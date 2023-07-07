South St. Louis County Fair features rides, bulls, barrels this weekend

PROCTOR — The South St. Louis County Fair is back.

New this year is the Bulls and Barrels event at 7 p.m. Thursday. Expect “a rodeo with horses and bulls and calf-riding and lamb-riding. A lot of people are looking forward to that,” fair board member Mary Korich told the News Tribune.

Also, after a three-year break, attendees will see the return of a carnival with games, rides and more. “After COVID, it was hard to book a carnival — unreal,” she said.

The South St. Louis County Fair carnival in 2017. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

The 102nd annual event returned Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Proctor-Duluth Fairgrounds, 800 North Ave., Proctor. General admission is $5; free for ages 10 and younger.

Carnival wristbands are $25 and are required from 6-10 p.m. Friday and from noon-4 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. Saturday.

Bulls and Barrels admission is $15 for adults; $8 for ages 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger; $8 for ages 65 and older; and $9 for military.

The White Sidewalls Band and Silver Streak Band will perform, and all stage shows are free. Also on tap: food trucks, 4-H, radio-control racing and free corn hole games.

This year's South St. Louis County Fair is technically the 103rd. The event celebrated its centennial in 2021, after organizers canceled the 2020 fair due to COVID-19.

For more details, go to proctorduluthfair.com .

South St. Louis County Fair schedule

Friday



Noon: Carnival open, petting zoo

Noon-8 p.m.: Knocker Ball, 18 Foot Darts

2-6 p.m.: The Balloon Lady

7 p.m.: Friday Night at the Rodeo events

7-10 p.m.: The White Sidewalls Band

Saturday



8 a.m.: Horse shows, open horse gaming show

Noon: Carnival opens, petting zoo, Knocker Balls

Noon: Robotics show in Turf Building

Noon-8 p.m.: Knocker Ball, 18 Foot Darts

1 p.m.: Corn hole tournament

1 p.m.: Kids tractor pull

2-6 p.m.: The Balloon Lady

3:30 p.m.: Coin toss

7-10 p.m.: Silver Streak Band

