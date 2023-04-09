50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Short Cuts: Trampled By Turtles surprises Sir Ben's to mark band's 20th anniversary

The string band got their start with a show at Sir Benedict's in Duluth on April 4, 2003. Twenty years later to the day, they returned to the East Hillside venue's crowded stage.

White man onstage with banjo turns around to flash a peace sign to the viewer. Behind him, a crowded bar of spectators is visible.
Trampled By Turtles banjo player Dave Carroll stands onstage at Sir Benedict's Tavern on the Lake in Duluth on Tuesday night, April 4.
Contributed / Amanda Spilde / JaneCane Photography
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 8:03 AM

DULUTH — Trampled By Turtles can fill amphitheaters these days, but the band got its start on the small stage at Sir Benedict's Tavern on the Lake. On Tuesday, April 4, they marked their 20th anniversary as a band with a return to that stage.

While the show was a surprise, the auspicious date was well-known: the band members celebrated their tenth anniversary with a concert at Symphony Hall, and turned 16 with a Bent Paddle beer collaboration.

The 20th anniversary pop-up wasn't just a quickie; the band played 17 songs, opening with their 2008 original "Duluth."

"Duluth! To our band’s hive mind nothing feels more like home than you," the band wrote on Facebook, sharing images of the show.

Acknowledging the fierce spring storm attendees braved, the band continued: "We saw so many familiar faces in that small room. We thought of others that were no longer around for us to see. We were filled with joy and reinvigorated for the next twenty years."

String band of white men perform on small tavern stage. At center, man holds acoustic guitar and sings into microphone.
Dave Simonett (center) performs with Trampled By Turtles at Sir Benedict's Tavern on the Lake in Duluth on Tuesday night, April 4.
Contributed / Amanda Spilde / JaneCane Photography

"Snowstorm shenanigans on a Tuesday in Duluth," Daniel Juntti wrote on Facebook. "Oh and Trampled By Turtles showed up to party!!! Felt like a good old Duluth day!!!"

Mayor Emily Larson was among those on hand for the cozy concert. "Happy 20th!" she wrote on Twitter. "Great, great, great having you home, guys."

"Back where it all began," wrote the band on Twitter, sharing a video montage of the packed show. "Thank you Duluth. See you in July at Bayfront."

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
