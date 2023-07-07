Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, July 7

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

South St. Louis County Fair features rides, bulls, barrels this weekend

After a three-year break, attendees will see the return of a carnival. “After COVID, it was hard to book a carnival — unreal,” said fair board member Mary Korich.

a young girl wearing a purple jacket smiles big on a carnival ride.
Kambrey Pollin, of Carlton, screams while riding the Dragon Wagon at the South St. Louis County Fair in Proctor in July 2017. The fair is Thursday-Sunday at the Proctor-Duluth Fairgrounds.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Today at 2:36 PM

PROCTOR — The South St. Louis County Fair is back.

New this year is the Bulls and Barrels event at 7 p.m. Thursday. Expect “a rodeo with horses and bulls and calf-riding and lamb-riding. A lot of people are looking forward to that,” fair board member Mary Korich told the News Tribune.

Also, after a three-year break, attendees will see the return of a carnival with games, rides and more. “After COVID, it was hard to book a carnival — unreal,” she said.

Dense fog and mist dominate the midway Wednesday at the South St. Louis County Fair. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
The South St. Louis County Fair carnival in 2017.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

The 102nd annual event returned Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Proctor-Duluth Fairgrounds, 800 North Ave., Proctor. General admission is $5; free for ages 10 and younger.

Carnival wristbands are $25 and are required from 6-10 p.m. Friday and from noon-4 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. Saturday.

more stuff to do

Bulls and Barrels admission is $15 for adults; $8 for ages 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger; $8 for ages 65 and older; and $9 for military.

The White Sidewalls Band and Silver Streak Band will perform, and all stage shows are free. Also on tap: food trucks, 4-H, radio-control racing and free corn hole games.

This year's South St. Louis County Fair is technically the 103rd. The event celebrated its centennial in 2021, after organizers canceled the 2020 fair due to COVID-19.

For more details, go to proctorduluthfair.com .

South St. Louis County Fair schedule

Friday 

  • Noon: Carnival open, petting zoo
  • Noon-8 p.m.: Knocker Ball, 18 Foot Darts
  • 2-6 p.m.: The Balloon Lady
  • 7 p.m.: Friday Night at the Rodeo events
  • 7-10 p.m.: The White Sidewalls Band

Saturday 

  • 8 a.m.: Horse shows, open horse gaming show
  • Noon: Carnival opens, petting zoo, Knocker Balls
  • Noon: Robotics show in Turf Building
  • Noon-8 p.m.: Knocker Ball, 18 Foot Darts
  • 1 p.m.: Corn hole tournament
  • 1 p.m.: Kids tractor pull 
  • 2-6 p.m.: The Balloon Lady
  • 3:30 p.m.: Coin toss
  • 7-10 p.m.: Silver Streak Band

Sunday

  • 8 a.m.: Horse shows, open horse pleasure show
  • NoonCarnival opens, petting zoo 
  • 1-4 p.m.: Amateur talent contest
  • 5 p.m.: Pickup of all Industrial Building exhibits
  • 5:30 p.m.: Stock car racing at Proctor/Halvor Lines Speedway
  • 6 p.m.: Barns released
