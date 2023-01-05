99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Short Cuts: 'The Fastest Game in the World' tracks hockey's global reach

Author Bruce Berglund takes the wide view of a sport commonly associated with Canada and the Upper Midwest, showing how it evolved from varied sources and grew into a worldwide phenomenon.

Gloved hand holding book in hockey arena lobby: "The Fastest Game in the World: Hockey and the Globalization of Sports" by Bruce Berglund with cover illustration of competing hockey players.
Bruce Berglund's book "The Fastest Game in the World," photographed at Duluth's Amsoil Arena on Tuesday.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
January 05, 2023 07:30 AM
DULUTH — One reason Northlanders take such pointed pride in our hockey prowess is that the sport would seem to be innately regional. You need ice to play hockey, so players from colder climes should logically be better at it. If we can't produce winning hockey teams, what can we do?

In fact, modern indoor ice hockey is a global phenomenon. Canada and the Upper Midwest were pivotal in the sport's codification, but today hockey belongs to everyone.

Although hockey as we know it took shape in our northern neighbor nation in the late 1800s, the sport's origins stretch across Europe and pre-colonial America. The word "hockey" itself could have evolved from similar words in either Iroquois or French.

In his new book, "The Fastest Game in the World," historian Bruce Berglund explores how hockey came to evince "the globalization of sports." As the world has grown interconnected, variations in everything from the rules of play to league organization have been ironed out as if a Zamboni were crossing the globe.

Hockey can't even claim the Zamboni to itself. One of the first people to own one was figure skater Sonja Henie, who did more than any hockey player of her era to broaden the appeal of ice skating.

What's more, hockey at that point wasn't as gendered as it would soon become. Hockey was rising in popularity among women as well, but the sport's most competitive arenas excluded them and led to the rise of what Berglund identifies as two divergent paths: "one for girls in their white figure skates, one for boys in their black hockey skates."

Not only did gender norms play a role in how hockey took shape, so did geopolitics. "The Fastest Game in the World" builds a rich context around the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" Olympic upset, and why Northlanders (like the author himself, who grew up in Duluth) felt its significance in their bones.

During the Cold War, hockey prowess became a point of national pride for countries on both sides of the Iron Curtain. The political ramifications of international matches raised the game's stakes and helped fuel a rise in youth participation in places like Minnesota, which counted fully a third of all registered U.S. amateur hockey players in the 1960s.

If you read only four pages in Berglund's book, check out his description of mid-century Minnesota youth hockey as "a tale of two cities": Eveleth, with its scrappy community teams, and the booming Minneapolis suburb of Edina.

"Unlike the sons of immigrant miners who had brought the state title back to Eveleth each winter," writes Berglund, "Edina's hockey players were the sons of executives."

More good hockey reads

With Minnesota's Herb Brooks leading as coach, the U.S. victory at Lake Placid gave the entire country a boost from its '70s doldrums. It was also, Berglund notes, the pivotal event making Olympic coverage a major television event. Hockey had become one of the world's marquee sports, and in Wayne Gretzky it soon had its version of Babe Ruth or Michael Jordan: a household name even among people who knew nothing else about the sport.

The final chapters of Berglund's book examine all the dimensions of a global sport in the 21st century: rising calls for accessibility even as participation costs increase, the marketing of players and teams as aspirational brands, the trading of players from one continent to another.

All of those dynamics affect other sports as well, but hockey faces one very specific, frightening challenge. "Throughout the sport's history," writes Berglund, "hockey enthusiasts have been aware that winter is not the same as it used to be. Today that change is undeniable." Increasingly, hockey games aren't only held indoors for the sake of convenience and standardization, but because climate change is making it harder to maintain a stable outdoor rink.

The author concludes on a hopeful note: Maybe the fact that future hockey historians may "have grown up playing the game in Dallas or Dubai, rather than Duluth" will help players and fans rise above the question of who hockey most rightly "belongs" to. If the next Miracle on Ice is just a really great hockey game, maybe that wouldn't be such a bad thing.

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in February 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; and a member of the National Book Critics Circle. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
