louis County Depot, the William A. Irvin and the inevitable Nopeming Sanatorium among other spooky spots.

An anthology of ghost stories linked by Gravedigger Dave's narration, "Halfway House" will be of most interest to local haunting buffs. Hopkins' brisk editing keeps things moving, and his very sincere interview subjects will convince you that they're convinced. "I just want local people to see it," the filmmaker told the News Tribune in 2020, "and be kind of spooked out by the creepy things around town."

A "north woods" mystery

A news release billed "Searching for the Mikinaak" as "set amid the north woods of Minnesota." Bear in mind that for the national audience that's already buzzing about the new docuseries — streaming since May 26 on Amazon Prime — "north woods" pretty much encompasses all of Minnesota.

Troy Hicks, left, and Pete L'Allier are at odds over whether a strange creature should be destroyed in the docuseries "Searching for the Mikinaak." Contributed / Zenoscope Productions

In this case, that means Lake Minnetonka and its surrounding area, where a handful of people set out to figure out what spooked Pete L'Allier's horse one day.

A cell phone video convinced the searchers that an amphibian the size of an ATV was at large in the area, though at one point in the series a representative of the Turtle Survival Alliance peers at the evidence and admits, "I'm still not seeing an alligator snapping turtle in this photo."

Speaking with the News Tribune, L'Allier swore the hunt unfolded just as it appears on screen, including a conflict that arose when his friend Troy Hicks decided the creature needed to be destroyed.

"They never told us one thing to do, or one thing to say," said L'Allier about director Adam Zuehlke and other people involved with the production. "He just showed up and just kind of stayed back, and was like, 'Oh my God.' We came across some crazy stuff."

L'Allier, a chiropractor, said the show's genesis came when he showed the creature clip to a cameraman patient. "He goes, 'Have you shown this to anybody?' I'm like, 'No,' and he goes, 'Don't show that to anybody. Just wait. I'm going to talk to some people.'"

A sequel series, teased at the conclusion of "Mikinaak," is already in the works: L'Allier confirmed some of the Minnesota turtle hunters have traveled to Florida in search of "Snakezilla." Wait until they find out about Duluth's 15-foot smelt.

